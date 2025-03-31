EXPLORING THE HEART OF STUDIO GHIBLI: MY FAVORITE FILMS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Whether it’s the magical world of My Neighbor Totoro or the emotional journey in Spirited Away, Ghibli movies have a unique way of turning simple scenes into something extraordinary. Founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki in 1985, Studio Ghibli has since become a symbol of innovation and artistry in animation. Over the years, their films have not only captivated audiences worldwide but have also redefined what animation can achieve. Their commitment to hand-drawn artistry, attention to detail, and rich, layered narratives make each movie feel like an experience rather than just entertainment. Ghibli movies celebrate the beauty of nature, the quiet wonder in everyday life, and the joy found in small, meaningful connections. As we continue to navigate a fast-paced, tech-driven world, there’s something incredibly valuable in revisiting these films. They remind us of the importance of imagination, connection, and the beauty that lies in the simplicity of life. Every time I watch Ghibli film, I’m reminded of the peaceful, nostalgic feeling of being truly present in the moment.

With so many incredible films in their lineup, it’s hard to choose just a few; but, in no particular order, here are some of my absolute favorites.

princess mononoke (1997)

Starting off strong with a beautifully crafted film, Princess Mononoke stands as one of Ghibli’s most ambitious and complex works. Princess Mononoke tackles the intersection of industrial progress and the natural world with a narrative that challenges the binary of good and evil. The film’s deep philosophical underpinnings explore themes of ecological destruction, moral ambiguity, and the consequences of human intervention in nature. The sheer emotional weight of this film makes it a powerful commentary on the environmental crises we face today, a reminder that progress often comes at a cost. With unforgettable characters like Ashitaka and San, the stunning visuals of the forest spirits, and an absolutely epic soundtrack, Princess Mononoke remains a landmark in animation and cinema.

My Neighbor Toto ro (1988)

Moving to a lighter film, in stark contrast to the darker tones of Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro captures the gentle wonder of childhood innocence. It’s a film that celebrates the small, magical moments that shape our lives. Totoro, the lovable, forest spirit, has become a symbol of Studio Ghibli itself — whimsical yet profound, playful yet deeply symbolic. The film’s exploration of family, loss, and the quiet power of nature provides a sense of peace and nostalgia that continues to resonate with viewers of all ages. Totoro, for me, has become a symbol of comfort; just as he was for Satsuke and Mei throughout the film.

ponyo (2008)

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, Ponyo is a vibrant, visually stunning journey through a magical underwater world. This film is especially close to my heart as it was the first Ghibli movie I ever watched as a child. Ponyo represents the culmination of Miyazaki’s whimsical and environmentally-conscious storytelling; it’s a celebration of childhood wonder and the power of imagination, but also a subtle critique of human impact on the environment. The themes of love, transformation, and the natural world are explored with an infectious sense of joy and imagination. With its fluid, watercolor-inspired animation, Ponyo captures the purity of childhood while also reflecting on the interconnectedness of all life.

kiki’s delivery service (1989)

Kiki’s Delivery Service is one of Ghibli’s most accessible yet profound films. It tells the story of a young witch named Kiki, embarking on her journey to become independent. As she struggles with self-doubt and the challenges of adulthood, Kiki’s story resonates with anyone who has ever felt uncertain about their path (myself included). The film explores the themes of finding one’s purpose, balancing ambition with self-acceptance, and discovering the power of one’s own identity. Through Kiki’s eyes, we see the world as a place full of possibilities and challenges, where even the smallest acts of kindness and determination can make a difference. And how could I not mention her iconic talking cat, Jiji, who is my favorite Ghibli animal sidekick?

howl’s moving castle (2004)

Based on the novel by Diana Wynne Jones, Howl’s Moving Castle is a visually breathtaking adventure that touches on themes of war, love, and personal transformation. Set against the backdrop of an ongoing war, the film follows Sophie, who is cursed with an old woman’s body, and her journey to break the curse with the help of the mysterious wizard Howl. Swoon worthy, heartfelt, and beautiful, Howl’s Moving Castle blends elements of fantasy and reality with striking visual metaphors, reflecting on the futility of war and the transformative power of love. The whimsical design of the moving castle and the depth of the characters make this movie one of Ghibli’s most visually and emotionally compelling films.

GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES (1988)

This film is a bit of a shift from the lighthearted Kiki’s Delivery Service and the whimsical Howl’s Moving Castle. Well, actually, it’s a huge shift. In fact, I would argue that Grave of the Fireflies stands as one of the most heartbreaking films ever made. When I tell you I cried during half of this film (maybe even more), I’m not exaggerating. For me, Grave of the Fireflies was a brutal reminder of the reality that exists in the world beyond the comfort of my own middle-class privilege. The story follows two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, as they struggle to survive after an American firebombing during World War II in Japan. The film’s raw emotional depth, coupled with its poignant depiction of the innocence lost during conflict, is absolutely devastating. The animation itself is a brilliant blend of delicate beauty and harsh realism; it possesses a certain weight with its muted colors and painstaking details that mirrors its themes. Grave of the Fireflies serves as a powerful reminder of the fragility of life, of how quickly the world can change for the most vulnerable, and of the irreparable damage war inflicts on both the people who experience it and those who are left to pick up the pieces.

WHISPER OF THE HEART (1995)

Whisper of the Heart is a beautiful and introspective film about the trials and triumphs of growing up, pursuing one’s passions, and finding a sense of purpose. I find this one extremely relatable in so many ways, from Shizuku’s passion for writing to her self-doubt along the way. The feeling of questioning your talents, wondering if you’re “good enough,” or fearing failure is a universal experience, especially for those who have creative aspirations. The romance in Whisper of the Heart is subtle, sweet, and deeply heartwarming, offering a refreshing take on young love that feels both innocent and real. When I first watched this film, I couldn’t help but wish for Shizuku and Seiji’s romance in my own life. There is such comfort in the way their bond grows slowly, with small gestures of support and encouragement fostering such a soft and innocent love.

THE WIND RISES (2013)

Studio Ghibli films are all unique and meaningful to me, but The Wind Rises holds a special place in my heart as my absolute favorite. It’s a more contemplative story, a fictionalized biography of Jiro Horikoshi, the man who designed Japan’s iconic WWII fighter planes. The film reflects on the complexities of creation, ambition, and the ethical implications of one’s work. Through stunning animation (the visuals in this movie are absolutely breathtaking; not one frame was left without detail and care) and an evocative score, The Wind Rises explores the intersections of art and history, showing the personal and societal consequences of the pursuit of one’s dreams. For me, The Wind Rises resonates deeply as a meditation on the human condition, on the delicate balance between beauty and destruction, and on the sacrifices we make in the name of our passions. What I admire the most about this film is its ability to take on a heavy and controversial topic and transform it into a deeply introspective story that reflects on the human experience as a whole.

Spirite d Away (2001)

No list of Ghibli films would be complete without Spirited Away. Perhaps the most famous of Ghibli’s films, Spirited Away is a cinematic masterpiece that transports viewers into a magical, mysterious world. It follows a young girl, Chihiro, as she navigates a strange and dangerous world in an attempt to save her parents. What strikes me as particularly brilliant about this film is how it so effectively captures the terrifying feeling a child experiences when separated from her parents. The sense of vulnerability and confusion is deeply relatable, making Chihiro’s journey feel both personal and universally understood. Spirited Away explores themes of identity, resilience, and transformation, all within a richly detailed world brimming with fantastical creatures and allegorical depth. Its timeless appeal lies in its themes of personal growth and self-discovery, as well as its stunning visual storytelling. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Ghibli (@ghibliusa)

The tale of princess kaguya (2013)