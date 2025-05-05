Engineer By Day, Artist By Heart: The Inspiring Story Of My Father’s Journey Creating ErikMoyArt

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Over the past few years, I’ve watched my father, Erik Moy, transform a blank canvas into vibrant narratives, which hasn’t surprised me at all, as he’s been filling the simple moments in life with vibrance and fun my whole life. His passion for art is more than just a hobby that has filled our home with love and color, it has been a lifeline that allows him to express his brilliant creativity outside of his ongoing 30-year career as a chemical engineer. And in recent years, especially during the isolating days of the COVID-19 lockdown and the loss of his father, art became therapy.

Grieving through creation: finding healing through brushstrokes

When my grandfather, my Bestefar, passed away suddenly in 2022, our house felt noticeably different. The air was quieter, heavier, and it felt like our world’s stopped spinning. My dad, always a stable pillar of energy and humor, grew noticeably still. But as we grieved the loss together, I watched my dad turn to painting for a reminder of the life that was still around us.

Watching my dad continue to create through the grief was one of the most inspiring and quietly powerful things I’ve ever witnessed. My dad showed me that healing doesn’t always have to look like talking or tears, but can look like brush strokes and creativity.

From private passion to a public platform: the launch of @erikmoyart Instagram

In today’s world, digital platforms have become an incredible tool for artists to amplify their talents. My father has embraced the digital space for his artwork, creating an Instagram page, @ErikMoyArt. This page has become more than just a platform to promote his work, but has become a space where he can invite the opinions, engagement, and encouragement of other artists, as well as those who would like to purchase a piece he has created or can create for them on commission. He’s taken his private passion and made it publicly impactful.

Milestones in the making: Crafting the daily commute

One of the most significant moments in my father’s art career thus far has been his showcased piece, “The Daily Commute,” in the Copley Society of Arts summer 2023 show in Boston, “Through Hoppers Lens.” Not only was this showcase a milestone moment in his art journey, but it was also a milestone moment in our father-daughter relationship, as I was able to see his talent and ideas come to life and be appreciated by a public audience.

I remember when he first described the moment that inspired “The Daily Commute.”One evening, while on the train on his daily commute home from the city, my father noticed a man sitting in front of him, and the image he had been searching for just came to life. That’s how my dad sees the world: in color, care, composition, and stories. He doesn’t just see – he notices.

My dad’s art is incredible for more than just the passion behind it. It’s versatile and creative– he does not limit himself to one style or surface. He creates using oil paints, acrylics, and watercolors, depending on how he envisions the piece. His oil paintings are rich and deep, often capturing urban scenes of his travels or creative stillness he pictures in his head. His acrylic work is vibrant and fun, while his watercolors have a dreamy softness that makes movement look effortless and exciting. He even plays with mixed media and ink work when a piece calls for it. Watching my father’s work evolve over the years has been exciting as he experiments with different creative processes. His art has stayed so bold and alive, as it’s never been about perfection — it’s about true expression.

You can find his original pieces and prints available for purchase through his website and on Saatchi Art, a global online gallery platform for artists. He also has an incredible passion and talent for custom commissions — all you have to do is DM him on his Instagram @ErikMoyArt to start a conversation! Whether it’s a gift for someone you love, a memory you want hung on your wall, or a personalized idea, he has an impressive talent for bringing people’s visions to life with his own creative spin.

Seeing the World through an artist’s lens

Watching my dad’s journey with ErikMoyArt has given me more than just an appreciation for art — it’s given me a deeper understanding of who he is. Behind every piece he creates is a moment he noticed, a feeling he needed to let out, or a memory preserved in color. My father’s paintings are proof that it’s never too late to express yourself, explore your creativity, and heal in whatever ways you need.

What started as a personal outlet has become a growing talent, a small business, and a way for my dad to touch lives by sharing his art with those all over the world. But as his daughter, the best part will always be the way his work makes our home–and our lives– feel full of color.



