Copenhagen: An Underrated Spring Break Destination

After studying abroad in London last spring, the travel bug finally got hold of me, and I decided that I must return to Europe for spring break. Along with a friend I studied abroad with, we began to book our flights and plan out our almost 12-day trip.

London was, of course, the destination at the top of our list. We hadn’t stopped thinking about our four months spent in the city since we had left last spring. The transition from a huge, diverse city back to our home university in the middle of Connecticut was quite the adjustment. We missed good Indian food, morning strolls in our favorite parks (Kensington Gardens), weekly shopping trips to Pull & Bear, and most of all, we missed our iced lattes and matches from Blank Street. Our surroundings remind us every day that the lifestyle we had that semester was a blessing we may never experience again. Nevertheless, this is why this trip was so important for me to plan out. I wanted every detail to be perfect, every reservation booked in advance, and tickets purchased. I poured my heart and soul into this trip all year, leading up to our departure in March.

Afternoon sunlight in Nyhavn.

We knew we wanted to travel to one other country, somewhere new and exciting. A Nordic country was the only answer, we had never been to that region of Europe before. Visiting Copenhagen had been on my bucket list for a while. I was obsessed with all things Danish. The culture has a deep appreciation for minimalism and quality over quantity. The concept of hygge in their culture refers to coziness and contentment, emphasizing design that is both sleek and functional. Coming from a very consumerist and materialistic country like the U.S., Denmark was a breath of fresh air (literally and figuratively). The second we got off the plane and onto the tarmac, there was something about Copenhagen that instantly felt like home. We were blessed with beautifully sunny and chilly weather, so every day in the city felt like a brisk shower.

The #1 thing on my list to do in Copenhagen was to have a traditional Danish breakfast. The morning culture there is slow and intentional. Everyone sits outside, basking in the fresh air and relaxing before work begins. They savor their mornings visiting the local cafes and traveling on bikes, often with school children sitting on the back in their tiny beanies and puffer coats. And as much as I love my morning iced coffee from Dunkin’, nothing beats a flat white from these local bakeries. I had the traditional Danish breakfast consisting of rugbrød (dense, seeded rye bread) alongside whipped butter, Comte cheese, and berry jam. I did not realize that something so simple could be the best meal I’ve ever had. (Also, shout out to the best citrus juice I’ve ever tasted.)

Breakfast at Atelier September.

After breakfast, we explored the perfectly polished streets of the city and window-shopped for a couple of hours. Neither our suitcases nor our wallets could take any more damage after the five days we had already spent in London. However, I had made it my mission to buy one accessory or clothing item after obsessing over Copenhagen Fashion Week the previous summer. The Danish style is known for its clean lines and creative layering; everyone we walked by exuded the signature Scandinavian effortlessness. The city quite literally felt like a runway. They typically embrace a “less is more” approach and focus on timeless pieces over fleeting trends. The stores we visited each had that distinct vibe, full of tailored silhouettes and neutral tones. One of the most inspiring aspects of Copenhagen’s fashion scene is its commitment to sustainability. Danish designers emphasize responsible production and ethical sourcing. Clothing is made out of high-quality materials and meant to last a lifetime. Thrifting is also super popular in the city and a way of life for most people. The city’s philosophy reinforced something in me: It is not about wearing the latest trends but about curating a wardrobe of well-made, timeless pieces that reflect your personal style.

Amalienborg Palace.

Everything about this city was thoughtful and intentional. Everything, from the way people dress to the way they sip their afternoon cocktails, reflects a philosophy of intentionality and quality. This trip was not just about visiting a new country but about immersing myself in a culture that I had long admired from afar. Copenhagen will always remind me to cherish slow mornings, quality coffee, winter sunlight, and to embrace the confidence that comes with individuality and sustainable choices.