Controversy Over The Neighbourhood’s Return

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t heard of The Neighbourhood, surely you have heard of some of their hit songs like “Sweater Weather” or “Daddy Issues” on TikTok more recently in the last few years. Similar to bands like Cage the Elephant, Arctic Monkeys, and Chase Atlantic, The Neighbourhood has been well established since 2015’s alternative Tumblr era. Back in 2020, the group released their last album before going on hiatus at the end of 2021 over personal challenges faced by group members. While they were not making music at the time, further drama went down with the band in 2022 when drummer Brandon Fried was kicked out of the band.

Brandon Fried’s exit

In November 2022, María from The Marías posted a statement on Instagram revealing that the drummer of The Neighbourhood, Brandon Fried, had assaulted her at a bar under the table. On an Instagram story, she wrote,

“i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy, and body.

@thenbhd y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep”

In response to María’s statement, The Neighbourhood responded by announcing Fried’s exit from the band. With this exit occurring about a year into the band’s hiatus, many fans saw this as the end of the band. On an Instagram story, they released the statement:

“We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

Brandon Fried himself, as the perpetrator, even gave a statement in which he apologized, but made note of his substance abuse and addiction. The statement read,

“I am terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become under the influence.

It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.

I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated.

I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and to our fans for letting them down.”

The group’s 2025 return

In August of this past year, The Neighbourhood released a statement about their return after dropping merchandise that teased “The Neighbourhood 2025,” and fans were ecstatic to hear about their return. Their separation was attributed to major breakups (possibly between Jesse Rutherford and Devon Lee Carlson) as well as family and personal struggles, which is completely understandable. However, the band revealed that three years after their hiatus, the five of them reunited in the studio, which included Brandon Fried as the drummer. Many fans faced a dilemma on whether to support the band, considering they took back Fried after sexually assaulting María two years prior.

Tour & Album Release

On Nov. 14, the group released an album called (((((ultraSOUND))))) and ahead of that album release, three tracks came out called “Private,” “OMG,” and “Lovebomb” along with a 10th anniversary edition of Wiped Out!. Fans like me are feeling conflicted about whether or not to support the band after the drummer’s return. Making things even more complicated, the band announced a world tour that went on sale the week of Nov. 3, and almost all dates are currently sold out.

Can we separate art from the artist?

With all that has happened with the band in the last few years, fans, including myself, have felt torn. While I do not listen to their music as much as I did during a very particular point in my life, I grapple with listening to the music and considering getting tickets. I ultimately chose not to support them on their tour for many reasons, including the controversy with Brandon Fried. When considering the decision to bring Brandon back into the band, I have tried to present all the facts of the situation that we have, including his actions of being in rehabilitation after he realized the scope of his addiction. It comes down to the question of if it is possible to separate the art from the artist in our daily life and listening habits, and it happens with many musical artists who have done things that are inexcusable. Ultimately, the decision is up to the individual, and some people have strong opinions about values that push them in one direction or another.