Finding Your Home Within The Hispanic Community At UConn

When I first came to UConn, I noticed there weren’t a lot of people who looked like or shared the same experiences as me. Leaving my friends and family back at home was difficult, making the transition to college during the pandemic even harder. I already found it difficult to build meaningful connections and I often felt excluded and isolated from my peers. I felt like I had to fight to find my place. I was one of the very few Latinas in my major, adding to the relatively low 20% Hispanics and Latinx at UConn.

As a senior, I can now say I’ve made many friends from all over, but it took a lot of time and courage to come out of my shell. It’s hard to feel comfortable sharing and expressing your personality when there are not a lot of safe places for women of color. Finding clubs and organizations on campus made me feel so much better. Being able to share similar experiences, hobbies, interests, and childhood stories brought me closer to my culture and to my community.

So to end Hispanic Heritage Month, here are some UConn Storrs organizations that can help better your experience as a Hispanic or Latinx/a/o undergrad.

1. Puerto Rican/Latin American Cultural Center (P.R.L.C.C.)

One of the number one places on your radar as a newcomer should be the Puerto Rican/Latin American Cultural Center (which you will hear being pronounced as “purr-lack”). Located on the fourth floor of the Student Union, P.R.L.C.C. is a vibrant and bustling center where many use the physical space to learn, study, relax, and even visit with friends. To promote awareness and appreciation of Latinx/a/o issues and the diversity of Latin American and Caribbean culture, P.R.L.C.C. holds a multitude of events and resources such as their mentoring program and student organizations (which you can find here). It’s open to anyone and everyone, so keep an eye out for announcements on their Instagram!

2. Cultural student associations

As mentioned before, the Cultural Center offers a plethora of cultural student organizations which likely go by the name [Insert Culture] Student Association. Just some examples you’ll hear about are the Puerto Rican Student Association (PuRSA), Mexican Student Association (MexSA), Brazilian Student Association (BraSA), and so on. These organizations are constantly coming up with ideas to bring together people within the community and often collaborate with other organizations! The most common event you’ll hear people talking about are the Bar Nights, which sometimes have a theme and are 18+. I’ve included an example of the Brazilian and Argentinian Student Associations collaborating to share laughs and culturally centered foods. Any of these cultural organizations would make an amazing way to grow closer to your own roots or get to know someone else’s!

3. Brining Awareness into Latino ethnicities (B.A.I.L.E.)

If you’re looking to get more active, then B.A.I.L.E. might be the club for you! Led by university students, they use traditional dance and music to promote cultural awareness. Meetings are held bi-weekly to learn new Latin dances such as Bachata, Merengue, and Salsa, but requests are also accepted for other traditional dances of interest (like Tango or Cumbia). Participation in campus events is common and they can be seen promoting their annual showcase in the Spring. For Fall 2024, meetings are currently being held bi-weekly on Thursdays from 6:30-8:00 PM in the Student Union Ballroom if you and a friend ever want to make an appearance!

4. Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (s.h.p.e.)

The UConn SHPE Chapter is part of the national organization, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, which is dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community to reach their full potential as innovators, scientists, mathematicians, or engineers. Membership in SPHE at UConn offers numerous opportunities including community service, social events, tutoring, and scholarship opportunities. Members can also participate in workshops on resume development, interviews, and academic support.

While offering fun and brain-teasing activities (such as Jeopardy, which I recently attended as a non-member), the chapter also organizes exciting events like the ability to send interested members to National and Regional conferences where they can attend professional workshops, tech talks, and career fairs.

5. Distinguished and motivated academic scholars (D.A.M.A.S.)

D.A.M.A.S. is a fun and supportive group that focuses on helping its members succeed academically and professionally, especially within the Latina/x community. It embraces a feminine vibe, celebrating girl power and sisterhood through bonding activities. The club has really boosted my confidence and encouraged me to connect with others in a warm and welcoming environment where we lift each other up!

We have bi-weekly meetings and events that bring us together, such as the Build-A-Bond activity that was held at the beginning of the semester (I’m in the white tank top). We all sat together and created friendship bracelets with a word that we thought represented women’s empowerment. This meeting is just one example of how powerful it can be to have a space to relate to others and build friendships. I loved meeting the other girls and even met some who coincidentally were from the same town as me.

6. Afro-Latinx alliance (A.L.A.)

Students who identify as Afro-Latinx, and of any other ethnicity or identity, are welcome to join A.L.A., which celebrates the diversity of their combined identities. Through the creation of such an engaging and uplifting organization, the Afro-Latinx Alliance promotes individual and community growth through activities such as movie nights, bake sales, and traditional game nights!

7. association of Latino professionals in America (A.L.P.F.A.)

Uconn A.L.P.F.A., re-established in 2019, is dedicated to creating a welcoming home for students, especially students of color and Hispanic heritage. Its importance lies in developing Latino/x leaders who can make an impact in their communities, workplaces, and beyond. Focusing not only on personal growth but also on building a strong network of support, A.L.P.F.A. offers professional development and helps Latino students thrive in the world around them.

8. DeColores Collective

DeColores Collective is all about creating a safe and inclusive space for Latinx and queer people to explore their identities and share and connect with others! This kind of environment is so important because it allows students of this unique demographic to express themselves freely and find support in their independent identities.

9. UndocuHuskies

UndocuHuskies is a necessary group at Uconn that shines a light on the challenges faced by Undocumented, “Dacamented,” and mixed-status students. They work to provide a supportive community where students can share their experiences and find the resources they need. The ability to create a sense of belonging for those struggling with their status is essential for fostering strength and empowerment as they navigate through college. UndocuHuskies is a key role in ensuring that all students feel seen, heard, and valued at Uconn!

10. Greek Life

Greek life can be super important for incoming freshman looking to make the most out of their “college experience.” Sororities and fraternities can offer a tight-knit community to help you settle into your new college environment. Luckily, there are plenty of Latin-inclusive ones at UConn that celebrate culture and build strong bonds.

One great example is Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, which is the first and largest Latin sorority in the nation. They stand out for their values and strong commitment to sisterhood, unity, love, and respect. The sorority focuses on developing strong leaders and promoting unity through charity and education, making it the perfect opportunity for those looking to grow, connect, and make a meaningful impact with other Latina women.

All these organizations are fantastic resources for celebrating Latinx/a/o and Hispanic heritage while providing a sense of community at the university. They offer a great way to make friends and explore your identity or find your place during your college journey. To stay connected and find out about special events, be sure to check out their Instagrams and other social media which is an easy way to discover new opportunities and organizations that resonate with you! Embrace your culture through these communities and use all they have to offer to help you thrive.