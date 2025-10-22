From PR To The 50-Yard Line: The Bad Bunny Halftime Debate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sept. 28, 2025, the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, sending shockwaves across the United States. For many, the news was exhilarating, serving as recognition for one of the most-streamed artists and a milestone for Latino representation. Others, however, were far from happy. In a country that strongly ties culture and language to identity, the choice of a Spanish-speaking artist created debates over who belongs on one of America’s biggest stages.

The rise of Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, ranks in the top 10 most-streamed Spotify artists and the number one Latin artist globally. He is known for blending a variety of genres from reggaeton, trap and pop while redefining fame as a Spanish-speaking artist. His music often carries messages of cultural pride and individuality with an emphasis on being his authentic self. Bad Bunny is not only a powerhouse when performing, but he has continuously served as a symbol of representation for Latino communities across the world. He looks forward to his upcoming tour, which has already sold more than 2.6 million tickets across 18 countries and four continents. While he chose to skip the U.S., he clarified it was a decision to look out for his fans who live in uncertainty. He states in an interview, “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate.” This controversy has now extended to the upcoming halftime show.

Political Backlash

Shortly after the announcement, in an interview on Greg Kelly Reports, President Donald Trump called the selection “absolutely ridiculous” and stated, “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it.” Other figures joined forces, framing the choice as a threat to the Super Bowl’s tradition of neutral entertainment. When questioned by a reporter, House Speaker Mike Jonhson called it a “terrible decision” and further stated, “There are so many eyes on the Super Bowl, A lot of young, impressionable children. And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that. Not somebody like this.” These messages suggest a view that Latino culture does not belong at a national event. Other critics went further, bringing up past controversy about Bad Bunny’s choice to exclude the U.S from his tour due to concerns over ICE raids. Ultimately, for critics, his choice was too political a decision. For fans, it was a quiet act of solidarity for his Latino fans who live in fear

a halftime divide

While full details are still unknown, with other artists yet to be revealed, Turning Point USA has announced an alternative halftime show in opposition to Bad Bunny. This show will be “A celebration of faith, family, and freedom.” On the website, attendees can submit their musical preference with categories including Americana, classic rock, country, hip-hop, pop and worship. One category stood out with a choice of anything in English. An option that quickly gained traction on social media, as it serves as a silent reminder of how language can divide us. This brings in the question of who gets to define what American music means.

🚨 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.



Performers and event details coming soon.



2.8.2026https://t.co/HBHGfXj6yU pic.twitter.com/HYUs6BqgVL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 9, 2025

“his music transcends language.”

Despite the criticism, Jenifer Lopez, who co-hosted the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2020, showed her support during an interview on TODAY. Drawing from her own experience, she urged skeptical viewers to give it a chance saying his music “transcends language.” She explained that for many American artists, exposure is everything, and Bad Bunny has worked to achieve that on a global scale. Additionally, she referenced that her collaborations with other Latin artists were able to connect with a broader audience despite language differences, promoting that all voices deserve a chance to shine.

SNL Response

Bad Bunny hasn’t hesitated to respond to the backlash. During his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, he responded with humor yet a push for others to understand the meaning of the show, He gave a personal speech in Spanish that translates to,

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself; it’s a win for all of us. Showing that our footprints and contributions in this country, that no one will ever be able to take that away or erase.”

He finished with a quote that you may have already heard on your FYP.

“And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

While he states it as a joke, it is a reminder that Spanish isn’t foreign to American culture. As the second most spoken language, it is woven into everyday life throughout communities spanning the US from Miami to Los Angeles.

When Feb. 8, 2026, rolls around, all eyes will be on the Levi Stadium to see how he turns the stage into his own. While still months away, the significance of his performance has already begun. Bad Bunny isn’t a risky choice, not if you believe America is or should be made up of a multitude of voices and backgrounds. His performance isn’t about pushing a single culture forward, but rather creating space for artists who don’t fit into societal expectations and represent the evolution of our country. Furthermore, he proves American stages are big enough for more than one kind of story, and that story is better for it.