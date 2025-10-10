Doing The Impossible: Getting Topanga’s Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With her recently joining Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Danielle Fisher is back in the spotlight. If you don’t recognize her name, you most certainly know her most famous character: Topanga Lawrence. And, you probably also remember her hair.

It’s the age-old question: how was Topanga’s hair always so perfect? Here are a few key parts of Topanga’s hair that make it look so amazing.

The Cut

Throughout the show, Boy Meets World, Topanga’s hair changes length. Today, her most popular cut is mid-length, full of face-framing layers. Now, if your hair is shorter than this, don’t panic: the layers and the shine of the hair are the most important. The layers add shape and movement to her hair, framing her face. This is key to getting the Topanga look. Without the layers, nothing else will live up to the expectation.

Another requirement: NO SPLIT ENDS. Topanga’s hair is amazingly healthy. Once again, it’s okay to not have the exact same length as Topanga to achieve her look. What’s not okay? Hanging on to those dead, split ends. Split ends fear Topanga, and they should fear you too. Cut them off. If you are unwilling to let go of your length, you might as well just stop your search for Topanga’s hair here.

The Blowout

The icon 90’s blowout is the next step to this equation. Learning what techniques work for your hair is key.

The simplest way to achieve more volume in your hair is the Revlon hair dryer brush. The downside is depending on your hair type, you aren’t going to get curls. If you are a straight hair girlie, it’s going to give you the volume you want, but that’s about it.

Another good hair tool would be the viral TikTok Thermal brush, or something similar. This is going to give more of the curl, but with less volume than the Revlon. Combining the use of both hair tools has succeeded in giving “lazy girl” Topanga, which gives the vibe of Topanga’s hair without having to spend hours on it.

The best way to achieve Topanga’s hair at home would be with rollers. Rollers achieve both the volume and the curl of Topanga’s hair, and they have heatless options. When putting in your rollers, make sure you over-direct to really get the volume. Pull the hair forward as you roll and keep it there as you roll. This makes sure your roots don’t get flattened down.

Of course, if you want salon quality, you can always treat yourself to a blowout by a professional!

Don’t forget hairspray before you comb (NOT BRUSH) your hair out.

The HairCare

Arguably the most crucial step for getting Topanga’s hair is haircare. There are a few steps you should add to your haircare routine to keep it healthy and shiny. First: hair oil. This adds moisture back into the ends of your hair to stop those split ends from happening as quickly. You can apply the oil to your hair wet or dry, but doing it at the damp stage after a shower is golden.

Some good hair oils are:

All of these range in prices, so you can customize what works best for you.

Another key aspect of hair care is the heat protectant. One of the best is TRESemmé Protecting Heat Spray, and it’s around $10. The next items in your shopping cart should be a mousse and a hairspray. These are more trial-and-error to figure out what works for your hair, but the CurlyTalk Mousse has good reviews overall — just be warned of the fragrance.

For hairspray, anything TRESemmé is cheap and good. Additional items you can get are volume spray, texturizing spray and dry shampoo, but those aren’t as crucial.

Hair with so much flair

Overall, achieving Topanga’s hair is certainly doable and does not have to be expensive. You can live out your 90’s fantasy by following and adapting these three steps to your hair.

Make sure to tune into Dancing With the Stars each week to see if Topanga’s hair still has it.