Falling In Love All Over Again: My Comfort Rom-Coms

When life gets a little too overwhelming, and a cozy escape is needed, there’s nothing quite like the magic of a good rom-com. Whether it’s the heartwarming love stories, witty dialogue, or swoon-worthy moments, these films have the power to lift spirits and make their audiences believe in love. In honor of this year’s Valentine’s Day, I decided to take some time to reflect on rom-coms that have been there for me through thick and thin. While I have a very special love for the genre overall, there still remain a select few films that stand out as my ultimate comfort movies; ones I can watch on repeat, each time feeling like a hug.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

I’ve read all the books, watched all the movies, and experienced every spin-off that this fandom has to offer. As a perfect Netflix gem, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is the ultimate teen rom-com, offering an adorable blend of sweet, awkward moments and first-love chemistry. Usually, movie adaptations of novels are severely hit or miss; however, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a hard hit. Sometimes, I’ll find myself totally craving a cozy sit-down with this movie as it surely has something in it that warms the soul. The story of Lara Jean Covey, whose private love letters get sent out to her past crushes, is full of heart and humor. Plus the dreamy romance between her and Peter Kavinsky is a feel-good escape into a world where even the most awkward moments can lead to something wonderful. View this post on Instagram A post shared by To All The Boys 💌 (@toalltheboysivelovedbefore)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I don’t think I’ve laughed more at a movie than I have when watching this one. Whenever someone asks me for a rom-com recommendation, I absolutely have to mention How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The story follows Andie, a magazine writer, and Ben, an ad exec, as they engage in a playful battle of wills that quickly turns into something more meaningful. It’s a perfect blend of humor, charm, and the delightful tension between opposites. Watching the characters navigate through hilarious misunderstandings and miscommunications before finally finding a connection kept me hooked the whole way through. The ultimate lesson for me: love isn’t planned and perfect all the time, but it’s always worth pursuing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cardillo (@chriscardilloofficial)

13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30 taps into that universal desire for youthful innocence and the excitement of adult life. The concept of the movie is incredibly funny and strangely relatable; it focuses on Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wakes up in her 30-year-old self’s body. Soon after, she is thrust into an adult world full of responsibility. The film’s charm lies not only in its clever blend of humor and nostalgia but also in its deeper message about personal growth and the importance of staying true to one’s core values, no matter how much life changes. Jenna’s story radiates joy, and it’s impossible not to get wrapped up in her heartwarming journey to rediscover herself and her values. The nostalgia, combined with a feel-good romance, makes this film a perfectly comforting escape into the magical world of wish fulfillment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙Vera (@daydreamedfilm)

My Best Friend’s Wedding

A rom-com with more emotional complexity than some of its peers, My Best Friend’s Wedding is a brilliant mix of humor and heartache. Julia Roberts’ portrayal of a woman in love with her best friend, who’s about to marry someone else, is incredibly easy to relate to. I like to say that any rom-com with Julia Roberts in it is an automatic good one. However, My Best Friend’s Wedding is a bit different than the other swoon-worthy movies on this list; its ending doesn’t quite align with that of a typical rom-com. Nevertheless, the fact that My Best Friend’s Wedding doesn’t quite follow what is expected makes it all the more meaningful. It is just so incredibly real in its portrayal of what love is, romantic or platonic, and how it can be the cause of happiness, pain, and reveal what really matters in life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by movies and tv shows ♥ (@7.13am)

10 Things I Hate About You

If you’re reading this and have never seen 10 Things I Hate About You, go watch it right now. Based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You could be argued to be the quintessential rom-com. With a perfectly witty script, iconic performances (hello, Heath Ledger), and memorable one-liners, it’s impossible not to be swept away by the charm of this movie. The chemistry between Kat and Patrick is electric, and there’s something so comforting about seeing two people with tough exteriors discover each other’s vulnerabilities. It’s an evergreen reminder that love can break down even the hardest of walls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕯️ (@sourrlovee)

When Harry Met Sally

This classic film asks the age-old question: “Can men and women just be friends?” The answer, in my opinion, is yes; but after years of witty banter, countless dinners, and some of the best chemistry seen on screen, it’s only natural for a friendship to grow into something more. Following two individuals on their journey from friendship to love, When Harry Met Sally provides a genius portrayal of the complexities of relationships and the weird limbo between friends and lovers. Of course, it only helps that Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan have an effortless connection on screen that feels both organic and deeply affectionate. When Harry Met Sally taught me that love doesn’t always happen when you’re looking for it, sometimes it will sneak up on you when you’re least expecting it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by belle 💌 (@filmenergy)

Clueless

Clueless is more than just a rom-com; it’s a cultural touchstone. With its sharp humor, endearing characters, and quotable lines, it transports us into the fashionable, privileged world of Beverly Hills. Through Cher’s transformation, Clueless highlights the complexities of growing up, navigating friendships, and learning empathy, all while offering a humorous and heartwarming commentary on the pursuit of authenticity over appearances. With its witty dialogue and memorable characters, the movie resonates as a timeless reflection on love and the challenges of adolescence. It’s a movie that invites us into a world of high school drama and fashion but ultimately leaves us with a comforting message about growing up and discovering what truly matters. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Movies (@primemovies)

