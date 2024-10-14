Club Spotlight: How ALPFA Is Helping Latinos At UConn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, it’s important to recognize the aspects of Hispanic culture that make it as vibrant and fun as we know it to be. What better way to celebrate than by talking about one of UConn’s newest PRLACC (Puerto Rican/Latin American Cultural Center) clubs?

The Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA) is an internationally recognized organization that helps Latinos connect and develop professionally. ALPFA currently has more than 150 student chapters through colleges and universities in the US and Puerto Rico. Furthermore, they also hold professional chapters in 40 different areas. These professional chapters provide aid and support to collegiate chapters in their area and create relationships with students looking to enter the professional world. The organization offers resources such as scholarships, corporate visits, and conventions on the regional and national levels to increase the professional development of Latinos around the country. ALPFA’s UConn chapter is relatively new, having begun in 2022. Although small, it is constantly growing in recognition and building relationships with neighboring chapters in New York, New Jersey, and more.

A Club that’s STANDING ON Business

ALPFA is a resource for all majors but proves to be especially useful for business majors. So far this school year, the club has had a visit from a representative of Deloitte, one of the Big 4 accounting firms. Deloitte is the largest professional services network by revenue and employees. Representative William Gonzalez, who works out of the Hartford offices, came to visit and tell us about the inner workings of the company, employee life, and how we can get involved in an influential business company. Students such as myself were able to ask insightful questions about the work lifestyle and potentially see the company as a future career choice. Similarly, Rosalie O’Brien from EY was able to give students her time to talk about EY-wide opportunities and networking tips to be successful. She promoted students to follow each other on LinkedIn immediately following the meeting, creating a bond between the newer students!

ALPFA is also huge on developing personal professional skills for its members. The executive board puts together many events throughout the year including Resume building, interview practices, LinkedIn creating, and more. Being a member of ALPFA in itself is a resume builder as well! Job recruiters look for organizations such as ALPFA in resumes to see an applicant who stands out and will bring a unique perspective to the workplace. Additionally, if a recruiter doesn’t know about the organization, explaining its purpose and impact impresses them and makes an applicant stand out, which is the modern-day gold mine of job interviews. This happened to chapter Vice President Ima Talipan-Pinedo, who secured her first fellowship at Ally Financial at the 2024 APLFA National convention immediately following her freshman year.

huskies just wanna have fun

In addition to being an amazing resource professionally, ALPFA knows how to create entertaining events for all to enjoy! The club has hosted fun events in collaboration with other clubs on campus, including a Volleyball Tournament with the Ecuadorian Student Association and a game night with the Brazilian Student Association. They’ve also hosted a Study Night this year, allowing students to work together to lock in during Midterms week. Since college students are always down to eat, they have also planned an Arroz con Frijoles fundraiser, making Latino students feel right at home!

Some of the most fun memories of ALPFA come from bonding with fellow members. According to Chapter President Kimberly Beslanga, one of the best memories of being involved with ALPFA was attending the national convention with some fellow chapter members and meeting many like-minded students from across the world. She recalls not having a club that would make sure its members were seen, taken care of, and on the right track upon first arriving at UConn. However, once ALPFA began to grow on campus, she finally was able to learn from and develop an amazing program for students to use. Attending the national convention also allowed Kimberly to meet students like her across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The strength of the community within ALPFA is constantly growing and faithful to all of its members. As am integral part of founding the UConn chapter, Kimberly hopes to see it grow and prosper this year and in the future.

Similarly, Aleanna Soto, the VP of Corporate Relations, feels similarly about the opportunities that ALPFA has provided her. According to Aleanna, one of the main components of ALPFA is that you get out of it what you put into it. Fortunately, working with Her favorite memory is attending the Northeast Regional Student Symposium in March 2024. While the crowd was smaller than the national convention, it allowed Aleanna and other participants the opportunity to work closely with professionals in workshops and conversations. Furthermore, she was able to bond with her fellow Huskies on the trip, which was very important as a brand new chapter. Aleanna calls her time at ALPFA an investment, as she gains a healthy return on the time she puts in. This is a great way to look at anything really, but it’s special when there are memories and love attached to it.

With midterms in full effect and chaos all around, it matters that students find something they can rely on. For students like me, that something is ALPFA. Whether you are living on campus or are a commuter student, ALPFA can help you reach your professional goals and find a community full of dedication and love.