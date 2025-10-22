D1 Adjacent: The Life Of A Manager

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I had the amazing opportunity to be a student manager for the varsity University of Connecticut softball team. As a student in the Sport Management program, experiential learning is a huge part of my plan of study. I was looking to get hands-on experience within the sport industry and through this internship I was able to be a part of an exciting atmosphere that improved a lot of my professional skills. If you’ve ever wondered what the life of a student manager on the road is like, here’s your inside scoop!

The weekend before spring break, our team was invited to Knoxville, Tennessee to play the powerhouse University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers. If you’re unaware, the University of Tennessee softball program is nationally ranked and was ranked eigth overall at the time we played them. This was an out of conference series, but it was an honor to be invited by them to play. It was also really nice to visit sunny and warm Knoxville, Tennessee as opposed to the bitter Storrs, Connecticut wind in mid-March.

Prepping for the trip

Our entire schedule was extremely detailed thanks to the hard work of the Director of Softball Operations, the coaches and the dedicated support staff that ensured our preparedness and success. As managers we relied heavily upon the itinerary that was planned out to the minute. Before each trip, as a staff we would go through the expectations of the weekend and all logistics from locations to food to extension cords. Knowing the exact times and locations of bat testing, field drills and cage times were crucial so that I could make a plan of action on game day. The preparation for each trip was so important because it gave me the necessary tools to maximize my efficiency and give the team the best foot forward on game day.

After practice, on the night before we leave for a travel trip, my co-manager and I were responsible for packing the equipment. We get a list from the coaches and go through the list and lay out all of the gear bags full of equipment. This was always an interesting game of equipment Tetris trying to fit everything in the bags but also make sure they weren’t overweight for when we went to the airport the next day.

After the equipment bags are packed, we line them up in numerical order for the players to take their assigned bag the following morning. Then we make sure our manager backpack is packed with our camera and all of the small but crucial supplies: zip ties, tape, scissors, bungee cords and SD cards. Those little things can end up making all the difference on game day. Once all of the team equipment is packed and centralized, we head home to pack our personal suitcases for the trip. Checking the weather is crucial in these moments because trust me, you don’t want to be stuck in long pants or shorts for the wrong type of weather.

Arriving in knoxville

Due to weather, our schedule was changed, moving the game on Friday to instead have a double header on Saturday. University of Tennessee had indoor facilities that we were able to use to practice on Friday. For practice at the university, we were responsible for setting up the cages for hitting practice. That involved positioning pitching machines, hitting equipment and screens in each cage. We made sure music was playing and that the TV’s were set up to play game film.

The weather held out during practice so we were also able to practice on the field. One of us brought equipment for field drills while the other stayed in the cages to feed one of the pitching machines (feeding as in placing the ball in the machine for each at-bat). The vibes were really good during this practice, it felt like everyone was really excited to play. This was also a good opportunity for me to scope out the stadium before game day. While I was on foul-ball duty, I was able to walk around the stadium and check out the camera platform and bullpen. Being able to know the layout of the stadium before game day was super helpful in lessening my own nerves but also improving the speed at which we execute our game-day responsibilities.

On some trips we got to participate in team bonding events during our down time. In Tennessee, we got to go to an escape room! We broke up into smaller groups and each group did a different themed escape room. It was a competition to see which group got out the fastest. Our escape room was submarine themed as we tried to find treasure and break an ancient curse. I love doing escape rooms so this was a blast, and it allowed me to spend more time with the players and coaches outside of our typical schedule. Our team unfortunately came in last place, but really I just think ours was the hardest.

Pre-game

As soon as the bus drops us off at the field, we usually follow a similar pre-game routine. Following our itinerary, we place the equipment bags in the dugout and start prepping what the coaches will need for on-field drills and hitting in the cages. We lay out all the necessary equipment outside the dugout so that the coaches can easily transition between drills in the infield and outfield.

On every trip we have to do something called “bat testing.” The NCAA provides a list of approved bats, and before each game, we take the bats to be put through a visual inspection and barrel compression test to ensure each bat has an acceptable PSI (pounds per square inch) rate and no defects. This is an important step that allows every player’s bat to be used in the game once it is confirmed to meet league regulations. Us managers filled out the list for each game and brought the bats to and from the testing area before cage time. This was always a good time for us to get to know the people working at other schools.

We also usually have a pre-game snack like açaí bowls or smoothies delivered, so we assist the Director of Operations in grabbing the food and distributing it to the team. Sometimes it can be tough for the delivery person to find our location so on this trip I was stationed at front entrance, keeping an eye on my phone for updates while my co-manager worked on equipment setup. Once we got the food to the dugout we started the process of labeling everything with names and placing them by everyone’s bat bags, ensuring everyone had straws and utensils and napkins. I was known on the team for having a bit of a sweet tooth, so I’m fairly sure I had some version of Nutella toast with strawberries on top. I always took my food orders very seriously.

When the time comes for team offense in the cages, we have already been briefed by the coaches on the setup, so we roll our hitting machine, extension cords, buckets of balls, tees and other specialized tools to the opposing team’s facilities. Since we had already practiced in the University of Tennessee’s cages previously, we knew what we would have to move around and how long it would take to get the stations up and running. One of us stayed to feed a machine while the other stayed by the field.

Once everything had been prepped and cage time was over, it was time to set up the camera. Our camera records the entire game and we use the footage to clip and tag film through a software called Synergy Softball. It’s crucial for us managers who do post-game film to get a good angle from center field. We also had to account for weather (this included weighing the tripod down on windy days and placing a plastic bag over the top on rainy days). Some schools have a dedicated camera platform in center field (which is extremely helpful) while others don’t and you have to get creative with the aforementioned bungee cords and zip-ties. Luckily the University of Tennessee has a very nice stadium with a spacious camera platform. Because I had the time the day before to navigate the pathways under the bleacher seating, I was able to easily show my co-manager how to access the platform. We set up the tripod, plugged the charger into the outlets that were conveniently located up there, and zoomed in on the pitcher’s mound. We didn’t turn the camera on right away since we still had a bit before the game started, so since I was up in the press box during games, my co-manager goes back out before the first pitch to turn the camera on.

During the Game

During the game I was responsible for live tagging using the Synergy Softball software while my co-manager stayed in the dugout and filled out the Synergy game chart. On this trip I was very grateful because the university allowed me to use a private media room in the press box for my duties. Essentially what live tagging means is that I’m tracking every single pitch, play and outcome on this software to create a comprehensive video reel of the entire game. By creating time stamps for every pitch, I am able to condense a three hour game into a list of eight to ten second clips for the coaches to sort through and analyze. By doing this during the game, it saves us a lot of time post-game.

The University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers have an impressive stadium and a dedicated fanbase. It was such a cool experience to witness the energy from both teams as they battled it out under the lights. The second game of the double-header was neck-and-neck the entire time. The atmosphere was electric as the score remained tied all the way up until we had to go to extra innings. The game went well past ten o’clock and every play I watched with anticipation. The Director of Ops and I would stand up and cheer like crazy after I made sure I logged the play in Synergy. You should absolutely check out the video highlights posted on Instagram (and some that I linked in this article) of the home-runs and insane plays that occurred during these games. We didn’t end up winning, but I was so proud of the team for going toe-to-toe with a powerhouse team like the Lady Volunteers. It made the whole trip unforgettable. Those are the moments where I felt extremely grateful to be a part of something bigger than myself, something so exciting and driven by hard work.

Post-Game

Once the games finished for the day, I made my way down from the press box to the dugout. I gathered all of my stuff and made sure one of us grabs the camera from the platform. Once we have everything packed up into the proper bags, we spend time cleaning the dugout and leaving it better than we found it. Once that is complete, we head back to the bus, load it up and head to our hotel. Depending on the dinner situation, we might have to pickup food on the way back or it gets delivered to the hotel for us to hand out.

Once we unload the bus and make sure everyone has food, my co-manager and I head back to our room to complete the rest of our work. Most often we will have started uploading the game footage as soon as we leave the field, to get a head start. Once the footage has been uploaded to Synergy, whoever is assigned that game uses the Synergy chart to finish tagging. This means labelling types of pitches, locations of pitches and fixing any mistakes made during live tagging. We aim to get this done as soon as possible so that the coaches can view and make a game plan for the following day.

thank you uconn softball

This was just one of the many great experiences I had as a manager for UConn softball. I loved being a part of that team and I’m so proud of what we accomplished that season. I challenged myself in this role and got a firsthand look at what it’s like to work in collegiate athletics. I grew so much through this internship and will use the skills I learned as I continue in my professional journey. I’m so glad I got to be part of such a welcoming group of people and do my part in helping the team achieve their goals. I encourage you all to go out and watch a game. Go Huskies!