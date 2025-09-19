The Leaves Are Changing: Here’s A Cozy Fall Reading Lineup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is changing and classes have started. What better way to wind down than with a new read? If you’re searching for the perfect fall read to accompany your pumpkin-flavored drink, look no further. I am going to share some of my favorite books that are perfect for fall, spanning various genres.

For fall, I love a read that includes a fascinating plot and great characters. This list includes a diverse range of books that you won’t be able to put down. From the witches of Greek mythology to a novel that will leave you with many questions to dark academia set in New England, this list encompasses many different versions of the perfect fall read.

1. Circe by Madeline Miller

Madeline Miller’s Circe is a retelling of the Odyssey. It tells the life story of a witch who is the daughter of Helios, god of the sun. She is deemed the outcast of her family and struggles to fit in, not only because of her unusual physical appearance, but also her lack of power. Seeking companionship, she turns to the world of the mortals and soon discovers that she does possess the power of witchcraft. Because he was scared of her power, Zeus banishes Circe to an island where she lives in solitude. She must learn to live off the land and fend for herself. During her life, she crosses the path of many familiar figures in Greek mythology.

Circe is a book you won’t be able to put down. Full of twists and suspenseful moments, Miller will have you “ooo”-ing and “aah”-ing at every page. The witchy-ness and mythology are perfect for the start of the spooky season.

2. Bunny by Mona Award

In Bunny, we are introduced to Samantha Heather Mackey, a student at a small college in New England. Samantha has always felt like an outsider — she prefers to keep to herself rather than socialize with her peers, including those in her writing cohort. The girls in her cohort are cliquey, rich girls who have a peculiar nickname for each other: “Bunny.” When Samantha attends one of their exclusive hangouts, her world changes, and it gets weird. The line between who Samantha was and who she has become as a Bunny begins to blur.

Bunny will leave you staring at a wall, speechless, full of unanswered questions. A novel so perfectly weird and spooky in every way.

3. One Day by David Nicholls

David Nicholls tells the story of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley. Dexter and Emma meet at a university party celebrating their graduation on July 15, 1988. This novel spans 20 years, showing snapshots of their relationship on one date. It explores how time, choices and certain circumstances impact not only their relationship but also their lives. Despite whatever factors might pull them apart, they always find their way back to each other.

One Day is a novel that is heartbreakingly beautiful. It is extremely raw and tells the true story of how difficult friendships and love can be. This novel is one that every person should read in their lifetime.

4. The Secret History by Donna Tartt

The Secret History by Donna Tartt delves into the lives of the students in the classics department at a prestigious New England college. The main character and narrator, Richard Papen, transfers to the school from California. Immediately, he recognizes how different he is from his peers, whose lives are full of luxury. He begins stringing along lies to help himself fit in. He joined the classics department and became a part of the exclusive group of five other students. They slowly drift further and further away from reality and make grave decisions.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt is one of my favorite reads of all time. It has the perfect tone for a fall read, and the unreliable narrator makes it a perfect read to ponder over.

5. Dead Poets Society by N.H. Kleinbaum

N.H. Kleinbaum takes us to Welton Academy, an all-boys school filled with high expectations. When a new English teacher, John Keating, is introduced, the boys at the school are exposed to a world where rules are broken and poetry is celebrated. They discover a secret club that Mr. Keating was part of called Dead Poets Society, and decide to restart this club to learn more about the beauty of language and who they wish to be. However, the freedom that they found in this club is still threatened by parental pressure and the rest of the teachers at the academy.

Dead Poets Society is a heartwarming and inspiring read, and one I recommend, especially if you loved the movie starring Robin Williams. Its lessons are perfect for the start of school.

Get reading!

A good read is the perfect way to wind down after a long day of classes. This list offers an assorted selection of reads that are sure to keep you engaged and craving more. Whether you want a romance full of yearning or a classic novel that will leave you inspired, I hope you found what you were looking for on this list.