Fresh Air Frequencies: Your New Spring Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter’s been long and I’m ready for something brighter. I needed a way to lift myself out of the snow-induced funk, so I made a spring playlist. “Fresh Air Frequencies” is the perfect mix of sunshine, nostalgia, and tunes that make you feel like spring is finally here. Whether you’re walking through a park, chilling with friends, or just vibing at home, these songs are guaranteed to lift your mood and remind you that brighter days are just around the corner.

WHy you need a spring Playlist

Spring always feels like a reset. The days get longer, the weather slowly warms up, and people start breaking out of their winter routines. After months of cold air, early sunsets, and gray skies, even small things like walking to class, opening your windows, or sitting outside for a few minutes feel different. There’s a noticeable shift in energy that comes with the season. People spend more time outside, plans start to feel a little more spontaneous, and everything just feels a bit lighter. Music naturally becomes part of that shift. The songs you reach for start to change with the weather, and suddenly the slower, cozy winter tracks get replaced with music that feels brighter and more upbeat.

A good spring playlist can shape the mood of everyday moments. The right song can make a walk across campus more enjoyable, turn a drive with friends into a sing-along, or simply make studying feel a little less repetitive. Music has a way of matching the pace and feeling of the season, and spring usually calls for songs that feel easy, refreshing, and full of energy. That might mean upbeat pop, laid-back indie, or anything that feels good with the windows down and the sun out. It’s less about finding the “perfect” songs and more about creating a soundtrack that fits the time of year.

That’s where my playlist, “Fresh Air Frequencies,” comes in. I wanted to put together a collection of songs that feel right for this transition into spring. It’s a mix of tracks that are light, catchy, and easy to play on repeat. Some songs are perfect for walking outside on a warm afternoon, while others are the kind you’d want playing in the background while getting ready with friends, heading out for the day, or even doing homework. Spring playlists don’t have to be complicated — they just need music that captures that feeling of a fresh start.

Whether you’re looking for new songs to add to your rotation or just want something to play while enjoying the warmer weather, these tracks are a great place to start. A new playlist can be a simple way to mark the change in seasons, and sometimes all it takes is the right song to make an ordinary day feel a little better.

introducing fresh air frequencies

Here’s a taste of what you’ll find:

Feel-good classics: “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, “Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates, and “Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John.

“Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, “Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates, and “Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John. Modern indie vibes: “Someone New” by Hozier, “Feels Like” by Gracie Abrams, and “The Great Divide” by Noah Kahan.

“Someone New” by Hozier, “Feels Like” by Gracie Abrams, and “The Great Divide” by Noah Kahan. Upbeat pop jams: “Canyon Moon” by Harry Styles, “Still into You” by Paramore, and “Such A Funny Way” by Sabrina Carpenter.

“Canyon Moon” by Harry Styles, “Still into You” by Paramore, and “Such A Funny Way” by Sabrina Carpenter. Romantic and introspective: “Cherry Wine – Live” by Hozier, “Trust” by Chris Stapleton, and “Nice To Each Other” by Olivia Dean.

These are tunes to make you feel like you’re walking through a field of flowers or taking in that spring smell. “Fresh Air Frequencies” is the kind of playlist that feels effortless to listen to, the one you can put on at any point in the day and let it run from start to finish. It blends nostalgic classics with newer songs that have that same bright, uplifting feeling. Some tracks might remind you of songs you grew up hearing, while others feel like fresh finds you’ll want to keep on repeat. Together, they create a mix that feels familiar but still exciting.

The playlist pulls from different sounds and decades, bringing together upbeat pop, soulful indie, and timeless classics that all share a similar energy. Instead of sticking to one genre, it’s about capturing a certain feeling — light, refreshing, and easygoing. Each song adds something a little different, whether it’s a catchy chorus, a laid-back rhythm, or lyrics that make you pause and listen a little closer. The result is a playlist that feels balanced and versatile, something you can play while getting ready for the day, hanging out with friends, or simply enjoying a moment outside.

How to listen

You can find the playlist here on Spotify — it’s ready to press play and let the spring energy take over. Pro tip: put it on shuffle and let the mix surprise you. Some tracks will hit you with nostalgia, others with pure joy!

It’s time to manifest the season we’ve been dreaming of. “Fresh Air Frequencies” is your seasonal companion, perfectly blending the old and the new, the upbeat and the reflective.

So grab your headphones, step outside, and let these songs soundtrack your spring adventures. Sunshine, fresh air, and good vibes are just a play button away.