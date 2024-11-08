Divided We Stand: Tips For Staying Safe This Election Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is here: the week of the incredibly divisive Presidential Election. Our nation has endured tensions for months surrounding differences in opinion, political ideologies, and who exactly is going to be chosen to lead our country for the next four years. The election has brought attention to a myriad of issues in reproductive rights, women’s rights, immigration, trade, and our domestic economy. These strains on the nation have steadily risen for months and will likely peak once a final decision is formed.

It is an unfortunate, yet likely, fact that many American citizens and polarized voters will react in harsh ways to the election’s outcome. The divisiveness of the United States means that a result leaning towards either side will bring forth consequences. Therefore, there is no greater time to practice personal safety than trying times like these. It is important to be optimistic — and vigilant — for the next few days. Here are a few tips for protecting yourself and others during this fickle period in American politics.

refrain from political arguments in public

The polarity of this election has made many voters incredibly concrete and vocal in their views, which is why political hostility is so high. Therefore, especially in the days before a concrete decision is made, many people are going to be very adamant in their choices and opinions. Political vocality and expression are a beautiful component of the United States democracy, but at this point, research has hopefully been conducted, decisions are likely made, and further debate will only intensify the existing conflicts. It may be a beneficial practice to avoid such political debates in public for the coming week. There is far too much uncertainty and far too many freedoms resting on the brink of the election to risk the safety of ourselves and others in potentially violent, heated disputes. Your voice matters, and this week is intended for you to exercise that right through the circle you fill on the ballot. Protect yourself by avoiding arguments about the election during this tension-filled week.

avoid sharing voting choices at the polls

This doesn’t just apply to the polls. You have hopefully already voted or done so from the comfort of your own home, but this is a good sentiment to remember. The variety of differences in views and opinions right now has created a stark distinction between left and right. These divisions have only increased and will only continue to increase with the uncertainty of this week. The democracy we live in allows us to willingly choose who we wish to have represent us in government. However, people have recently expanded on that right by pressuring others’ opinions and contesting decisions. Your vote is yours, and no form of sharing that choice or intimidating others to vote in accordance with your views will be beneficial in or out of the polls now. It is also a good practice to protect yourself by avoiding sharing your decision; many voters are incredibly steadfast in their morals and views right now. There is sadly a high potential that other voters may act hostile or violent towards those with opposing views. Remain cautious and safe: avoid sharing your decisions at the polls!

stay informed!

Misinformation in this election has been a widely encompassing issue. In this tense week, there is no greater personal security mechanism than being informed on issues going on around the nation and in your community. Stay up to date on current events — whether they’re positive or negative — and ensure you are avoiding precarious situations or areas. Try not to overly obsess over the news, though. An important way to take care of yourself during this time involves a slight separation from the media. Many news outlets will make a myriad of anxiety-inducing comments about the uncertainty and polarity of the election. It is important to take a step back from the overload of information at times and remain grounded in your daily life. Be attentive, be careful, and be patient! As we look to the future, continue to remain informed. There may be many changes in our country resulting from the way votes are leaning today. Understand your rights, the policies at your local governmental level, and how exactly you can civically engage to make change in the United States.

stay away from risky, dangerous areas

This advice applies to all people and at any time in life. It is important to get home safe and avoid being in dangerous situations that often occur at night. There are far too many risky factors in the dark. However, this is especially important to practice for the entirety of this week — and ultimately moving forward. The American people are experiencing a tense time full of heightened emotions and feelings with their opinions on the line. Some voters are very passionate about certain candidates in this election and may therefore experience immensely heightened emotions after a decision is reached. Whether these emotions are positive or negative, there is a large chance people will be very reactive or retaliatory. It is best to avoid risky, dark areas that could potentially be dangerous. This is especially true in very populated places, such as cities or a college campus. If you are to be out late at night, have some company, call a friend or a family member, and ensure you are always aware of your surroundings.

Whatever the outcome of the election, there will be intense emotions among the American people. There are many factors resting on the outcome of this election, and many Americans are afraid of the news to come later this week. Our nation is incredibly divided and there is no decision that will bring either side together. The best we can do is vote, remain informed, and stay safe throughout such volatile times. Finally, the best we can hope for is a peaceful transition of power, our freedom to remain as American citizens, and for democracy to endure. Be vocal, be civically oriented, and take advantage of your impact on our government.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.