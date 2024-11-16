How To Spend Christmas In New York City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Are you headed to New York City any time soon and need some festive holiday-themed activities? Look no further because I have tried almost everything for Christmas in the big city. After going to NYC every year for the Christmas season, I have uncovered some of the best do’s and don’ts to make your trip to the Big Apple the most magical!

Have you ever seen the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree? Or the Radio City Rockettes? Or visited a Christmas market? Whether you are looking to shop for holiday gifts, get a hot chocolate and stroll through a winter wonderland, or even take some Christmas pictures with your loved ones, I’ve got you covered!

Each year, there is something new and exciting to see and do in New York during the Christmas season. It is going to be cold, so bring your jacket and your favorite pair of warm walking shoes! From the iconic Christmas destinations and the hidden gems, here are some of my favorite sites to see in NYC to get you in the Christmas spirit!

Go Visit The Rockefeller Christmas Tree

If you are going to New York City during Christmas time, you have to stop and take a look at the iconic Christmas tree. Since 1931, there has been a Christmas tree that gets decorated with lights and ornaments behind the Rockefeller Center ice rink. This beautiful tree is precisely picked out and brought over to NYC for millions of people to look in awe at.

If you are lucky enough to be around the city on December 4th this year, you should stay and watch the annual tree lighting ceremony. The 74-foot tall tree, all the way from Massachusetts will be lit at 7 p.m. with live performances and entertainment. It is going to be crowded, so I would recommend getting there pretty early if you want a good view.

Even if attending the tree lighting is not a possibility for you this year, you can still stop by to take a picture in front of the tree. From personal experience, you are going to get trampled trying to take a picture directly in front of it. If you want to avoid the crowds, try going on one of the side streets and taking a picture from a distance, or going late at night. If you thought Times Square was a busy spot, wait until you see Rockefeller Center once the Christmas tree is lit. It’s crazy!

Try Ice Skating At The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Once you have taken a look at the tree, I would recommend going ice skating at The Rink at Rockefeller Center. This is the famous ice skating rink in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. If you are looking for a fun and exciting activity to do, ice skating might be just for you!

I highly recommend buying your tickets online to avoid the long lines in person. Ticket costs can range from as low as $21 a person to as high as $114. These tickets include 60 minutes of skating time. Remember, this area gets very busy, so you’ll want to get there as early as possible so you are not late!

Stroll Through Bryant Park Winter Village

Looking to buy some gifts for your loved ones or try new foods? Bryant Park Winter Village is the place for you! This winter wonderland is filled with local vendors selling gifts ranging from jewelry to clothing to Christmas decorations! You can easily spend a few hours and every penny in your wallet while walking around the vendors.

As you are exploring the winter village, take a break and enjoy some of the most delicious snacks and desserts the market has to offer. One of my favorite places to eat at the Bryant Park Winter Village is at Wafels and Dinges, a waffle house that has freshly made waffles. I usually get mine topped with homemade whipped cream, freshly cut strawberries, and hot fudge to top it off. If something sweet isn’t what you are looking for, there are vendors with fresh pasta in a cheese wheel, dumplings, and many other cultural foods!

Christmas wonderland doesn’t stop there. Bryant Park Winter Village also has a Christmas tree with its very own tree lighting happening on December 3 at 6 p.m. Like Rockefeller Center, there is also an ice skating rink in front of the Christmas tree. Although the tree is not as grand as the 74-foot tall one at Rockefeller, it is still pretty to look at and take pictures of while taking a stroll through a mini Christmas wonderland in the middle of NYC.

Go See The Radio City Rockettes

My favorite tradition, seeing the Radio City Rockettes! Every year, my mom and I go see the Rockettes perform their show-stopping Christmas spectacular. The show never gets old. This is the perfect holiday activity for people of all ages to enjoy the Christmas Spirit. If you are looking for something to do indoors to avoid the cold weather, this is the best NYC holiday activity for you.

To see the show, you should buy tickets ahead online. Although they can be on the pricier side, this is definitely the one Christmas activity you should splurge on. The show consists of live elements, fantastic dancers, and Christmas music, and they even bring out real animals to re-enact some of the most magical Christmas scenes. The show is very entertaining and worth every penny!

If you do decide to go, it lasts for about an hour and a half with no intermission. All of the seats inside Radio City have a great view, so it does not matter if you are all the way in the front or the back to see the show because the Christmas spirit is all around you. Once it is time for your show, you should get there at least 45 minutes before it starts to get on the line to scan your ticket. The line gets very long quickly so get there early! After the show ends, I always like to take a quick stop at Magnolia Bakery to get some hot chocolate and a cupcake.

Take A Look At The Decorated Window Displays

Each year, Saks on Fifth Avenue decorates their windows with magical and gorgeous Christmas decorations! Although this year they are not doing their light show, it still will be a wonderful display to look at. Walking around and listening to the Christmas music being played always gets me in the Christmas spirit. They always come up with a theme and decorate each individual window with care and precision. This area also gets very busy because it is right across the street from the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

Overall, Christmas in NYC is my favorite time of year. I love seeing all of the decorations and seeing everyone in the holiday spirit! There is always something to do for everyone. It is impossible to be bored when it’s Christmas in NYC. These were just some of my all-time favorite activities that I recommend everyone to do if you are visiting the big city this holiday season. Seeing the Rockefeller Christmas tree in person will definitely be a life-changing experience. Having some fun ice skating and shopping at Bryant Park’s Winter Village will enchant your holiday dreams!

I hope that you are able to find something fun to do this holiday season! Please make sure to try out all of these New York City holiday attractions. They will not let you down.