Cabo Was Chaos — And I Loved Every Second Of It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break in Cabo San Lucas is exactly as fun as people say — and honestly, maybe even more. I went with just one friend, which sounds low-key, but somehow it turned into one of the most chaotic, fun, and unexpectedly freeing trips I’ve ever had.

It wasn’t the kind of trip where everything was perfectly planned or aesthetic all the time. It was loud, spontaneous, and a little unpredictable — and that’s exactly what made it so good.

Two people, zero plans, and way too much confidence

Going with just one other person meant there was no overthinking anything. No group chats trying to decide what to do. No waiting around for people to get ready. It was just “do we want to go?” and then we went.

And that energy carried through the entire trip.

We’d wake up not really knowing what the day was going to look like, end up somewhere completely random, and somehow it always worked out. Beach during the day, going out at night, meeting new people, changing plans last minute — it felt like everything was happening in real time.

There’s something about being in a completely different place where you just stop hesitating. You’re not worried about routines or expectations. You’re just there to experience it.

And with only two of us, it felt like we could do whatever we wanted, whenever we wanted.

Nights that started late and somehow ended at sunrise

If there’s one thing Cabo does right, it’s nightlife.

Our nights usually didn’t even start until late. We’d spend forever getting ready, music playing in the background, deciding outfits last minute, and then suddenly it was time to go out. And once we did, it felt like the entire city was awake.

Places like El Squid Roe and Mandala Los Cabos were exactly what you’d expect — packed, chaotic, music blasting, people dancing everywhere. At one point, we were literally dancing on platforms with strangers as if we’d known them forever. It sounds crazy, but in the moment, it felt completely normal.

What made it fun wasn’t just the clubs themselves — it was how unpredictable everything felt. One minute we’d be in one place, the next we’d decide to leave and just walk until we found somewhere else. There was no real plan, just energy.

And somehow, those ended up being the best nights.

The kind of fun you can’t really plan

Some of the best parts of the trip weren’t even the things we planned.

It was the random nights that went way longer than expected. The places we ended up at just because we decided to keep walking. The conversations with people we’ll probably never see again. The moments where everything felt slightly chaotic but in a way that made the night better, not worse.

Nothing felt scripted.

And I think that’s why it was so fun — because we weren’t trying to control the experience. We were just letting it happen.

There’s a certain freedom in that. Not needing everything to go perfectly. Not worrying if something is “worth it.” Just being fully in it.

Independence, but make it fun

What surprised me the most is that even though the trip was social and high-energy, it still felt independent.

We weren’t following anyone else’s plans. We weren’t tied to a big group dynamic. Every decision was ours.

And that gave the trip a completely different vibe.

Independence doesn’t always have to look like being alone or doing something serious. Sometimes it looks like making last-minute decisions, saying yes to things you normally wouldn’t, and trusting yourself to figure it out as you go.

It felt like a mix of confidence and spontaneity that I don’t always tap into at home.

You learn a lot about yourself when you just go for it

As fun as everything was, there were also those slower moments in between — walking back at night, sitting by the water, or just taking a second to breathe after everything.

And in those moments, I realized how different I felt.

More relaxed. More open. Less worried about overthinking everything.

It’s weird how being in a completely different environment can bring out a different version of you — not a fake one, just one that you don’t always let show up.

I wasn’t questioning every decision or trying to control every outcome. I was just trusting that things would work out, and most of the time, they did.

It wasn’t perfect — and that’s why it was good

There were definitely moments that didn’t go exactly how we expected. Plans changed. Things got confusing. We had to figure stuff out on the spot.

But none of that made the trip worse.

If anything, it made it better.

Because those were the moments that felt the most real. The ones we laughed about later. The ones that made the trip feel like an actual experience instead of something overly curated.

Perfect trips are overrated. The fun ones are the ones where things are a little unpredictable.

What I’d actually say about Cabo

If you’re thinking about going, do it, but don’t overplan it.

Leave room for randomness. Go with people you actually enjoy being around (even if it’s just one person). Be open to things not going exactly how you pictured.

Because that’s where the best parts are.

Cabo gave me exactly what I needed without me even realizing it — a break, yes, but also a reminder that I don’t always have to overthink everything. That sometimes the best thing you can do is just go, be present, and let things unfold.

Final thought

Cabo was fun in the way you expect — but also in a way you can’t really explain until you’re in it.

It wasn’t just the beaches or the nightlife or even the people. It was the feeling of being fully in the moment, making decisions without hesitation, and realizing that you’re capable of navigating all of it.

And honestly? I’d do it all over again in a second.