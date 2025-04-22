Summer 2025’s It-Girl Aesthetic? South Asian Culture (Again)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s almost summer, and all the rage in the fashion world is slinky scarves, chunky jewelry, and tops featuring intricate design work. Sequins, chunky jewelry and earrings, and tops with intricate designs and patterns are so in, with FashionTok calling this “Ibiza Fashion.” But to be quite honest, this is America’s rediscovery of traditional South Asian fashion, and just renaming it. The trends you’ve been seeing on TikTok and the media recently are not just a trend, it’s what all South Asian and Desi girls have been repping their whole lives.

South Asian girls, including myself, have had this aesthetic since we were toddlers getting dressed by our moms for family functions. You want sequins, beading, heavy embroidery, gold jewelry, and long hair? Desi girls have been doing that for our whole lives, and our ancestors started this “trend” centuries ago.

Here are my friends I’s back in 2010, posing in outfits that just started trending now. We called it our average temple fit:

South Asian traditional wear, such as sarees, blouses, and lehengas that feature heavy beading and embroidery, has been renamed “boho glam” and “Ibiza chic” by Western fashion designers, completely disregarding the credit that should be given to the original South Asian designers. According to Glamour, the style for the summer is “The Bohemian Daydream,” consisting of sheer fabrics and handicraft detailing with heavy beading and embroidery, and hair with flowy ribbons and gold jewelry. Key features of “The Bohemian Daydream” are staples of South Asian fashion, for example, the average South Asian bride wears heavy sarees or lehengas with intricate detailing and embroidery, along with excessive accessorization and chunky jewelry. This is a tradition that has been around for centuries.

So, why are traditional South Asian aesthetics only seen as stylish and trendy when detached from their cultural roots and redesigned for mainstream appeal?

It’s Not Aesthetic — It’s Appropriation

Popular brands, including Oh Polly, Peppermayo, and Edikted, have culturally appropriated South Asian clothing, such as lehengas and dupattas, marketing them as festival fits or a cute summer trend. This is not a trend, they are cultural attire that South Asians have been wearing for centuries. Not only does this erase the cultural and historical significance of these garments, but it also reflects a larger pattern of South Asian culture being dismissed on brown women, although it is their own culture. So many South Asian girls grew up in an environment in which they were taught to be ashamed of their culture, only for that culture to be making a comeback years later, but not on South Asians. This relates to all trends that are only socially accepted now, although South Asians have been doing these things for years. Examples include hair oiling and the clean girl aesthetic.

“The Scandinavian Scarf”

The “Scandinavian scarf” trend that’s been blowing up on TikTok for the past year is a dupatta. The dupatta was invented in ancient India and is traditionally worn covering the chest as a means of modesty and elegance. This centuries-old culture is not just some new trend. The “Scandinavian scarf” trend is a great example of cultural appropriation.

Cultural appropriation is when elements from a marginalized culture (such as clothing) are taken without understanding or giving credit to the history of the original culture. This is different from cultural exchange, where people from different backgrounds appreciate different traditions, cultures, and customs. Cultural exchange isn’t just wearing typical South Asian designs just because they’re cute and trendy, it comes from an acknowledgement and appreciation of the culture.

Desi people have worn colorful, sparkly fabrics with intricate designs and chunky jewelry for centuries. Our culture isn’t just cute when it’s available and trendy for you, it has been present in so many South Asians’ lives for generations.

Ending notes

It is not wrong to want to wear South Asian inspired designs for the summer; the designs, silhouettes, and clothing are beautiful. However, it is important to give credit where it is needed. Instead of coming up with new and inaccurate terms to describe your favorite clothing or fashion trends, you can just give credit to the original Desi origins.

South Asian people don’t want you to stop wearing their clothes, or clothing reminiscent of their own; they just want appreciation and acknowledgement, as they deserve.