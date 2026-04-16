Drafting My Dream WNBA Team

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Women’s National Basketball Association continues to expand, I can’t help but wonder what my dream team might look like. So many cities are left without a team, and so many talented players are left to travel overseas. If I were the owner of a WNBA team, this is where I would start.

Name & location

As a New England girl, my dream WNBA team would be none other than The Boston Charm. To align with the Celtics, it makes complete sense for the logo to go hand in hand with the NBA team. This model would be similar to the Dallas Mavericks and Wings, as well as the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves. After the Connecticut Sun relocates to Texas, all of New England is left without a team, making it the perfect time for TD Garden to host more than just the Celtics.

TD Garden in Boston

Guards

On a typical WNBA roster, there are 12 spots. This usually entails four to six guards. This includes two to three shooting guards and two to three point guards. In a standard lineup, you would have two of the guards playing: one point guard and one shooting guard. Combo guards also exist, usually the shifty guards who can play either position.

For the starting point guard on my team I would select, none other than the University of Connecticut queen herself, Paige Bueckers. She was drafted first overall in the 2025 draft to the Dallas Wings, and made an immediate impact. In her rookie year, she averaged 19.2 points per game, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. Bueckers went on to win Rookie of the Year, and set a rookie single-game scoring record with 44 points. She was Rookie of the Month for three months straight, and was also one of the few rookie All-Stars. Bueckers is a great leader for her team, and a generational talent. She is an elite three-point scorer, and is known for being a “mid-range mama” as well.

My starting shooting guard would be the Las Vegas Aces’ Jackie Young. I adore her as a player and think her dominant but shy attitude is amazing. Young is one of those versatile guards who can play both guard positions, which would be a great mesh with Bueckers. Her work ethic is described as “Silent Assassin” simply in the way she moves and her intelligent basketball IQ. She is a three-time WNBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, was the overall number one pick in the 2019 draft, and is a three-level scorer. It’s no surprise that she is the heartbeat of the Aces.

The rest of my guards are as follows: Kate Martin, Sabrina Ionescu, and Tiffany Hayes.

I adore Kate Martin as one of the most underrated players to come out of college basketball. She played at the University of Iowa and is close friends with (and ex-teammate of) the one and only Caitlin Clark. Her draft story is especially meaningful. She was there to support Clark and ended up being drafted 18th overall to the Aces. She is now a member of the Golden State Valkyries, a team going into its second season in the WNBA. She has a high basketball IQ and is known to be an incredibly selfless team player. While she may not be the highest scorer in the box, she makes efficient plays that make a difference and make her the perfect glue to any team.

Sabrina Ionescu, a New York Liberty legend, could never be cut from my roster. Ionescu frequently earns triple-doubles, is a top-tier shooter, and her elite court vision is something you can’t pass up. During the 2025 WNBA season, she averaged 18.2 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals. She helped lead the New York Liberty to the championship in 2024, alongside Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. She is a four-time All-Star and is a two-time three-point shootout champion.

Tiffany Hayes, a former UConn Husky and a player who came out of retirement and joined the Aces in 2024, is my next pick. After coming out of retirement, she went on that year to win Sixth Player of the Year. She is an absolute beast, as well as a perfect veteran to keep my team on track. She is a high-efficiency scorer, shooting 40% from three last season. If she remains healthy, she will continue to be an amazing veteran and standout player.

Forwards

Rosters usually consist of about four to five forwards, ranging from small forwards to power forwards. Power forwards are typically strong and tall; they focus on post play and rebounding. Small forwards tend to be more versatile and run the perimeter. They focus more on scoring throughout the wing and rebounding. Small forwards are better ball handlers than power forwards.

I would select Gabby Williams as my starting small forward and Napheesa Collier as my starting power forward. Williams is known for her impressive defense on the perimeter, locking down her opponents with ease. She forces turnovers and attacks the rim effectively. As a 5-foot-11 player, she can guard multiple positions and is considered very speedy. Beyond her defense, she is consistent in driving the ball downhill and is reliable.

Napheesa Collier is a versatile forward. She can play both small and power, which she currently does for the Minnesota Lynx. She knows how to consistently score from the perimeter, often leading the league in scoring. She is also an amazing defender in the paint and wing as well. She is hard to guard and one of the best defenders. She makes a strong case for one of the best in the league.

For my other power forward, I select another UConn player, Aaliyah Edwards. Edwards knows how to efficiently score in the paint and can guard multiple positions. Her mentality is unlike any other, showing she is a hard worker but equally energetic. She can consistently rebound and can make big plays that can create a big difference.

As for my final choice, I pick Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. She moves smoothly on the court, with her high shooting efficiency, and plays in the post. Jackson was the first player in her draft class to score 1,000 career points, and continues to be on the rise.

Centers

On a typical roster for the WNBA, teams carry one to three centers. My starting center would be A’ja Wilson. One of the most notable players in the WNBA, and arguably one of the best. Wilson is a three-time WNBA MVP, two-time champion, and has won Defensive Player of the Year three times. She is a leading scorer in the league, a top rebounder, and a leader in blocks. This makes her an incredibly dominant and productive player. She is most definitely a candidate for the greatest of all time.

My other two centers would consist of Elizabeth Kitley and Stefanie Dolson.

Kitley is another one of the most underrated young players entering the WNBA who I think deserves more recognition. She completely turned the Virginia Tech Hokies around, leading them to their first number one overall seed in a recent season. She is a tall 6’6, with an equally impressive wingspan. While she hasn’t played lots in the WNBA yet due to an injury, her collegiate stats remain impressive. She is an efficient scorer and rebounder, and does great in the post.

My last roster spot belongs to Stefanie “Big Mama” Dolson. Dolson is dangerous on the court. She is an impeccable screen-setter and has a high basketball IQ. She always knows when to make the right choice when passing and runs the floor well. She would be another great veteran to add to my roster and would provide strong leadership.

Overall roster

With a team like this, many championships would belong to the Boston Charm. We would dominate the league. With versatility being a key characteristic of these players, as well as high basketball IQ and efficient scoring, my team would be one of the hardest to beat.