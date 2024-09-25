Curating A Dopamine Menu In College (UConn Edition)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Hello, bonjour, namaste, hi! Can you believe we’re already done with a month of college? Time flies when you’re making new memories, and I hope everyone’s savoring every second of it. Now that we’ve settled in and survived the first month, it’s time to boost those good vibes even more! That’s where the Dopamine Menu comes in — your go-to guide for little joys that’ll keep the energy high all semester long.

Let’s dive right into it. One of my favorite trends that’s been going around on TikTok, and lighting up our feeds: The Dopamine Menu! A Dopamine Menu is basically your personal playlist of feel-good activities that give you those sweet bursts of happiness — like the joy of finishing a tough exam or getting free college merch. But first, let’s break down what dopamine actually is. Dopamine is a compound present in our body that behaves as a neurotransmitter that affects our emotions, behaviors, and movements. It plays an important role in how we feel and process pleasure and rewards. It is basically your hype squad for all the good feels.

Now, the question is, what makes YOU feel like a million bucks? Is it binge-watching your favorite TV show, hosting dinner parties, or walking by the beach? College life can sometimes feel like a never-ending loop of classes, assignments, and late-night study sessions. It can often feel quite monotonous, but it doesn’t have to be that way! Let’s spice things up with your very own Dopamine Menu:

MORNING VIBES Nothing feels better than starting your day right. Make your bed, choose an outfit you love, and feel confident in, and spritz on your favorite perfume. These small things make a lot of difference. HEALTHY FOOD THAT HITS DIFFERENT A healthy, filling meal can set the tone for your entire day. At our UConn dining halls, there are pasta bars, omelet bars, and smoothie bars (on occasion). If you’re craving something else like wings or Mexican food, the Student Union is always an option! If you’re up for it, take a trip downtown and treat yourself to some healthy Playa Bowls. SIPS OF JOY Whether it’s matcha, coffee, or hot chocolate, find your go-to drink and savor every sip. There are fun options everywhere on campus: the UC Cafes, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Whale Tea Boba, Dog Lane Cafe, and so on! Treat yourself occasionally with what makes you happy and pushes you to be productive. Photo by Juja Han from Unsplash SCENIC ROUTE SHENANIGANS Who says you have to take the same old path to class? Take the scenic route and soak in those campus views. There are so many cute, underrated trails to different parts of campus. The walk near both lakes on campus is a personal favorite! Even if you want a therapeutic ‘walk and talk’ session with your best friends, the walk from Buckley to Horsebarn Hill is beautiful too! You can never go wrong with a nice sunset walk or picnic at Horsebarn Hill. STUDY IN STYLE Ditch the dorm and hit up a cozy spot. Homework is way more fun at a cute café or building with a caramel macchiato in hand. If you want to pretend to be Hermione Granger studying, Wilbur Cross is perfect! There are so many cute and cozy places all around campus. Explore campus and find a study spot that fits your study methods. CHILL HANGOUTS Grab your friends for a low-key hangout. Sometimes, just being together is the best kind of therapy. Dust off those card decks and challenge your roomies. Nothing beats a friendly game night! Like picnics, as I mentioned earlier, a chill movie night in a friend’s dorm will give you that dopamine rush and make you love life. If you’ve got a car, take spontaneous drives. Blast your favorite playlist and let the wind blow through your hair! The little moments count. FITNESS WITH FRIENDS The easiest way to feel rewarded is by exercising and working out. Be it playing badminton, doing yoga, or literally just following your workout routine, physical movement helps your brain and mood. Go to a group fitness class at the Rec Center. Trust me, the fitness classes like Spin with your squad is a vibe — good music and great energy! Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash DEVELOP HOBBIES I enjoy writing so I joined Her Campus! It is the perfect way to be involved socially while being able to do something I really love. If you enjoy dancing, there are a wide variety and styles of dance clubs at UConn. Find clubs that feed your soul. Some clubs are low-commitment and fun like the painting club. Just be involved in something that you enjoy doing! If you don’t know what you like or are good at, there is no harm in showing up to the meetings and trying. Life is too short not to explore and find what you love. INDULGE IN SCHOOL SPIRIT Attend as many games as you can! Don’t let your student privilege go to waste. There’s nothing like the electric Husky spirit, especially during basketball season. We’re called the “Basketball Capital of the World” for a reason — UConn’s legacy on the court is unmatched! But it doesn’t stop at basketball. UConn is alive with energy across sports — lacrosse, soccer, football, ice hockey, and more. Whether you’re cheering in the stands or vibing with friends, our blue blood runs deep (seriously, it’s in our DNA). Every game is an experience, so don’t miss out! Photo by Maggie Brand

The Dopamine Menu is all about recognizing those little joys that make life sweeter. What I mentioned above are just a few ideas for creating and curating your Dopamine Menu. And with fall just around the corner, it’s time to make a menu to channel your inner Gilmore Girl! Grab your friends and hit up the Big E, go apple picking, or simply cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte while wearing your favorite sweater. Don’t forget to indulge in some solo self-care — watch those spooky movies, dive into a good book, do face masks, and create the ultimate cozy corner in your room. Life is meant to be savored, so make every second of college worth it!