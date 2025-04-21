5 Nail Ideas For Your Next Appointment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With the weather warming up, I have been looking hard at what I need to do to prepare for better days. Number one on my list has been figuring out a nail routine. I only get my nails done professionally for special occasions. So between birthdays and vacation trips, I have overgrown gel or extremely short nails. This lack of consistency has always driven me insane because I love girls who have painted nails! Even if they aren’t acrylics or extremely long, a full coat of nail polish is admirable to me! As a result, my Pinterest and TikTok are overflowing with potential nail ideas that I have decided to organize into an article!

Based on what I find trendy or what I have seen nonstop on TikTok, here are some suggestions to bring to your next nail appointment!

Multiple Colors

I have always found this so cute and whimsical because who is telling us we have to paint all ten fingers the same color? The answer is no one. We can choose any random combination and use all the nail polish we want. A popular variation is choosing multi-colored French tips or full nails.

I think doing this in a pastel combination for spring can be a great way to start the season off!

Polka dots

The rise of polka dots should be studied. From going out tops to flowy pants, and now our nails, I have been noticing this trend everywhere. Polka dot nails are extremely popular and have exactly the right amount of difficulty that you need a nail tech to get the perfect look. An especially gorgeous color combination is the variation between the pink and brown nails with alternating polka dots. I highly recommend this to anyone who loves following trends because this seems to be all the rage. I am a huge fan of white polka dots and a dark base nail!

FiSh TREND

This is random and possibly not for everyone. But this TikTok has been haunting me, which means I must suggest it to everyone else!

Based on a few viral videos, the fisherman aesthetic and nail lures have become popular for girls who like to get a little crazy with their nails. There are a variety of options, but the most basic of them involve bright, fish-like base colors with adding eyes, gills, or scales with a darker nail polish. If fish aren’t your top favorite animal or something you regularly talk about, I think you can skip this trend!

Red nail theory

I know red nail theory isn’t exactly trending, but anytime someone mentions what color to paint their nails, I think about it. For those unfamiliar, red nail theory grew in popularity last year, suggesting that every time a woman sports a red nail polish, male suitors are more likely to notice and compliment their nails. Thus, increasing one’s interaction with the male population. As a result, plenty of girls start wearing red nail polish when going out or just in general, to hopefully find a suitor.

Although everyone had varied results and no concrete evidence that it works 100% of the time, I simply love a red nail. It is timeless and classic. If you feel like you want a confident look, a dark red nail polish can never hurt!

blueberry milk nails

Last summer, blueberry milk nails went insanely viral and became the suggested color of the summer. I often love repeating old or dead trends as a way to be nostalgic. The soft blue shade is often applied over a beige or white base, which creates a lovely contrast that people coined “blueberry milk” nails. Although a bit overdone at this point, I think the shade makes a wonderful color for spring.

If none of these suggestions inspire you, I recommend making a Pinterest board and going crazy! I can scroll on Pinterest for hours on end any day, but if you are looking for nail ideas, it is the best place to go. You will find plenty of trends or new original ideas, as well as tons of inspirational pictures for your nail tech! I love how Pinterest allows for searching via skin tone, allowing you to find what shades may look best against any skin color!