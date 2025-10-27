Forks And Falling For A Vampire: 5 Reasons To Watch ‘Twilight’ This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get shorter and leaves begin falling from the trees, autumn descends upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving, and hayrides are all considered classic activities, and I’m proposing an addition to the list: watching the Twilight series. Many of us are stuck studying for exams or working on projects and could use something fun to take our minds off of schoolwork. The Twilight series can fulfill that wish and bring all the cozy fall energy at the same time. It’s more than just a movie series; Twilight is a whole universe to step into with many compelling elements. I think the series is perfect to watch at this time of year, so here are five reasons why I think you need to watch Twilight this fall.

Forks: A Mysterious Fall Setting

One reason this series is best to watch in the fall is that the first movie is set at the beginning of the school year. The main character, Bella Swan, has just moved to the humble town of Forks, Washington, and is starting at a new school. What better time to watch a character navigate a new school than in the fall, when we are all adjusting to being back at school ourselves? On top of that, Forks is a woodsy town with lots of picturesque scenery, making it a peaceful setting for the drama to unfold in. Aside from the setting, the colors of the movies set a particular tone. The quickest way to get a sense of this aesthetic is to use your phone’s filters. If you open the camera on your phone and, if you have an iPhone, try out the “dramatic cool” filter, you can bring the Twilight aesthetic to the world around you. The ominous, cool tone of this filter is used in the entirety of the Twilight series and adds a unique vibe to the movies. It highlights the paleness of the Cullen family’s skin and the emotions Swan feels. The rural town of Forks and this cool-toned filter give the series a notable feeling that I think aligns best with the fall season.

The signature Twilight Style

If the setting of the Twilight series doesn’t visually draw you into the films, then the fashion certainly will. Since the first movie came out in 2008, the characters wear the best of 2000s fashion. From low-rise jeans to layered tops and zip-up hoodies, Swan has her own signature look. Other characters, such as Alice Cullen, have their own unique styles that fans are drawn to. While Swan’s brunette waves and casual clothes are stylish, Alice Cullen’s short hair and more dainty looks are their own quirky fashion. If you watch the series, you can decide which character has the best outfits and who you would take inspiration from. Outfits inspired by Twilight resurface on social media every year, often during back-to-school season. As we transition into the fall, Bella Swan may be your pick for fashion inspiration. If you’ve seen her style before and are wondering what you can do to match it, here’s a TikTok with some cool outfits: @bellablueco opening a few bella swan style bundle slots (with fits like these included) ⊹ ࣪ ˖ dm me on insta for more info :) #fyp #bellaswan #twlight #twilightsaga #styleinspo #stylebundle #downtowngirl #outfitinspo #outfitideas #fitspo ♬ undressed by sombr out march 21st – sombr

A Soundtrack for Your Fall

Along with the setting and the fashion, the Twilight series has the perfect soundtrack for fall vibes. There are so many good songs on the soundtrack, all with different feelings to match whatever mood you are in. First off, the song “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse is a funky rock song. Played in the first movie, I think this song could perfectly accompany a walk to class on a crisp fall day as you step on crunchy fallen leaves.

“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri is a heartfelt love ballad played in the final movies of the series. This song has beautiful, emotional lyrics, and is perfect for singing in the car or the shower. Another terrific song from the Twilight series is “Roslyn” by Bon Iver and St. Vincent. This song is mellow with somewhat hypnotic lyrics, and it has a truly melancholic energy that matches the sadness some of us feel when the summer is over and fall begins. “Roslyn” brings all the nostalgia and is a gem from the Twilight soundtrack. Finally, the song “Eyes on Fire” by Blue Foundation, which plays during the first movie, is another hit. “Eyes on Fire” delivers with its lyrics and slow build. This song is perfect for a late-night drive in autumn, especially with the colorful leaves falling around you.

There are tons of songs from the Twilight soundtrack that I could mention, these are just my top choices. Other recommendations I have are “Turning Page” by Sleeping at Last, “Possibility” by Lykke Li, and “Decode” by Paramore. Not only can I recommend the Twilight series as movies to watch, but I could fill my seasonal fall playlist with just songs from the movies.

Pick Your Team: the Edward vs. Jacob Debate

Summit Entertainment If there’s one thing young adults love to daydream about these days, it’s which fictional character they would date. Shows like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “My Life with the Walter Boys” gained popularity partly due to the fight over which guy the main character should choose. “Team Conrad” or “Team Jeremiah” went viral this summer, and the battle between Alex and Cole Walter was just as heated. The Twilight series provides the same fun. “Team Edward” versus “Team Jacob” has been an age-old debate, as Bella must choose between brooding vampire Edward and hot-headed werewolf Jacob. I have personally always been Team Edward, but you can decide for yourself if you take a chance and watch the Twilight series.

Cozy up with Vampires and Werewolves