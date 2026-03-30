Consumerism, Conformity, & The Death Of Originality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scrolling on social media inevitably lands you on the receiving end of product marketing. Your scrolling goes from mindless content-consumption to intentional product-consumption, and you become a potential customer to thousands of brands. You can’t escape the affiliate links and advertisements targeting you and your niche interests. Billions of social media users are subjected to the constant flow of trends: what shoes we should wear, what colors are “in” this season, and if cheetah print is really back this year. But, is this constant circulation of trends helping individuals find their style, or is it robbing them of their individuality entirely?

consumerism

Consumerism places a high value on shopping for goods because of the joy the experience tends to create. Though, with the constant fluctuation of trends, it’s difficult for consumers to stay satisfied.

We know from relationship studies that humans have an innate need to belong, and thanks to social media, we can readily satisfy that desire by becoming a part of an “in-group.” When we see dozens of people wearing Onitsuka Tiger sneakers on social media, we have the ability to become more like them and what we think they represent (i.e. popular, likeable, trendy, etc.) by simply purchasing the shoes ourselves. The people we admire online become a part of a perceived social class, one that we can’t help but try to be a part of. This loop of perceiving and desire for the next trendy clothing item leads people to purchase items that are poorly made, not authentic to their personal style, and not timeless additions to their wardrobes.

conformity

Conformity reflects the tendency of individuals to change their appearance, mindset, or attitudes to better align with a social group, often accompanied by a pressure to do so. Everyone wants to fit in. It’s comfortable to feel like we belong in social groups, in online spaces, and in-person communities.

Viral posts are a key way to spread trends and help individuals gain popularity online, but it is important to consider how users internalize the ideas and trends presented in these videos. Often, the desire to be “trendy” is complementary to the suppression of personal taste. When you sacrifice the colors that compliment your skin tone and the silhouettes that accentuate your body type for trends that may not suit you, you are feeding into the suppression of your unique style. Why should you have to abandon your personal style to be trendy?

In the past few years, hundreds of microtrends have suddenly appeared and disappeared just as quickly. Dainty pink bows, layered denim, ballet flats, and Realtree camouflage have infiltrated closets and Instagram feeds as people decide which trends are worth investing in for the sake of fitting in.

the death of originality

Originality is a dying art. When we are consistently getting outfit inspiration from someone else, who likely got inspiration from another person, the urge to form a unique, personal style fades.

There’s a craving to create a mood board for every night out, birthday, and vacation, like there is a fear of doing it “wrong.” Instead of relying on what other people have worn, said, and done, there should be a greater emphasis on embracing new experiences. The fun part about being human is that we get to have these new experiences and learn from them. With the anxiety around being in perfect accordance with fashion trends, you cannot truly discover what you like without experimenting.

Mina Le articulates this concept beautifully in her video “does originality still exist anymore?”

Trends are actively overpowering the desire to be original. Social media, and the exposure to millions of other users, makes it easier to copy what they are doing while disregarding your personal likes and dislikes. Originality is fleeting as people care deeply about recreating the looks on their Pinterest boards as a means of staying trendy.

RECLAIMING INDIVIDUAL STYLE

Solidifying your style in the cycle of trends is not an easy task. This begins with letting go of the desire to be an “it-girl” or a “cool girl” (as designated only by others) for the sake of exploring what clothing and expression mean to you. Though, this is easier said than done.

For you, maybe this means redefining what colors make your eyes pop, and avoiding the trendy shade of butter yellow. Maybe this means investing time into finding jeans that are comfortable and flattering, instead of the oversized, baggy silhouette that has been exhausted (which, admittedly, I have too many pairs of). Or perhaps you’ll find meaning in creating your own pieces; experimenting with jewelry-making or clothing-alteration is a fun way to differentiate your outfits from everyone else’s.

“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” Judy Garland

Reclaiming your originality starts when you can have fun with your fashion. Commit to styles that make you feel good about yourself and avoid wearing clothes that you know you’ll only wear once for an Instagram post. When you find pieces that make you happy, like a pair of shoes that remind you of your favorite pair from childhood or a necklace with a unique charm, think about ways to make those motifs a core aspect of your style and a reflection of what you love. Experiment with color, size, texture, and balance to embrace your originality.