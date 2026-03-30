8 Movies I’m Buying Tickets For In 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movie theaters have always been a prominent part of society, both in America and around the world. Rain or shine, they serve as a “third place” in our society where our community gathers together and shares the experience. And shares a sense of community with others. Regardless of how the weather looks outside, the movie theater is always open, making it my favorite place to spend rainy Sundays. After getting my driver’s license, I have become a loyal rewards member of my local cinema.

This might sound a little odd, but I actually enjoy getting to the theater early by myself just to watch all the previews for upcoming releases. Movies give us something to look forward to throughout the year, so I like to get excited for them.

In 2026, there are plenty of blockbusters on the way, and I’m already excited to buy my tickets and log each film on Letterboxd (lol). This year is shaping up to be quite the treat for movie nerds like me, with a wave of nostalgic releases — ranging from new installments in franchises like The Hunger Games and the DC and Marvel universes to fresh adaptations of folklore and video games. In this article, I’ll be sharing the top eight movies I’m hyped to see this year!

1. ‘the drama’ (April 3rd)

Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, The Drama is an upcoming romantic comedy about an engaged couple whose relationship is tested when a dark secret comes to light. There isn’t much information on the plot yet, as the director is keeping details under wraps, sparking fan speculation about the eventual twist. However, given that one of the producers is Ari Aster (the acclaimed director of arthouse horror films like Midsommar, Hereditary, and Beau Is Afraid), I predict the secret will be incredibly disturbing, triggering a catastrophic chain of events that shifts the film from a classic rom-com into a violent psychological horror. I’m genuinely excited for this movie, not only for the genre blend but also because I love Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

Additionally, as someone with an interest in marketing, I’ve been loving their marketing campaign. All over socials, they’ve been promoting the film through wedding invitation graphics, polaroids, and even an announcement in the Boston Globe (pictured below). I’m 1000% sat and, knowing my poor spending habits, will probably end up buying merchandise for this movie at some point!

2. ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (Nov 20th)

The sixth installment of the franchise, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, follows a young Haymitch as he participates in the 50th Hunger Games. I watched all of the Hunger Games movies over winter break, so I’m fully caught up! This film is a prequel that explores Haymitch’s experience in the Games, 24 years before he becomes Katniss Everdeen’s mentor. He falls in love with a fellow tribute, paralleling Katniss and Peeta’s relationship (although it doesn’t end well for Haymitch, I fear).

I’m preparing myself for heartbreak, as this movie will be incredibly dark and sad, but it’s going to be so good. The cast includes McKenna Grace, Joseph Zada (I volunteer as tribute), Elle Fanning, and Maya Hawke, with a planned appearance from Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reprising their roles as Katniss and Peeta (yay). This cast is very realistic, as all of the tributes look like actual children; their faces look so young, and many of them are tiny. Their deaths are definitely going to break me (lol). Dare I say this will be the movie of the year??

View this post on Instagram Take a look at just how gorgeous this filming location is.

3. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (July 31st)

We’ve been waiting years for this, and it’s finally almost here: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, hits theaters this summer.

Spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the previous movies: The story picks up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell so the world forgets who he is. (I still feel sick every time I think about MJ not recognizing him at the coffee shop.)

The title Brand New Day reflects Parker starting a new chapter, trying to leave his Spider-Man persona behind as he heads to college. Of course, trouble still finds him, forcing him to suit back up and begin a new journey to protect his city and the people he loves.

I grew up watching Marvel movies with my dad and younger brother, so I’m really excited to see this one with them over summer break. There’s also confirmation that Bruce Banner (Hulk) and Michael Manno (Scorpion) will be in this movie, keeping the story closely tied to the MCU and the comic books, which is pretty cool. This movie is definitely going to be the summer blockbuster, and trust I’ll be there on July 31st.

View this post on Instagram Although an official trailer hasn’t been released yet, Sony has put out two teasers: a video showcasing the suit (pasted above) and a short clip from Tom Holland’s first day on set.

4. ‘Supergirl’ (June 26th)

In the upcoming superhero-action movie, Supergirl, the storyline follows Kara Zor-El’s dark origin story (played by Milly Alcock). Unlike the movie Superman (in which she had a cameo), which was set on Earth, Supergirl takes place in space, with Kara traveling across the galaxy alongside her dog, Krypto. Early in the film, she experiences a tragedy that shifts the movie’s initially light-hearted, comedic tone toward her murderous quest for revenge.

I used to watch the Supergirl TV show (CBS/CW) years ago, so I’m excited to see a different adaptation of her character and how the storyline will line up with the rest of the DC Universe. Also, I’m so excited to see Kara’s full personality. I love that her character is different than what we usually see in female protagonists: she’s unapologetically blunt, funny, and messy, which makes her so relatable (she’s just like me for real).

View this post on Instagram “Truth. Justice. Whatever.” Very nonchalant, I like it.

5. ‘the devil wears prada 2’ (may 1st)

I’ve been waiting years for this sequel, and it’s almost here. The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 film, follows Andy (Anne Hathaway) and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as they navigate the evolving fashion industry amid the decline of print media and the rise of digital platforms. In this movie, Miranda’s former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), has become her business rival, now serving as an executive at a luxury group that controls ad revenue. As I’ve mentioned previously, I really want to enter the marketing or advertising industry and work in New York City post-grad, so this movie really helped inspire that dream and make me excited for my future. Additionally, I love fashion, so I can’t wait to see all of the designer outfits they’re going to style Anne Hathaway in.

According to IMDb, guest stars in this movie include Stanley Tucci, Lucy Liu, Lady Gaga, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and many others. There are even rumors of cameos from Naomi Campbell, other high-fashion models, and famous designers, but they’re keeping it under wraps to surprise us.

View this post on Instagram Such a serve; I love these divas.

6. ‘Werwulf’ (Dec 25th)

As a fan of Robert Eggers’ filmography (Nosferatu, The Witch, Lighthouse, etc.), I’m so ready for his next film, Werwulf. The upcoming film follows a small village’s fight against a supernatural creature stalking them from the woods (a furry one that eats people, I presume). Eggers is the master of period pieces, and his cinematography and productions always give that aged, folklore, unsettling feel. Filming on this movie just wrapped up about a month ago, so a trailer should be released within the next few months.

I like werewolf movies, and usually they’re light-hearted and sometimes comical (like An American Werewolf in London, or my personal favorite, Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman), but this one definitely won’t be. It’s going to be really creepy and disturbing, and I’m here for it.

“It’s a medieval werewolf movie. And it’s…also the darkest thing i have ever written. by far.” -Robbert Eggers (Director of Werwulf)

7. ‘Backrooms’ (May 29th)

From my absolute favorite film company, A24, Backrooms is an upcoming horror movie based on a popular creepypasta story. The concept of the “backrooms” started as a post on the internet on various anonymous discussion board websites; essentially, the backrooms is this long, endless, almost maze-like dimension of empty wallpapered rooms and hallways. Allegedly, the movie will expand on this unsettling feeling, and apparitions and supernatural figures will appear in the film (I’m so scared to see what they look like, genuinely).

If you’ve read my previous article, “10 Horror Movies That Actually Scared Me,” you could assume I was a “weird” child with unrestricted internet access, and you’d be correct! There’s something about the concept of the backrooms that makes a lot of users — including me — feel uneasy; the thought of being trapped there really scares me. I’m so excited to not sleep at night after I watch this in theaters!

8. ‘The super mario galaxy movie’ (april 1st)

Yes, I’m seeing this movie at the grown age of 20 years old, and I’m not ashamed. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an upcoming animated film, a continuation of the video game adaptation The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). In this film, Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad travel across space to stop Bowser Jr., who plans to conquer the universe and avenge his father, Bowser.

I grew up playing Nintendo games, just like my dad did when he was younger. I’ve played them on the Wii, Ps2, old arcade machines, my Nintendo DS, 3DS, Switch, and pretty much anywhere else I could. I think something unique about the Nintendo franchise is that it’s nostalgic to multiple generations (Gen X, millennials, Gen Z, and now Gen Alpha). Although this is an animated movie, it’s not just for kids: it’s for everyone. I’m also really excited to see my favorite characters like Rosalina, Yoshi (my child), and Birdo on screen; they’ve been my mains in Mario Kart for years.

buy a ticket to the movies!

2026 is shaping up to be a great year for cinema. From new concept films like The Drama to exciting sequels and fresh adaptations, there’s a lot to look forward to. So, grab your popcorn, your favorite boxed candy, and a soft drink of choice, and experience one of these films in a theater near you!