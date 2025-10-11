Five Comedies To Watch With College Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My friends and I enjoy partying, but some nights we don’t have the energy to get ready and go out. Instead, wearing hoodies, sweatpants and Uggs, we gather in our friend’s suite to watch something on TV. As college students, it’s fun to watch shows and movies that talk about — or poke fun at — the things we’re going through in our own lives. Below, I’ve included some of my favorite comedies that focus on young adults, whether they’re rushing a frat, joining a sorority, singing in an a cappella group or figuring out post-grad life. If you’re looking for a comedy that will get everyone on the couch laughing, you’ve stumbled upon the right article!

Warning: All of these recommendations are raunchy comedies. If you’re not a fan of that type of humor, these picks might not be for you.

1. Scream Queens (2015)

Scream Queens, created by Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story, Glee and Monsters is a horror-comedy centered on a sorority house stalked by the Red Devil, a masked killer. The series follows Grace (later nicknamed Señorita Awesome) as she pledges an elite sorority, Kappa Kappa Tau, to honor her mother’s memory. However, the situation escalates as the sorority sisters are targeted one by one by the menacing killer.

The show’s humor is largely driven by its star-studded cast, including Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Glen Powell, Keke Palmer, Lea Michelle and others.

This series is genuinely one of the funniest TV shows I’ve ever watched. The dialogue and death scenes are SO unserious and random — it makes me laugh every time I watch it. Even though the show has horror elements and gore, I don’t think it’s scary at all. The show’s script is genuinely so absurd that you laugh the entire episode. This is my favorite show to watch during the Halloween season — it’s so iconic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scream Queens (@tvscreamqueens) Most people know Glen Powell from movies like Anyone But You, Twisters, and Top Gun: Maverick but in my mind,

he will always be Chad Radwell from Scream Queens.

2. Pitch perfect (2012)

Directed by Jason Moore, Pitch Perfect follows the collegiate a cappella group called the Barden Bellas. Beca, an aspiring DJ, enrolls at Barden University and reluctantly decides to join an a cappella group. She is introduced to the group alongside nine other new members, each with their own oddball characteristics. Together, they learn to work as a team and compete for a spot in the ICCA, the collegiate a cappella national championship.

This is my comfort movie. I love how genuinely random the dialogue is — I have every song and riff-off glued to memory. If you know me in real life, I’ve definitely annoyed you by singing the movie’s soundtrack. Whenever I think of college or university, Pitch Perfect is the first thing that comes to mind. This franchise is a staple of the college genre — I don’t make the rules.

This riff-off has gone triple-platinum in my car — it appears on my Spotify Wrapped every year.

3. Overcompensating (2025)

Overcompensating, directed by Desiree Akhavan and Daniel Gray Longino, follows Benny, a closeted freshman, who is struggling to come to terms with his sexual identity. Throughout the series, he tries his hardest to fit in by “overcompensating” and creating a false persona to hide his true self. Benito Skinner wrote this show based on his personal experiences of self-discovery during his time in college.

Although that summary sounds depressing, the show is actually hilarious! Set on a college campus during the mid-2010s, the series satirizes the entire college experience, exploring relatable topics such as friendships, academics, romantic relationships, grief, toxic masculinity and self-identity. The series features stars like Kyle MachLachlan, Bowen Yang, Kaia Gerber and even Charli XCX (who appeared in episode 4, “Boom Clap”).

4. Neighbors (2014)

Another college-centered comedy, Neighbors — directed by Nicholas Stoller — follows new parents battling a frat house that moved in next door. The couple, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, feel bored in their lives after moving into a new home and having their first daughter, and are longing for the fun of their college days. Shortly after, a fraternity moves in next door, and what starts as a friendly relationship between neighbors slowly escalates into an all-out war between the two houses.

The film pokes fun at Greek life and is easily recognized by college audiences. While it’s clearly dramatized, the creators did an excellent job building a believable college world, with Zac Efron and Dave Franco fully embracing their frat-bro roles.

5. Adults (2025)

A recent series that aired in May 2025, Adults, directed by Anu Valia, Jason Woliner, Jonathan Krisel, Nick Kroll and Stefani Robinson follows a group of friends living together in Queens, NY, as they navigate post-grad adulthood. Each character has their own “quirks,” so to speak, and each episode explores a different relationship dynamic within the group. The show addresses themes of sexuality, identity, career and finances from the perspective of twenty-somethings. Each episode’s plot is so ridiculous you can’t help but laugh.

I really appreciate this series because the cast is made up of new faces who haven’t appeared in many acting projects before (besides Julia Fox, who made a guest appearance in episode 6, “The Roast Chicken Dinner Disaster”). It’s so refreshing to see the resurgence of “hangout” sitcoms; this show reminds me of Friends and How I Met Your Mother (that is, if the characters were broke and Gen-Z).

This scene makes me audibly cackle; I had to include it here.

Get Streaming!

Whether you’re curling up on a friend’s couch for a movie night or looking for a series to stream on your MacBook, these comedies are a perfect pick for a cozy night in. The silly sense of humor in these movies and shows can put anyone in a good mood. After a long day, there’s nothing better than laughing at something stupid on TV. I hope you find at LEAST one of these comedies funny — after all, how could you not?