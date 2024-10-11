Overheard At UConn: Campus Hot Takes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

We’ve seen all different types of girls in our classes or on campus and coined them without shame. The one with her hand raised at all times in the 8 AM class, the “pick me,” or the “clean girl.” Endless scrolling on TikTok and Instagram has given us an outlet for our (mostly harmless) comments and judgments. This article is about putting those hot takes in the spotlight — from Glen Powell to Taylor Swift to the bows we see around campus. Disclaimer: These are not my opinions but a collection of opinions I’ve heard so far in the semester.

“Taylor Swift is overrated”

This hot take comes with decisiveness. The speaker is annoyed with the hype of music the radio won’t stop playing and the exclamations in discussions of Eras tour tickets. There isn’t a problem with the music, but rather with the vigor of the fanbase, which becomes their whole personality. It’s the people skipping work to buy merch or the people selling contacts they wore to the Eras concert for $10K. By all means, they say, show up to an event with bracelets on your arms and sing your heart out, but maybe consider the artist as a person rather than an attraction. This article from The Pine Log, an online news outlet of the Stephen F. Austin State University, seems to agree.

“The big bows are in my face”

A big bow on the back of your head on the way to class or swinging back and forth gives very 70’s milkmaid. Except, it’s not the 70s, and you’re not a milkmaid. The cute bows? Perfectly demure. The big ones? They’re in the speaker’s face. Everybody deserves to express their style, but to the person with this take, if your style is ‘big bow,’ she’d like you to express it subtly. Let’s not follow 2019 JoJo Siwa for her fashion choices.

“Everyone is a pick me”

Now, this one came with vengeance. It’s in the middle of hot gossip, a yap session disguised as studying. And in the middle of sharing how the speaker had been wronged, their truth comes out: “Everybody is a pick me!” We all want attention and to be liked; most of us will do a lot to be accepted or valued. Isn’t that a pick me? If we had the energy and confidence, wouldn’t we be one step closer to raising our hand in an 8 am class?” We might’ve coined the term ‘pick-me,’ but we also fit the bill. You can put yourself in as many masks as you want, but are you a Russian nest doll or someone with opinions?

“most girls are not girl’s girls”

This one is hard to swallow, but the speaker believes it. The girl who gave you a side eye, the passive-aggressive one, the one who told you your top looks good but with very little enthusiasm. She wasn’t looking out for you because, hot take, she’s not a girl’s girl. The girl going after taken guys, judging every girl that dresses differently, is not a girl’s girl. Sometimes, girls mess up like any other human, and we don’t support them, so technically we don’t fit the definition either. In those instances, perhaps it’s better not to be one. You’d rather be a real, supportive human instead.

“Glen Powell isn’t hot”

It’s the capybara comparison, I know. I disagree with this one, but since it was mentioned, people can’t unsee it. Glen Powell, the face of Twisters and new country vibes, isn’t hot. This comes glaringly to counter his status as conventionally attractive. The cowboy hat and wide grin aren’t working for the speaker. If you look closely enough, though, it all clicks, and suddenly, the star persona is an unfortunate meme. Others (including me) might be drooling, but this speaker says get yourself together. The post below shows Glenn with his adorable dog, Brisket!

“Morning showers > night showers”

As college kids, we’re often late to our classes. And yes, I speak from experience. So morning showers aren’t an option unless you’re the rare species that wakes up early enough. Night showers are the way to go, but hot take, this speaker disagrees. Morning showers, as tight on time as they may be, are better for them than night showers. It’s something about having a fresh morning, but personally, it’s a miracle that I make it to 8 am. This Reddit thread continues the debate:

“a lot of healthcare students shouldn’t be in healthcare”

It’s the chat-gpt’ing your 3000-level biology class for me. These days, all of what we do is generated and solved by AI. This is the speaker’s perspective, it’s not a question of motivation but rather a vigor we may not be ready to handle. Would I want to be treated by one of these people (or myself) when I’m older? Deep down, a lot of these classes may not realistically translate to the job we want. This speaker believes some people aren’t cut out for the job — can’t hold a conversation, aren’t empathetic enough, or hate the sight and thought of blood. If your excuse for it all is that you don’t care, why should we pay you for it in ten years?

As a healthcare student myself, I’d say the long decade of studying is a struggle, so if you’re on that path, let’s keep going! Everyone is doing their best, and in the end, there’s always room to improve.

Thoughts?

These are the newest casual hot takes around me and (reminder!) not my opinions. Got any more? Reach out! Just to be sure, these aren’t meant to offend or harm. They’re the thoughts that causally prompt us to ask our friend If you didn’t know me, what would you think my name is? and I’m entirely that type of annoying person. What are your thoughts on these hot takes? Do you agree?