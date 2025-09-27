Fall-ing Into The Semester: 5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Free Time This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester begins, it’s easy to be swept into the cacophony of change thrown our way. Managing new classes, new people, a new campus — it gets a little crazy. But to make this change more bearable we get the infamous ✨syllabus week✨. This is the week where we all agree that “these classes aren’t that bad” — the week where you spend so much time saying your name, major and favorite color that it becomes almost numbing.

But what happens for the weeks after when you suddenly have homework and have to actually do everything outlined in the syllabus?

The honeymoon period is over, folks. Welcome back to the real part of school. As this newness winds down and the stress starts to creep up, here are five things to give yourself a break in this fall season.

#1. Watch a fall-themed movie

’Tis the best season for apple-scented candles and getting curled up to watch some of the best movies of the year. Yes, shows count (we’re looking at you, Gilmore Girls), but if you need a movie starter list, try one of these classics:

Good Will Hunting

Fantastic Mr. Fox

When Harry Met Sally

Autumn in New York

Remember the Titans

Any Harry Potter movie

Dead Poets Society

Matilda

Halloween

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Hocus Pocus

Coco

Legally Blonde

#2. Bake fall treats

Well, this would go perfectly with that movie we were just talking about. Need some suggestions? Below are some easy recipes for any of your fall cravings:

#3. Go to a fair

Fair season is upon us, folks. It’s time to make the most of it. Being in Storrs, Connecticut, allows us to not only be close to a whole bunch of fairs in CT but also the world-renowned Big E fair in Massachusetts. Grab some friends or explore on your own at one of these fairs (listed by closest distance to the University of Connecticut):

Connecticut Renaissance Faire

Lebanon, CT

Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 19 (plus Columbus Day, Oct. 13)

~10 miles

The Big E (Eastern States Exposition)

West Springfield, MA

Sept. 12–28

~75 miles

Topsfield Fair (MA)

Topsfield, MA

Oct. 3–13

~115 miles

If you’re looking for more, don’t worry — there are plenty. Check out Connecticut’s Country Fairs 2025 | CTvisit for a full list of all fairs in CT and Fairs and Festivals | Mass.gov for a list of fairs in Massachusetts.

#4. Pumpkin painting / Carving

Need ideas for what to carve/paint? Pinterest is your best friend. Say it with me now: Pinterest is your best friend. There are so many ideas and things you can find there to help you create a masterpiece of a pumpkin.

But to get you started check out this video from Moriah Elizabeth (bringing back an absolute legend of the craft world) for some inspiration:

Hot take, pumpkin painting is better than pumpkin carving. Listen, you can do so much more without the hassle of gutting a pumpkin! Whether you use a real or fake pumpkin these pumpkins will last a bit longer before your local squirrel decides to have a feast.

#5. Go for a walk

As simple as that. Once those leaves change, you best know you’ll be catching me outside immersed in nature (as long as it’s 60 degrees or higher). There’s something to be said about walking around, letting your feet crunch the crisp leaves beneath, you all while taking in the scent of fall — one you can’t truly get from a candle.

Original photo by Alex Arnold

So listen…

While the week five blues continue, know that there’s so much good coming this fall. It’s going to be as good as you make it, so make it good! Whether you go out to a fair or stay in and watch movies this season, I hope its filled with the pretty red, yellow and orange hues of fall.