February: A Month Of Celebration

This past month there were many events and shows due to the Lunar New Year and Black History Month. I was able to attend a handful of these events and was enamored by the quality of work put out by my peers. For those of you who were unable to snag a ticket to these events put on by the different cultural centers and organizations, here is a quick recap of some of the events I attended this past month.

Les Elégance L’amour L’Afrique

Black History started strong with Fashion shows from both the African Student Association (ASA) and the West India Student Organization (WISO) on Friday the seventh and Saturday the eighth. The ASA fashion featured showcases from local designers, dances both traditional and modern, and all sorts of ensembles from evening gowns to tribal prints. I found the show to move smoother than last year’s and appreciated the emcee’s efforts to keep the audience engaged with a finish the lyric competition and runaway featuring audience members. A highlight of the event was a surprise performance from Afro-beat star King Promise. I was unfamiliar with his work but I called one of my friends who knew who he was and she cried on FaceTime.

BÈL SON: Melodies of the Caribbean

This year’s WISO’s was the first I had attended since its move to the Jorgensen Theater, and I was enthralled. The production quality was a major jump from what I remembered from my freshmen year. The show had a similar format to the ASA show which features up-and-coming designers, formal wear, and swimwear. There was a separate category for carnival outfits which had lots of glitter, feathers, and festive fervor. Speaking of festive, UConn’s Encore performed in this event in multiple styles of the West Indies and Caribbean including bachata, dancehall, and Soca. There was an exciting performance from the crowd when a dance-off ensued, where it seemed like everyone had a split and a handful of acrobatics in their back pocket.

Love in full-color

The month ended with a bang with the Rainbow Center’s drag show in collaboration with the African American cultural center and the Black Queer student association. Student and local performers had their chance to shine, lip-syncing across the stage and into the aisles. The event was hosted by Lana Ja’Rae from season seventeen of RuPaul’s Drag Race and she opened and closed the show with her own performance. Local performer Onixx Aura was my favorite from the show, she came out in a dazzling red two-piece and white Gogo boots to ” On My Mama” by Victoria Monet. This may be a biased opinion because “On My Mama” was my top song for my Spotify wrapped 2024. The audience was engaged and even made a conga line with Gen Derfuq at the end of their performance. Kelsey O’Neil delivered a powerful message during the intermission of the show and one that rings true not only for the rainbow center, but for the greater UConn community.

“Queer joy is an act of resistance.” Kelsey O’Neil- Director of the Rainbow Center

In a time when so many parts of our community are under attack by this current administration, these celebrations are the perfect reminder that we will stand and thrive. As the school year comes to an end take advantage of the opportunities and showcases brought to you by your peers. UConn has a vibrant scene of culture that is available to witness as well as participate in.