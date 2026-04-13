Building Beautiful Boards: A Guide To Charcuterie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Charcuterie boards have become a popular centerpiece for many gatherings. Whether it’s for a girls night, fancy party, wedding, picnic, or solo dinner, charcuterie boards are the perfect addition to any occasion. Charcuterie boards are delicious, aesthetic, and customizable, making them a staple for any get-together.

Beyond just throwing cheese and crackers onto a plate, creating the perfect charcuterie board is truly an art form. It’s about balancing flavors, textures, and colors while making something that looks just as good as it tastes. And while the intricate and detailed charcuterie boards we all see on social media may look intimidating, building your own board is actually easier than it seems. With a few tips, a little creativity, and some guidance, you too can build a board that feels elevated. And before you know it, you’ll be a charcuterie master, creating delicious and beautiful spreads for date nights, birthday parties, picnics, and more.

pick your Board

First, choose your board. This could be anything from a large plate to a cutting board. Depending on the size of your gathering, you can choose accordingly. For especially large parties, another option is butcher paper. This simple, affordable, and whimsical choice can turn any size table into the perfect starting point for a great charcuterie board.

Start with cheese

In charcuterie boards, cheese is definitely the main event, so this is a good place to start. A good charcuterie board has a variety of cheeses, so try to pick options with different textures, flavors, and colors.

Ideas to include:

Soft cheeses (brie or goat cheese)

A hard cheese (cheddar or colby jack)

Something fun! (mozzarella pearls)

Cheese is a super fun way to add variety to your charcuterie board. Focus on adding options with different flavor profiles and textures, keeping each bite exciting. Also, harder cheeses can be cut into cubes, triangles, or fun shapes using cookie cutters to match the theme of your board. Play around with the display of your cheeses, fanning them out or arranging them in a pattern for an elevated look.

Cheese cutting techniques & ideas.

next, add meats

Cured meats add salty and fun flavor profiles to balance out the variety of cheeses. Some ideas to include are pepperoni, salami, or prosciutto. Most meats can be purchased as logs or ordered from the deli, cut into thin slices. A fun and easy way to add variety to your board is to fold, roll, or fan out meats to add dimension and create a sophisticated look.

Fun ways to fold and present meats.

crackers & carbs

A good charcuterie board always has some kind of cracker or bread. If serving a bigger crowd, different kinds of crackers are fun to include, but at least one will do. Plain crackers, pretzels, pita chips, breadsticks, or a sliced baguette are good ways to add variety and different textures to this part of your board. To display, place them in small lines or clusters around the board for easy access.

fruits, veggies, and more oh my!

This section is where you can get creative. Fresh fruits like grapes, strawberries, apples, or blueberries add sweetness and color to balance the other flavors on your board. They can also be cut into fun shapes to elevate the aesthetic of your charcuterie creation. Another fun inclusion is veggies. Cucumbers, carrots, peppers, or snap peas add the perfect savory crunch, and can be paired with hummus or ranch.

Other fun extras can be customized based on the occasion and your preferences. Dried fruits, nuts, yogurt/chocolate-covered pretzels, pickles, dips, jams, olives, chocolates, and more can be added to spice up your board!

Get inspired!

now, it’s your turn

The beauty of charcuterie is that it’s customizable to your taste, budget, and the occasion. So next time you’re gearing up to host a party, big or small, channel your inner artist and build a beautiful and tasty charcuterie board.