Elevate Your Accessory Game With These 4 Connecticut Small Businesses 

For the past year, I have wanted to go to this pop-up market that travels throughout the tri-state area — Thrift2Death. These pop-up markets have so many vendors that sell anything from jewelry to thrifted clothes, art, etc. When I heard that they were coming back to Connecticut and collaborating with one of my favorite stores, Minipng, my friends and I ran to go. While thrifting, I personally love to look for accessories, and I saw so many unique and different handmade pieces that I raved over. So that being said, here are five small businesses in Connecticut that sell super cute items to elevate your wardrobe!

Firstly, let us start off with the stores I mentioned above. Both Thrift2Death and Minipng have been ESSENTIAL to my thrifting experience as it keep me passionate and excited about sustainable fashion.



Thrift2Death

Thrift2Death was founded a little while back by two guys, Treysaun McGeachy and Christian Neils. Over a relatively short period of time, they have already amassed over 58K followers on Instagram. By working with different and independent vendors, they create pop-ups that are super sought-after in New York and Connecticut. A big pull factor for me was the posts after the events and the people who attended. Many times, they will take pictures of the coolest outfits that people come to the events in, and also feature live music a lot of the time as well. By coming to Connecticut, these two have given many of the small businesses featured today an opportunity to showcase their merchandise and talents.

MiniPng

Minipng has been on the map for a while as well. What stands out about their store is the fact that the owner is so cool and started as someone who designed and created their own pieces. She has been featured in several magazine issues and is someone I definitely look up to and respect as a local creator. This store sells super unique pieces and is also a place that has a very aesthetic store with a lot of whimsy and nostalgic decor that really makes it a cozy place. When you walk in, you can tell that a lot of thought has been put into the store, so it is no wonder this store is so popular! They also collaborate and host events really often, which really sets them apart from other shops. If you want a curated store to shop for thrifted clothes and handmade goods, definitely take the time to stop here!

That being said, let’s get into the businesses that these places featured in March at their pop-up shop that sell jewelry to elevate your personal wardrobe!



1. Godlike Gallery

Starting off strong and bold with Godlike Gallery, this business sells super cool jewelry. In a crowd of tons of vendors, this vendor still stood out with phenomenal handmade jewelry that consisted of charms, bike chains, you name it. If you are in need of some hardware statement pieces, this is the place to go! This business takes pride in making pieces that are “Designed and handmade with intention,” whether it comes to their clothes OR jewelry. The owner takes the time to really explain each piece and answer any questions you have. This is definitely the place to go for some good finds!

2. Stay Ugly

This second store is kind of the opposite of the first one. This business sells ceramic pieces as well as jewelry and other items, but has a softer theme to it. With pastel and muted colors being more prevalent, the intricacies and hand-painted designs do not go unnoticed. The jewelry comes in a range of soldered pieces to beaded items with a unique centerpiece that appears to be a one-of-a-kind clay charm. I personally purchased a long necklace with a cute blue totem on it, which I wear everywhere now, so I would say that these pieces are super cute for layering. The creator has even had their artwork on a well-known store, Sixth Dimension, which tends to feature unique artists. If you need a nifty, cute small business to check out, this would be the place!

3. Ciel rings

Ciel Rings is a beautiful shop, and I have been eyeing these soldered pieces of jewelry for a while now. I first saw these items at another pop-up, and they are some of the most fascinating pieces of art I have seen. From what I have seen, these pieces range in metals, including bronze, metal, tin, and gold, which makes it a very versatile store to shop from. Since these pieces are handmade, each one is unique and one-of-a-kind. They also have a website to order from, which makes it convenient!

4. Painted Ladybug Vintage

Last but not least, Painted Ladybug Vintage is a cute shop with another super unique and cute signature aesthetic. In addition to clothing, this store sells its own handmade jewelry as well. During the Thrift2Death event, I quickly purchased their Miffy earrings in their signature bottle cap style designs. With both gold and silver pieces, this is a store to buy from if you want some “wearable collage art,” as stated on their Instagram! They also sell curated vintage clothing, so you can kill two birds with one stone if you ever see them around. In addition, this storefront also has a website, which again makes it easier to shop!

Overall

As I continue to elevate my accessory wardrobe, I always keep these shops in the back of my mind as these businesses try their best to show up at different pop-ups and make themselves seen, which does not go unnoticed. All of these kind creators work their hardest for their customers, and purchasing from these unique small businesses makes each item more sentimental and memorable. So, if you are looking for some accessories or ways to make your outfits stand out, check out these places and support local businesses!