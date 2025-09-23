CALLING ALL REDHEADS: HERE’S WHAT TO BE FOR HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all my fellow redheads! Don’t know what to be for Halloween? I’ve got you covered! I have compiled a list of over 25 costume ideas. From Disney, Marvel, to Shrek, the options are fabulous. Whether you want to have a funny and quirky costume or look like a hot new bombshell that just entered the villa, there is something here for you.

Have you ever heard the saying “blonde is the outfit”? Well, on Halloween, being a redhead is a superpower. Forget hair dye and wigs, your costume is halfway done the second you step out the door.

Do you love to make people laugh? Would you consider yourself quirky and cool? If so, here are some costumes for you.

Lorax – ‘The Lorax‘ – Love nature? Channel your inner activist with a mustache and a big attitude.

Radio Rebel – ‘Radio Rebel’ – Curl your hair, have an amazing playlist, and let the smirk do the talking.

Annie – ‘Annie’ – It doesn’t have to be a hard-knock Halloween.

Jessie – ‘Jessie’ – Just add a little Texas charm and big energy.

Puss and Boots – ‘Shrek/Puss and Boots’ – Boots, sword, a flair for the dramatics = done.

Fiona – ‘Shrek’ – Green dress and an ogre boyfriend.

Wendy – ‘Wendy’s’ – Put your hair in braids and find a blue dress: bonus points if you hand out fries and Frostys.

Pippy Long Stocking – ‘Pippy Long Stocking’ – Defy gravity with your braids.

Ron Weasley – ‘Harry Potter’ – Grab a wand and let your freckles do the work.

Chappell Roan – Can you sing and yell at the paparazzi?

Are you the life of the party? Do you want to bring the fiery energy? Then these looks are calling your name.

Bloom – ‘Winx Club‘ – Wings, mini skirt, crop top, boots, we already know you look good in teal.

Black Widow – ‘Marvel’- Ginger is the outfit.

Ruby Roundhouse – ‘Jumanji’ – Ultimate baddie energy with a side of adventure.

Poison Ivy – ‘D.C. Comics’ – Girl, we already know you slay in green.

Scarlett Witch – ‘Marvel’ – Magic never looked so good.

Ginger Spice – The Spice Girls – Union Jack dress, platform shoes, and a killer stage presence.

Cady Heron – ‘Mean Girls’ – The mathlete or queen of school, you get to pick.

Jessica Rabbit – ‘Roger Rabbit’ – The definition of a bombshell.

Cheryl Blossom – ‘Riverdale’ – Rich girl drama with a side of sarcasm.

Kim Possible – ‘Kim Possible’ – Cargo pants, crop top, and a kick butt attitude.

Daisy Jones – ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ – Major seventies vibes with a maneater energy and a top-tier sense of style.

Are you just here for the aesthetics? Do you want to look cute while still serving? If yes, then take a look at these ideas.

Daphne – ‘Scooby Doo’ – White boots, purple dress, green scarf = mystery solved.

Giselle – ‘Enchanted’ – The perfect excuse to wear a poofy dress and burst into song.

Rose – ‘Titanic’ – Do you have a Jack that you’ll never let go of? #couplescostume.

Anastasia – ‘Anastasia’ – A princess moment with major 90s nostalgia.

Anna – ‘Frozen’ – Got a blonde friend or sister?

Blossom – ‘Power Puff Girls’ – Leader, energy, and a pink bow and dress.

Jessie – ‘Toy Story 2’ – Cowgirl boots and a country accent.

Ariel – ‘The Little Mermaid’ – Put on a purple top, green pants, and don’t forget your fork!

Rosetta – ‘Tinker Bell’ – Ultimate fairy vibes.

Strawberry Shortcake – Look cute, smell even better.

Merida- ‘Brave’ – Bows, arrows, and no man required.

Endless options for readheads to rock

As a redhead, I’ve used a couple of these myself, including Anna from Frozen, Blossom from The Powerpuff Girls, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Daphne from Scooby Doo. And it’s definitely safe to say I’ll be pulling from this list for years to come. So whether you’re going for laughs, glam, or Pinterest-worthy cuteness, being a redhead at Halloween is basically a cheat code. No wigs, no stress, just show up, serve looks, and lean into that ginger magic. Halloween may come once a year, but being a redhead is forever.