Falling for Fall: Why the Hype is Worth It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, as soon as the first chill slips into air, the world shifts from the sunny rays to fall mode. Coffee shops sprinkle the pumpkin spice magic and put it in everything, literally. Social media fills with golden-leaf backdrops, and suddenly every girl’s wardrobe channel their inner Gilmore Girls. Some may say that fall is over-romanticized, but maybe that’s the point. Let’s talk about it.

The beauty that autumn holds lies in how it invites us to slow down and breathe. The crunch of leaves, the ritual of wrapping funny scarves around our necks, the warm glow of scented candles that take over the grey afternoon, all of these small pleasures make us feel richer. The concept of over-romanticizing fall doesn’t make the season cheap; it elevates it and is a constant reminder of finding beauty in the mundane before winter slips in.

It is no ordinary thing that some of our favorite comforting shows and movies take place in a fall setting. Think about Rory and Lorelai Gilmore in Stars Hollow, covered in shades of brown with coffee in hand, or the classic “back to school” nostalgia of When Harry Met Sally, with Central Park dressed in all shades of fire. The trends on social media shift their focus to “cozy girl aesthetic,” and everyone starts getting their life together. These cultural touchstones remind us that fall isn’t just a season, it’s a mood, a lifestyle.

@chasiteyy Here’s Part 1 of my fav movies to watch in the fall time! 🍂🎬 (can you tell I have a thing for 80s movies??You can thank my mom for that lol) These are some of my go-tos for when I want to fully embrace that season. Most, if not all, are set between late September and November, and they just give me all the cozy feels. 🤎 (these aren’t Halloween movies or horror movies. They are just movies that give me cozy fall vibes!!) I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments—whether any of these are your favorites or if you’re watching them for the first time. And if I’ve missed any of your autumn favorite, please share! 🍿 Here’s the list: – Dead Poets Society (Drama/Coming-of-age) – Beautifully shot with autumn scenery, this movie is an emotional journey through self-discovery, poetry, and the power of education + it gives those dark academia vibes 🧳📙 – Mystic Pizza (Romance/Drama) – A charming story of friendship and love, set in a picturesque coastal town during autumn. Perfect for fall feels and small-town vibes. 🌊 – St. Elmo’s Fire (Drama/romcom) – This ‘80s classic is a nostalgic trip into friendship, post-college life, and figuring out adulthood. 🎓 – You’ve Got Mail (Romance/comedy/drama) – Fall in New York? Say less. This film is full of cozy bookstore scenes and dreamy walks through autumn leaves. 🍂📚 – Fantastic Mr. Fox (Animated/Adventure) – A quirky and beautifully animated film with rich fall colors and a clever story, perfect for all ages. 🦊🍁 – The Goonies (Adventure/Comedy) – Adventure, friendship, and the ultimate treasure hunt—this one will always give me that nostalgic fall feeling. ⚓️ – Nancy Drew (2007) (Mystery/Comedy) – A modern take on a classic, with a cozy small-town setting that gives off cozy vibes for a laid-back movie night. 🔍 (this is one my favorite movies growing up! definitely a comfort film for me) #fallmovie#fallmovies#moviestowatch#movierecommendation#movierecs#fallfilms#autumnaesthetic#autumnleaves#autumncolors#fall#autumn#fallaesthetic#fallvibes#autumnvibes#moviesuggestions#movienight#moviescenes#autumnmood#autumnleaves#octobermood#cozyvibes#cozybedroom#cozyroom#falldecor ♬ Eyes Without A Face – Sinnerella From Chasiteyy’s Tik-Tok

There is something about the fall’s nostalgia. It’s the season of apple-picking, pumpkin carvings, and binge-watching Hocus Pocus, Harry Potter, or scary Halloween movies with our loved ones. This isn’t about just the aesthetic; it’s about the bonding, the common ground between all of us that reminds us of our childhood. The idea of hosting some movie nights with friends and family, ordering in pizza, and making hot cocoa with a side of homemade cookies isn’t just aesthetic; it’s living life and enjoying without having to worry about anything.

Now, the critics will argue that all this hype around fall is pure marketing and nothing else. But, maybe leaning into seasonal wonder, even if it’s marketed to us, is still a way of creating connection and comfort. Even if being marketed to buy a vanilla-scented candle can give us happiness and motivation to work more, then what’s the issue?

Here’s a secret: romanticizing fall isn’t really about the leaves or the lattes or the infamous scarves. It’s about permission. The permission to slow down in life. Permission to indulge in the small joys of life, even if it’s with a latte. It gives us permission to look at our everyday life and see it as something beautiful, even cinematic. If believing in the magic of fall makes a walk to the library feel like a scene from Dead Poets Society or turns a rainy night into the perfect excuse for comfort food and a movie marathon, then maybe that “over-romanticizing” is exactly what we need.

Choosing Joy in Autumn

In a world that often feels rushed and restless, what’s wrong with creating a little seasonal wonder? If laughing at a pumpkin patch and having a mug of cider makes you feel happy, then enjoy it. You deserve everything that fall has to offer. After all, falling for fall isn’t about exaggerating reality; it’s about choosing joy. Isn’t this the perfect love story?