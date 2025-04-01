Empowered, Inspired, And Uplifted: Reflections On The Black Excellence Summit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

What does it mean to achieve Black excellence in today’s world? Is it about breaking barriers, celebrating culture, or shaping the future? These questions were at the heart of the Black Excellence Summit this past weekend, an event that brought together inspiring voices within the community.

Run by the African American Cultural Center here at the University of Connecticut, the Black Excellence Summit is held once a year to bring students together to discuss their unique experiences and form a community filled with empowerment and success. I wanted to share what I learned from this experience, and I hope that you can take away something from this article!

One theme emphasized by every speaker and leader was the idea of community and authenticity. I’ll admit I felt a mix of anxiety and fear when I first entered the room. I was alone and worried that I’d feel disconnected the entire time. Fortunately, I had the chance to engage with some of the speakers early on, which allowed me to have full and engaging conversations. The atmosphere shifted as the summit began, and the energy quickly became uplifting. As the talks continued, I felt more at ease, especially when the event leaders dropped valuable advice.“Don’t hesitate to talk to the person next to you,” one said. That simple reminder helped me realize that we were all there for the same reason: to connect and learn from each other.

Art as a Universal Language

Two speakers’ words really stood out to me, and I’d love to share what I learned from them. The first speaker was Jon Cruz, an award-winning Afro-Latino film director with a passion for the art he creates. He showcased his film A Different Meaning, which delves into mental health, mainly as it affects men. What struck me most about Jon was his unwavering commitment to staying true to himself. He’s unafraid to follow his creative instincts, regardless of outside influence. His journey highlighted the power of art as a universal language—a form of expression that connects us all. Listening to Jon share his experiences in the film industry, including his challenges and triumphs, was informative & deeply inspiring.

Jon’s films send a beautiful message about the struggles that often go unheard. Through his work, he advocates for those whose voices are overlooked, standing up for the marginalized and the unheard. I highly encourage you to watch A Different Meaning — it’s a film that raises awareness about mental health and speaks to the need for advocacy and understanding.

Grief to Empowerment

Another speaker who left a lasting impression was Mimi Gonzalez, a mental health & social impact creator. During her session, From Courage to Content, grief and loss were the last topics I expected to explore, yet Mimi’s story of resilience captivated me. She’s the embodiment of strength, using her own experiences with grief to create a space for others to share their stories & process their pain. Mimi’s message of turning our struggles into empowerment deeply resonated with me. She emphasized that we shouldn’t let our past define us but rather use it to fuel growth. Her podcast, Griefsense, focuses on channeling grief to move forward, & I encourage everyone to check it out.

I learned so much from Mimi, not just about our stories but also about how to put them out there & why consistency is so important, which I think applies to both content & life. We shouldn’t give up or quit because of our past. One thing that I felt was truly emphasized was ‘living on for others.’ Learning to take our past hurt and use that for growth & empowerment.

Building Connections and Creating Opportunities: The Summit’s True Value

I want to take a moment to thank the African American Cultural Center for providing an environment where people of color, specifically Black, African, and Caribbean students, could connect & learn together in a comfortable space. It’s easy to underestimate the value of community-building events like these, but the AACC’s commitment to creating a sense of belonging is shown in every detail of the summit. Such powerful conversations & connections wouldn’t be possible without their hard work and vision. This summit happens yearly, so don’t hesitate to attend next year!

My biggest takeaway is this: Take EVERY opportunity! I learned that this summit was happening purely by chance! You never know what you might miss unless you put yourself out there. Don’t hesitate to join a club, attend an event, or strike up a conversation with the person next to you. It’s through connections that we thrive, learn, & grow as individuals. So, take that first step; you never know where it might lead or who you’ll inspire along the way.