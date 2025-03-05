Curly Hair Products Tried And True: My Current Rotation Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Curls are a beautiful feature that comes in so many different shapes, sizes, and colors that it’s so striking and mesmerizing. The beauty behind it all is a full-time job consisting of a never-ending cycle of trying to find products that work, different styling methods, maintaining health, etc., and at times it can be so difficult and unmotivating. Along with the difficulty, no one ever tells you how expensive it is to maintain as well. Curly hair products and haircuts are so incredibly expensive at times, especially when trying to figure everything out. So, if you’re looking for new product recommendations, styling methods, or ways to maintain health, you’re at the right place!

1. pre-styling

Your curly hair routine starts in the shower and can make an incredible difference in your hair’s moisture, pattern, and overall look. A product I’ve found that’s made a clear difference in my hair is a good clarifying shampoo. On top of finding a well-suited shampoo and conditioner you like, I’d recommend investing in a clarifying shampoo to give your scalp a fresh start and a clean base like no other. Clarifying shampoo can be used to remove product build-up or unnecessary residues, providing your scalp with a deep cleaning. Now, depending on the product, they don’t need to be incorporated into every hair wash day, but those wash days after too many sleek backs really call for it. I found the Raw Sugar brand’s “the deep cleanse clarifying shampoo” to be affordable and very good, it’s on the gentler side of things, but really gets the job done.

Hair masks may seem like an extra step to some, but trust me on this. I use a hair mask on wash days, especially those when my hair feels dry or when I’m coming from those long days at the beach or pool. I put the hair mask on after conditioning or as a replacement and toss it up into a hair clip to let it sit, before washing out with cold water. The difference it makes in my hair is remarkable, my hair can get incredibly dry sometimes, and my hair feels so soft and shiny after using the “Hask Deep Conditioner” masks. The moisture lasts until my next wash day and keeps my curls looking shiny and soft. The small packs can be divided into four to five uses.

2. Styling products

This is the part of the curly hair journey where there will be a ton of trial and error. Everyone’s curls respond differently to different products, but finding what brands and product types work best for you is the best investment you can make. With over-consumerism and never-ending marketing, people are led to believe they need 10 hair products to create the ultimate curly hair routine. I find that a base curl cream or leave-in, and a gel or mousse, work just fine and give all the results you could need. Overpowering your hair with too many products can leave you with heavy, weighed-down, sticky, and dry curls.

Carol’s Daughter, Camille Rose, and Not Your Mother’s have fan favorite curly leave-in conditioners that are moisturizing and defining, catering to a more affordable budget. My personal favorite is the Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Curl Defining Butter. I find a little goes a long way and it leaves my hair soft, frizz-free, and smelling so good. The defining nature of the cream is incredible, the name does not lie, this cream does a great job defining curls and keeping them hydrated.

Some people prefer mousse over gel, but I find gel to work best on my hair type and I like to use a strong holding gel. There’s this idea on how gel causes “crunchy curls” and many don’t seem to appreciate this ability of a gel. I think people shouldn’t be afraid to use a gel because gel casts hold your curls while they dry, keeping their shape and definition, and they can be easily scrunched out with some oil. Appreciate a gel cast, and you’ll see the difference it makes in your hair’s ability to keep the curls lasting longer and less frizzy.

That being said, my favorite gel of all time (or for now) is the Curlsmith In-Shower Style Fixer. It is taking everything in me to gatekeep, but this gel is so strong and resistant to flaking. A little goes a long way with this gel — there have definitely been times when I went too far. It keeps my curls defined for so long, even lasting through heat waves. I have found Not Your Mother’s, Camille Rose, and The Doux have great gels and mousses as well. Not Your Mother’s has this Curl Refreshing Foam that I use on strands that need a little touching up throughout the week, before the next wash day.

3. Styling Tools

Styling tools won’t forcefully create picture-perfect curls, but the right ones could help define and add volume. A styling product I give a lot of credit to is my Denman Brush, it’s been with me from the very beginning of my journey and will forever be a part of my routine. The brush is incredibly sturdy and can be used in different ways for different defining methods. I find that using the brush after applying my leave-in conditioner, gives me dreamy and bouncy curls after the tiny teeth separate the curls into individual clumps. I also find that using the brush in a curl wand manner, on my bangs, keeps them defined over just using my fingers. The teeth on the brush are removable by column, giving different results. The Bounce Curl Define EdgeLift has TikTok obsessed, but with my love of the Denman Brush, I have yet to try it. The difference between this brush and the Denman, the paddle is bigger, the defining ridges are on the edges, and there is a comb/separating end.

I’ve been a huge air-dry advocate when it came to letting my curls dry, there was no frizz, and they stayed shiny. Until recently, I made the switch to diffusing after the New England winters had been leaving my hair cold and limp, I felt as though I lacked volume a couple of days into the week. I bought a diffuser over winter break, and it’s been incredible. Diffusers don’t have to be costly, buying a hair dryer attachment or an affordable one from Marshall’s/TJ Maxx or Target will work just fine. Using the tool on cool, I take the time to let my roots dry by hovering the diffuser head and flipping my head every so often, changing positions. Turning it off, I then take clumps of my hair and scoop it into the diffuser head to put it up to the root and turn it back on. I repeat until I decide it’s good enough to continue the same with my hair upside down to get maximal volume. I finish off with some Hask Hair Oil to separate some curls, break the cast, and give myself some extra shine. This oil is so moisturizing, leaving my hair shiny and soft.

4. Curly cuts

Haircuts might not seem like a big deal to most people, and their routines can be costly. The frequency of haircuts also depends on different hair types and textures. I find that routine trims and cuts can keep the hair from breaking further, manage dead ends, prevent tangles and fairy knots, and prevent the hair from weighing down. Not only are routine cuts and trims good for maintaining hair health, but depending on your hair type, they can increase volume and give your hair an overall bigger and shaped look. Trimming every couple of months and doing an overall shaping haircut bi-annually is a good hair habit to implement.

Haircuts can be expensive at salons and might not come out the way you envisioned, forcing you to go home disappointed and broke. I have always been a big supporter of at-home haircuts. Growing up, my mom would cut my hair (and occasionally still does) and I never really felt worried about the results because of the trust I had in her. Taking the scissors into my own hands, I started to trust myself, learning how to be calm and steady. I watched many YouTube videos and TikToks to find and get used to the haircuts I felt best suited me and what I was looking for. The unicorn cut and wolf cut variations are what I found to look the best and the easiest to follow. They tie ponytails in different layers/ways to achieve layers and shaping. I’m a fan of long layers, so I’ve stuck to tying a ponytail at the very top of my forehead, all brushed forward and smoothed. Cutting it at an angle to reveal long layers. I’m left to touch the ends up after taking it down. I’ve gotten confident and comfortable with cutting my hair after seeing how professional DevaCuts or any curly cut variation can be upwards of $160.

5. Misc. Tips

Starting with the importance of water, knowing your hair porosity type and how to get your hair to absorb water and product correctly is so important, especially when trying new products. Hair should be soaked, and water should be absorbed to allow for the hair product to be distributed evenly, give your curls definition, minimize frizz, and ensure the products can keep your hair moisturized and hydrated. I always re-wet sections before styling them to make sure they’re fully hydrated and prepped. Shirts will be soaked by the end, so wear one easier to change out of or into. This sounds like an obvious tip, but I’ve seen so many people frustrated about products not looking good enough, and the difference after re-doing it with enough water is apparent.

conclusion

Managing my curly hair has been a journey with so many products, so many bad cuts, and fits of frustration and impatience, but it has been a journey I wouldn’t change for the world. Learning how to manage, how to style, and how to finally feel confident wearing my curls, and embracing them, is time well spent. It takes a lot of listening to your hair, seeing what products it likes, what ways it likes to be worn, and how different styling methods look, to figure out the perfectly well-curated routine. Researching and experimenting can take time and a lot of patience, but once you’ve got it down, you’ll never feel better.