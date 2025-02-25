Finding A Home Away From Home: My Top 5 Recommendations To Stay Culturally Connected On Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a freshman at the University of Connecticut, I had to navigate the cultural traditions of Storrs, Connecticut while staying connected to my Indian roots. I was incredibly overwhelmed and full of anxiety, unsure how to confront what seemed to be a very difficult task. Now, a quarter of a way done with the second semester of college, I can say that I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks under my belt for staying connected to your culture on campus.

Growing up, we all had our own traditions that we celebrated with family. I’m Indian and from my perspective, staying connected to your culture ranges from celebrating holidays to food dishes to simply being together. I think we can all agree that as we grew older, we seemed to appreciate these traditions a bit more. But what happens when you go to college? It may feel like a struggle to stay in tune with your culture while adjusting to the atmosphere of college itself. By the end of this article, I hope to offer some insights that may help you gain a new perspective on this interesting dynamic.

Go To cultural events on campus

I know that for some people going to cultural events on campus may seem self-explanatory and fairly obvious. But honestly, as a freshman, it can be so intimidating to put yourself out there and try something new. That’s why I suggest bringing a friend (or a few) along to the event. They don’t have to share your cultural background because, at the end of the day, cultural events are an amazing opportunity to introduce someone to your heritage. For example, UConn’s Late Night hosted a “Diwali night” with Indian snacks, mason jar lantern painting, Indian music playing, and more. Diwali is the festival of lights in India which sheds light on the gods Rama, Sita, Hanuman, and Lakshmana’s return from exile. It’s an auspicious time for food, family gatherings, and most importantly, lighting up our homes with diyas, or lights. I brought my friend Eileen along and I was honestly in awe of how much she knew about the holiday and how the coordinators of the event welcomed people of all backgrounds to celebrate together. Besides Diwali, an Indian Holiday, UConn celebrates a variety of cultural events. Whether it is Garba, a traditional Indian dance celebrated during Navaratri, Holi — which is the festival of colors that marks the arrival of spring, Chinese New Year, Dia de Los Muertos, or Saint Patrick’s Day, I promise you, that you will find something that resonates with you. I also want to emphasize that you should 100% bring a cultural outfit with you to campus! I wore an Indian outfit called a lehenga choli to Garba and I was amazed to see so many people joining in, wearing Indian outfits and immersing themselves in the experience. It was such a strong reminder of how an appreciation for other cultures can bring people together.

join a cultural club or dance team

Back in New Jersey, I was a Bharatanatyam dancer. Bharatanatyam is a type of Indian classical dance. I knew I wanted to continue dancing in college and was thrilled to discover UConn’s six Indian dance teams and multiple cultural organizations. At first, I hesitated, but I decided to take a leap of faith and try out for UConn Jhalak, an intercollegiate Hip-Hop Fusion dance team. Best decision of my life. Not only did I continue my passion for dance and meet some of my closest friends, but it was a way for me to take pride in my culture. I remember our first performance was at Wellesley College in Boston, and to see so many cultural groups from all over come together and showcase their talent was absolutely breathtaking. I also know that most colleges have something similar to “Asian Night,” which is a talent showcase for Asian and Asian American students. I would recommend participating in events like that or even just going to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! Whether it’s a club that meets once a month or a club that meets five times a week, putting yourself out there and joining a cultural club will connect you with like-minded people who share the same values as you. You won’t regret it, trust me!

Step out of your comfort zone and explore new cultural foods

As far as UConn goes, the dining hall services are pretty good at offering a variety of international food. This can range from Indian food, Chinese food, Mexican, and so on. Personally, my heart skips a beat when they serve Indian dishes because it resembles a small taste of home! Now, I know college food won’t taste just like home food, but sometimes we need a small set of familiar flavors to bridge the gap between home food and college food. If you want options beyond the dining halls, most colleges have downtown areas where you can find a variety of food options. For me, that is downtown Storrs! As you may have guessed, I tend to gravitate towards the Indian food options where I can enjoy a Masala Dosa, hot sambar, or even a Mango Lassi — comfort foods that remind me of home. I find these food options at a restaurant called Spice Venue which is an Indian restaurant downtown, so if you are from the area, add this spot to your bucket list! If your campus doesn’t have the best variety of international food or home food equivalents, then I highly recommend downloading DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grub Hub to bring some of those home flavors right to your doorstep!

facetime your family during special occasions

It can be beyond difficult not being able to celebrate holidays in person with your family, but that’s why we have the amazing phone feature of FaceTime! For example, in my culture, we celebrate Navratri in Sept./Oct. I remember FaceTiming my family while they were wearing traditional clothing and setting up the Golu (a display of Gods) together while I sat in the library in my sweatpants buried in homework. Even though it was a bittersweet moment, those small interactions with my family helped me feel like I was right at home with them despite the four-hour distance. To stay on top of these special events I recommend marking your cultural celebrations on your calendar or planner, so you don’t ever have to miss them. It may seem a little tedious to write them all down, but once you finish that Facetime call, your heart will feel at peace.

watch cultural movies with friends