From Bernie To Gaga: Iconic Moments From Coachella 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

What started as a low-key music festival in the desert, nowhere near as crazy as Burning Man, is now one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Every April, the Empire Polo Club transforms into the center of the internet for two weekends. Coachella is where music, fashion, and influencer culture turn into a hyper-curated social media spectacle with a live soundtrack.

Coachella is much more than a music festival in 2025. Think of it as both a concert and a content creation lab for artists and brands; phones are always out and ready to capture content for those who can’t drop thousands of dollars for glorified camping. With the rise of TikTok and influencers becoming more and more like actual celebrities, the festival has turned into less of a music event and more like a runway. The two weekends are just as much about biker boots, crocheted gowns, and boho chic as it is about the music. Brands like Revolve and Celsius fly out hordes of influencers to promote their products and show off their exclusive access to mansions and lounges on site.

But beneath the smoke and mirrors of influencers and brand collaborations, this year’s lineup was actually good, and we were able to see performers that we’ve missed return to the stage. Lady Gaga has returned to the desert along with some of her new music, with a surprise appearance by Gesaffelstein. Green Day’s debut at the festival expanded Coachella’s typical taste and brought some variety. They also embraced global sounds, bringing out super popular K-pop acts like BLACKPINK’s members, Lisa and Jennie. The LA Philharmonic even made history as the first classical orchestra to perform at Coachella.

Here are my top four favorite moments from this year’s festival!

Charli XCX’s Chaotic “end” to Brat Summer Probably one of the most internet-breaking sets of Coachella history was Charli XCX’s performance in the Sahara Tent as she declared it the end of “Brat Summer.” Even bringing out Lorde to sing “Girl, So Confusing” couldn’t have prepared any of us for what she interrupted her set with. She suddenly paused to run a chaotic slide show, naming a lineup of other artists — many rumored and confirmed to be releasing music this summer and saying it was their turn. The list was endless, featuring other indie/pop artists like Caroline Polacheck, Ethel Cain, PinkPantheress, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Haim, Ari Aster (a film producer?), and so many more. She then ended the segment with a clip of a “Brat summer” flag lit on fire, burning in the wind. Bernie Sanders Introduces Clairo One moment, no one had on their Coachella bingo card was Senator Bernie Sanders making an appearance and introducing indie pop star Clairo. Dressed in his classic button-up and slacks, he delivered a passionate short speech urging Gen Z to keep fighting for change. The crowd remained quiet, probably due to shock and intrigue, and actually listened to everything he said. They only made a sound when he mentioned President Trump, which resulted in loud booing. He praised Clairo for her advocacy of women’s rights and introduced her onto the stage. The moment was very surreal, yet almost a perfect representation of everything Coachella is about: where fashion, music, and freedom of expression come together. Lady Gaga!! I wouldn’t even refer to Lady Gaga’s set as a performance. It was more of a theatrical storm full of skulls, couture costumes, and pure brilliance. Mother Monster headlined both Weekend 1 and 2 of Coachella with her five-act show. She opened the second night with her new single “Abracadabra,” and her mic briefly cut out. But in true Gaga fashion, she handled it seamlessly and brushed it off with poise. She also played a literal chess match against herself as she sang “Poker Face.” Every second of the 110-minute spectacle was pure drama and visual stimulation. Everyone screamed, cried, and was reminded that no one commits to the bit like Lady Gaga. Cynthia Erivo performs with the LA Philharmonic One of the weekend’s more breathtaking performances was when Wicked star Cynthia Erivo stepped on stage with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In a stunning black and white gown, they delivered a beautiful rendition of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” accompanied by the strings of Gustavo Dudamel’s orchestra. Their vocals were raw and sophisticated, reminding the audience that even amongst digital beats and pop music, live instruments and vocal power stand their ground. I will be eternally jealous of those who witnessed Elphaba sing in the desert.

This year’s Coachella was a fever dream in the best way possible. Between the high-fashion theatrics, defying performances, and unexpected political cameos, this year’s festival showed us that we will never get sick of watching celebrities and influencers dance in the desert. Beneath all the superficial and sponsored content, we saw real moments of artistry and history being made. Every year, it is a full cultural reset. Coachella embodies everything popular and relevant at the time. And this year, it was just as much about the headliners as it was the smaller artists. As bizarre as some of these moments may seem, they felt significant because they reminded us why the festival has managed to stay relevant for so long. The stages are places for music and entertainment, but also a space for people to speak their minds and send a message out to the world. So yes, Coachella is a content machine, and it’s also still a place where magic can happen. Where Elphaba can sing with Prince, and 83-year-old politicians can introduce sapphic indie pop stars!