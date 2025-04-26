The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who enjoys listening to music and constantly wants to expand her music taste, I thought I would share a few of my favorite songs that I have been tuning in to. All of these songs are within the R&B/soul genre, which is one of my favorites. I hope you’ll take the time to listen to some of these songs and enjoy them as much as I do!

“palm of your hands” – Charlotte dowsson If you happen to love Cleo Soul, Jorja Smith, or R&B/soul in general, you will definitely love this song! I found this song through my Discover Weekly on Spotify a few days ago, and honestly, it’s one of my favorite songs at the moment. The instrumental in the beginning is so mesmerizing and prepares you for a soulful ride of Charlotte’s ethereal vocals. By using a poetic and metaphorical phrase, “can you touch my soul with the palm of your hands,” Charlotte beautifully expresses emotional intimacy and a connection that goes beyond just the surface, emphasizing the concept of yearning for a connection with someone in the deepest, most vulnerable parts of yourself — your soul. “lose my focus” – raveena, umi Of course, I had to add Raveena to this list. After seeing her perform this song live at UCONNIC, I immediately added it to my playlist. “Lose My Focus” beautifully captures the emotions that come with being in love: the way it can bring out the best parts of who you are. Raveena’s lyrics reflect how being with the right person can shift your whole state of being. In addition, the instrumentals remind me of spring — light, warm, and full of color. The track itself feels like sunshine hitting your skin while you enjoy being in the presence of your significant other. “creepin” – jems This song is one of my favorite head-boppers. The chorus is super catchy, and it’s a great summer song that makes you want to go on a drive with the windows rolled down. The lyrics within the song reflect the subtle tension, yet mutual curiosity of two people who begin to develop into a relationship. In other words, both people are watching each other closely (or “creepin”), hesitant to make the first move, yet irresistibly drawn to one another. “me & ur maker” – ¿Téo?, maesu I absolutely love the instrumentals and melody within this song as it makes me feel like I’m on the beach/island — hence a perfect song for the summer! It’s certainly a very intimate song that illuminates the vulnerability and softness that comes with love. Personally, I enjoyed Maesu’s verse because his vocals blend seamlessly with the background melodies. His tone and rhythm flow effortlessly with the track, ultimately creating a smooth, cohesive vibe that complements the dreamy, summer feel of the song. “high” – jorja smith To anyone who is reading this, please do yourself a favor and listen to this song! “High” is the perfect morning song that serves as a personal mantra. Jorja Smith effortlessly blends R&B and house pop to generate this uplifting track. The song embraces the concept of self-love and resilience. As Jorja herself explained, the song is about “finding a friend within myself.” The song serves as a reminder that despite the lowest moments of our life, we have the strength to eventually rise, ultimately reaching that “high.” “special affair” – the internet This track screams late-night energy and feels swanky. “Special Affair” wraps you in a hypnotic, catchy rhythm that feels effortlessly cool. Especially with Syd’s vocals pulling you in with calm confidence and a nonchalant tone, making the entire song feel intimate and private. It’s definitely one of those songs that makes you want to dim the lights, lean back, and bop your head, along with the music. Perfect for late-night drives! “so much closer” – mac ayres Mac Ayres is one of my favorite R&B/soul artists of all time. He effortlessly blends his vocals with the instrumental, particularly in this song. This song is yet another intimate song; however, the warmth in Mac’s tone makes the track feel really comforting. I love the part where Mac repeats the phrase “so much closer.” It’s super catchy and gives the track a dreamy, hypnotic rhythm. Plus, the echoing of Mac’s voice adds the perfect touch to the track. In all honesty, I can listen to this song on repeat and never get tired of it, that’s how good it is!

Although these are only a few of my favorite songs from the past few weeks, the list can certainly go on. I have a special place in my heart dedicated solely to R&B/soul artists. There’s something about the dreamy, hypnotic quality of the genre that always pulls me in, and I can’t resist continuously adding songs to my playlists. If you took the time to consider my recommendations, I sincerely appreciate it, as I take pride in my music taste and love sharing music with others!