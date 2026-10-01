Eclectic Taste: My Summer 2026 Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past summer, I wanted to explore literature across genres and find pieces that I enjoyed without the restraints of classification. As an English major, I strove to broaden my knowledge of written works and find a way to appreciate different authors, time periods, and categories. I read a multitude of books this summer, but I wanted to focus on some of my favorites, with genres ranging from classic tragic literature to modern-day cowboy and hockey romances, and even a few with a focus on fantasy. Exploring these varying genres allowed me to become equally immersed in the stories even though each was wildly different from the last.

Cultivating Classic

Everyone loves a good summertime sadness vibe. The classic tragedy Tess of the d’Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy was the perfect book to revisit for a sunny sad day! I think that the themes of fate, innocence, and social constraint were the perfect way to ponder my personal life. After my first year here at the University of Connecticut, I felt that these themes could be connected and intertwined with the adversities I faced as a freshman. Rereading this classic made me deal with the failed romance, loss of friends, and the feeling of not belonging as I transitioned from a freshman to a sophomore. With the main character, Tess, being a young woman facing life’s hardships, I believe this book would be relevant and reflective of many people’s lives currently. This classic tragedy really weighs on you and gets you to reflect upon society, as well as yourself. If you have never dabbled in classic literature, I think this is the perfect place to start!

Riveting Romances

If you love a playful yet heartfelt romance, you would love Fever Dream by Elsie Silver. When hot girl summer comes to a close and lonely girl fall creeps in, a good romance novel is the perfect place to escape. This is a book full of humor, chemistry, and vulnerability. With it surrounding the very eligible bull-riding bachelor, Emmet, and the new romance show production head, Julia, it allows for a bubbly forbidden romance that is perfect for summer’s breezy afternoons and warm nights. But no matter what the season, if you are looking to find a book that allows you to get lost within it, give Fever Dream a try.

If a cute small-town romance isn’t your vibe, Willa Gray’s debut romance novel, Endgame, might be more your speed. This sports romance beautifully blends hockey, trust, grief, and emotional healing. I first saw this book while scrolling on Instagram, and after finding out it was the first novel written by Willa Gray, I knew I had to read it! As an avid hockey romance reader, I wanted to explore a new name in this growing subgenre. I enjoyed the classic sports romance themes of fast-paced life and team dynamics, but I also enjoyed the themes of overcoming trauma and learning to love again, even with the risks. It was refreshing to see a realistic romantic dynamic between trauma-stricken ER nurse Ellie Ford and professional hockey captain Matt Anderson. If sports romances are your thing and supporting a first-time published author sounds interesting, definitely check out Endgame.

fragrant fantasy

A genre I undertook for the first time this summer was fantasy. I was instantly hooked when I started reading the young adult fantasy series, Crave, by Tracy Wolff. I simply couldn’t stop submerging myself deeper into this world of a supernatural school involving vampires, dragons, witches, and werewolves. The high-stakes drama, cliffhangers, and world-building factors created a binge-reading effect where I felt that if I put the books down, I would miss something important. I was never interested in the genre of fantasy until I read these books. If you feel that fantasy isn’t your cup of tea, I really think Crave by Tracy Wolff is worth the read. Once you get started, you’ll be addicted like me and unable to put it down!

Lasting Lesson

Reading this summer allowed me to travel to a supernatural world, feel a variety of emotions I didn’t know I was withholding, and escape my feelings of loneliness by immersing myself in romance, all without leaving my farmhouse in Ohio. Reading can allow you to feel everything from wherever summer, or any season, finds you. For me, switching genres kept reading exciting, and it allowed me to find a work of literature that I could connect to no matter what emotions I was feeling. I encourage you to build your own multi-genre seasonal stack and immerse yourself in a variety of literary works! Even if it doesn’t involve these specific books, this experience was so rewarding, and I think anyone would enjoy this approach to reading!