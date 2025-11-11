Echoes From Dublin: Following Inhaler’s Indie Rock Glow-Up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Inhaler has been quietly building its legacy since 2018, blending indie rock with heartfelt lyrics and a distinctly Irish edge. With three albums and an evolving sound that’s both nostalgic and new, I’ve followed their journey from “My Honest Face” to their 2025 “Open Wide” tour, watching them rise every step of the way.

Six years, three albums, and two concerts later, their music still feels just as electric, proof that some discoveries are worth holding onto.

Discovering inhaler

Back in my sophomore year of high school, I was deep into discovering new music, constantly scrolling through Spotify and curating playlists. That’s when I stumbled upon “My Honest Face” by Inhaler, a 2019 release that immediately stood out. At the time, it was one of their only songs, which made it feel like finding a hidden gem.

For a while, it seemed like that might be it for the band, but fast forward to 2021, and Inhaler surprised listeners with their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This. Hearing their name again felt like reconnecting with an old favorite. Their sound is somewhere in between nostalgic indie rock but also fresh modern energy. They are very distinct from other artists within their genre.

From there, I was absolutely hooked. With each new release and tour announcement, I’ve followed their journey closely, watching their music evolve from early singles to full albums and major performances.

The Music: Inhaler’s Discography

Inhaler, a four-piece band from Dublin, Ireland, formed in 2018 and quickly became one of the most exciting names in modern indie rock. The group is made up of members, Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson, Robert Keating, and Ryan McMahon. They have built a reputation for creating timeless tracks that balance raw emotion and nostalgic production. While Hewson’s lineage often draws attention, Inhaler’s music has proved that they stand firmly on their own.

Over the years, Inhaler’s sound has evolved from raw indie energy to something more polished and reflective. Drawing inspiration from artists like T.Rex, early MGMT, Depeche Mode, and more, Inhaler has developed its own unique and personal sound. Each album builds on the last, showcasing the band’s willingness to experiment with new sounds, while staying true to their signature indie rock identity.

As my first introduction to Inhaler, “My Honest Face“ holds a special place in my heart. This single encompasses the early beginnings and identity of the band, establishing their early confidence and intensity. This track was pivotal for establishing Inhaler’s place in the indie-rock scene and setting the tone for their unique sound.

“My Honest Face” (2019) will always be my absolute favorite track that the band has ever released– and will definitely remain in my top five as they continue to release new music.

For me, It Won’t Always Be Like This was a very quiet album release. They released the album during the summer of 2021, at the height of the COVID pandemic. Blending youthful optimism with emotional depth, the album introduced listeners and fans to a more refined version of the band, without losing the energy that made them stand out in the first place.

Tracks like “Cheer Up Baby” and the album’s title song stand out for their heartfelt lyrics and melodies, reflecting both the band’s ambition and their emotional depth.

For longtime listeners, this album felt like a long-awaited payoff, proof that the band’s early potential had evolved into something truly special. It solidified Inhaler’s place in the modern indie-rock scene and hinted at even bigger things to come for them.

Cuts & Bruises is one of my favorite albums, featuring standout tracks like “Love Will Get You There” and “If you’re Gonna Break My Heart”. This was also the first album that I got to see live in concert, which solidified its spot as a personal favorite.

This release marked a major turning point for Inhaler, showing how much they’ve grown musically, and offering a more mature and layered sound while still maintaining that heartfelt edge that came with their earlier work.

The band’s latest album, Open Wide, was released earlier this year, pushing the boundaries of their established sound. This release feels more experimental and daring, a statement piece proving how far they’ve come since their early days.

While this album doesn’t feature some of my favorite tracks, it definitely stands out in their discography. This album and tour marked the first time Inhaler headlined major venues– a full circle moment from discovering them as a small indie band in 2019 to watching them command massive stages in 2025.

Inhaler’s newest single, “Hole In The Ground,” just dropped on Wednesday, October 29th, and it’s definitely something different. It takes on a more experimental route, and with fans already guessing that we might be getting an Open Wide Deluxe or maybe even a new album soon, this track feels like a grungier, edgier version of Inhaler we have yet to see.

Concert Experiences

As someone who hadn’t attended many concerts until recently, having my second one ever be with my all-time favorite modern indie-rock band felt surreal. The fact that it took place on St. Patrick’s Day—with an Irish band—in the middle of New York City made it all the more special.

St. Patrick’s Day 2023 – Manhattan Ballroom (Cuts & Bruises Tour)

The Manhattan Ballroom was very easy to find, surrounded by hotels and restaurants, and my sister and I stayed just about a ten-minute walk away. We arrived early, and luckily, did not have to wait long in the cold before the doors opened. They funneled us all in quickly, and we made a beeline to the merch stand before the crowd built up.

Inhaler’s merchandise was, and still is– in my opinion– surprisingly affordable. Around $25-30 for a band tee, and $45-50 for a sweatshirt, plus smaller items like stickers (one of which immediately went on my laptop case.)

The band sounded incredible live. Sometimes you see an artist in person and realize the studio version gave them an advantage, but that wasn’t the case for them. While not identical to the recordings, their performance was just as clear and energetic as what you’d hear on Spotify. They played every song I’d hoped for, and our balcony seats offered the perfect view, ideal for someone like me who likes to avoid packed pits.

March 8, 2025 – The Filmore, Philadelphia (Open Wide Tour)

Staying in Philadelphia is not for the weak, but this concert made every bit of chaos experienced worth it. With Inhaler’s growing popularity, we knew the venue would be packed, so we arrived early, only to find a line wrapping around the corner already. We waited around 45 minutes in the cold before being offered a last-minute upgrade to balcony seats, which turned out to be our saving grace. (I will always choose the balcony over the pit.)

From our side balcony view, we were even closer than at the Manhattan show, and the vantage point was perfect. The band’s energy filled the room, and while my iPhone camera didn’t quite capture how good the view actually was, the memory of that night and the thought of how far the band has come since I discovered them definitely did.

Full-Circle Moments

Attending both shows gave me a front-row seat (literally and figuratively) to Inhaler’s growth. From smaller venues like the Manhattan Ballroom to larger spaces like The Fillmore, their performances only became stronger and more confident. Watching that progression firsthand has made me appreciate just how much the band has evolved over time.

From discovering “My Honest Face” in 2019 to hearing songs from Open Wide live in 2025, it has been incredible watching Inhaler’s sound, confidence, and fanbase evolve. They continue to prove that their success is not built on legacy, luck, or even nepotism, but on genuine talent and connection. Their story, and their sound, still echoes from Dublin, reminding fans like me why we fell in love with their music in the first place.