Comfort Meals I’ll Always Go Back To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I always thought comfort food had to be some elaborate, multi-course production, something that took hours over a stove to feel real. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that the meals that truly hug you back are usually the ones born out of a quiet kitchen and a nearly empty pantry. It’s the stuff you throw together at 10 p.m. because you’re too tired to actually “cook,” but you need something that tastes like home. Most of these aren’t even recipes, they’re just combinations of ingredients that I’ve relied on since I was a kid. Whether I’m stressed about a deadline or just missing the hum of my childhood home, these meals are the ones I return to when I need to feel grounded.

1. Eggs over rice

Eggs over rice is the undisputed queen of my comfort food rotation. It’s deceptively simple, but it hits the spot every single time. All you need is a steaming bowl of white rice, a fried egg with a perfectly runny yolk, a splash of soy sauce, and a few sheets of roasted seaweed on the side. There is something so incredibly soul-soothing about the moment that yolk breaks, bleeding into the rice to create something warm, rich, and effortless.

This was the “we don’t feel like cooking” anthem in my house growing up. My mom would whip this up whenever we needed something quick but satisfying, and I have so many vivid memories of sitting at the kitchen table, meticulously mixing my egg and gauging the exact right amount of soy sauce. Every time I make eggs over rice for myself, it’s a reminder that while some foods are meant to be impressive, the best ones are usually just meant to make you feel at home.

2. brown rice pasta with meat sauce

Pasta is the universal language of comfort, but in my house, it was always a specific dialect: brown rice pasta. My mom is gluten-free, so while everyone else was eating the classic blue-box stuff, we were raised on the slightly nuttier, GF alternative. Honestly? I’ve never looked back. There’s something about the specific texture of brown rice pasta that just feels like my childhood, even if it’s technically the “healthier” swap.

Whenever I’m craving something hearty, I’m reaching for this. Smothered in a rich meat sauce, it’s the kind of meal that makes a cold apartment feel 10 degrees warmer. It’s funny how the things we ate just because they were in the pantry become the things we crave as adults. It’s not quite a fancy 5-star carbonara, but it is a big and steaming bowl of nostalgia that reminds me of Sunday nights in my mom’s kitchen.

3. nongshim premium udon

I have this one specific memory from a birthday when I was a kid and my mom asked what I wanted for dinner. Instead of some big restaurant or a home-cooked feast, I told her I just really wanted Nongshim Premium Udon. Looking back, it’s kind of funny that my “special” birthday request was literally a bowl of instant noodles, but there’s just something about those thick, chewy noodles and the little cuttlefish bits in the broth that hits different.

Is it healthy? Absolutely not. It’s basically just a bowl of sodium and carbs, and I always feel a little bit like I’m failing at being an adult when I’m making it at 11 p.m. on a Tuesday. But honestly, I don’t care. It’s the ultimate “treat yourself” meal when I’ve had a rough week and just need a win. It reminds me of better, simpler days when a bowl of noodles was all it took to make me happy. Sometimes you don’t need a balanced meal, you just need something that tastes like being a kid again.

4. Chicken and broccoli over rice

Chicken and broccoli over rice is probably the most “real” meal on this list, mostly because it actually involves a vegetable. It’s the dish I make when I’m trying to feel like a functioning human who has their life together, even if I’m just throwing it all together in one pan. There’s something about the savory sauce soaking into the rice and the crunch of the broccoli that makes it feel like a proper, balanced dinner without being a total mission to cook.

Growing up, this was a constant in my house. It was my mom’s way of making sure we actually ate something green, but it never felt like a chore to eat because it was just so good. Now, whenever I make it in my own kitchen, the smell alone takes me back to being a kid.

5. Wonton noodles

Growing up in a Cantonese household, wonton noodles were always around. It was the one thing that was guaranteed to be ordered every single time we went out to eat or grabbed takeout, and it still is, mostly because everyone in my family actually loves it. I love how it’s not a heavy meal that makes you want to go to sleep immediately, it’s just a light, reliable bowl of thin, springy noodles. Since this dish was such a constant when I was younger, it’s become my ultimate “safe” order now. When I’m burnt out or just want something that feels familiar, I’m looking for the closest place that does a solid bowl of wonton noodles.

6. anything cooked by my grandma

I could list a specific recipe here, but honestly, it wouldn’t matter. If my grandma made it, it’s a comfort meal. There is a very specific kind of “grandma magic” that exists where she can take the most basic ingredients and turn them into something I’ll crave for weeks. I’ve tried to recreate some of her dishes in my own kitchen, but it’s never the same. Maybe it’s because she doesn’t use actual measurements, or maybe it’s just that everything tastes better when you aren’t the one standing over the stove. No matter how closely I follow her instructions, I can never quite capture that exact flavor that comes from her kitchen. So, I suppose it’s less about the food itself and more about the fact that she’s the one who made it for me.

At the end of the day, comfort food isn’t really about the calories or how “impressive” the plate looks. It’s about that specific feeling of safety that hits when you take the first bite of something familiar. Whether it’s a bowl of instant udon after a long library session or a plate of rice that tastes like your mom’s kitchen, these are the meals that keep us going when being an adult feels a little too heavy. So, the next time you’re stressed or just flat-out exhausted, don’t worry about making something “perfect.” Just make the thing that makes you feel like yourself again.