Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If you don’t know about Beli already, it is a food review app. I like to describe it as Goodreads but for food, cause you get to rate, rank, and review the restaurants you have tried. I only recently discovered this app (about a month ago), but I have been obsessed with it ever since. And you get to connect with your friends, and you get to see their reviews as well. I have gotten so many of my friends to get this app (nine people to be exact, don’t mean to brag), and we all love it. It has been a great way to get recommendations from other people and from the app itself. 

AD 4nXeICYICVk0jpES1n gcVHGqytRXg J0os3lFW9CB8CHZItlxWunoGl5uVGrMLq4RIVcv7WzVGPQIMMCuuaqWqZLcDmJtPGy0OTCCvDQEqGVVeScwS9d0gofa22GXSD3hUoWLcx 3w?key=JlyYDzNhXlH6DY0

https://beliapp.com – Picture

One of the restaurants I found through the ‘Recs for You’ feature was Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen which is located in West Hartford. I actually tried this restaurant over spring break and it was so delicious. I was surprised I did not know about this place before. I was so thankful to Beli for finding this restaurant and this made me strongly believe that their recommendations are personalized and curated for your specific taste. 

Another one I tried through the Beli recommendations is a baker called Neri’s Bakery. Located in Port Chester, NY, it is an Italian bakery and family-run. When I visited this place, I got to see that they have the factory right across, which produces freshly made baked products and delivers them fresh to the bakery. I thought that was quite cool! Their breads are amazing! They are so soft and do not get stale. I had it with my broccoli cheddar soup and could not have asked for a better bread to dip in. But my favorite had to be their tres leches. The rich taste of milk and the fresh peaches (since I got a peach tres leches) was everything I needed. It became my entire family’s favorite!!

Some restaurants that I want to try that I found through Beli are Chama Mama, which is located in Manhattan, New York. I want to try this restaurant because it is a Georgian cuisine restaurant,t and I have never tried Georgian food, so I am excited to try a new cuisine! And I know I would have never found out about this if I had not gone through my recs in Beli. 

Another one is La Taqueria El Chino located in Norwalk, CT. A Mexican restaurant that serves freshly made burritos, tacos, birria tacos, quesadillas, carne asada, and many more. I love the fact that it is an authentic Mexican restaurant. As a matter of fact one of my friends went to this restaurant also, finding it through Beli, and she absolutely loved it. And that is how I found this restaurant actually! Through her reviews and pictures, I knew I wanted their burrito ASAP. 

I also found a bakery called Angelina Bakery. An Italian bakery located in Times Square, NYC. I saw the pistachio croissant in the pictures uploaded in Beli and knew I had to try this. Pistachio is one of the flavors I absolutely adore and I was convinced after seeing the picture. I also want to try their Bombolone which is a dessert with delicious chocolate stuffed inside and it just looks too good. 

Listen, I could go on and on about the recommendations and this app, but I am going to stop here for now. If you read all this, this is your sign to download Beli today! Do not miss out on many more restaurants and go try a new restaurant through their recommendation!

Shanmathi (shun-muh-thee) Muruganambi is a junior Economics major at the University of Connecticut. She is from Stamford, CT. When she is not writing she loves spending her time reading, baking, journaling, or listening to music. She is an only child and a trained dancer.