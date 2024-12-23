Bouncing Back: UConn Men’s Basketball Recap

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Already this basketball season at UConn is looking different than last year. Last year their season record was 37-3. Unfortunately, they are already 6-3. However, there is still hope for the Huskies. I’ll be recapping the last few weeks and the ups and downs of their season before they start playing more competitive games, including the Big East conference play later this month.

Trouble in paradise: Maui invitational

Game 1, UConn vs Memphis. This tournament was the first real challenge for UConn, but many expected them to dominate and win the whole thing. At the time UConn was ranked #2 in the country. The game was back and forth, both teams having slim leads until UConn was down 12 with four minutes left in the game. They ended up rallying and sending the game into overtime. I looked past their foul issues early in the game and was optimistic that now UConn had momentum and could win. However, after more fouls including technical fouls called on both Samson Johnson and Coach Dan Hurley, the Huskies ultimately ended up losing to the Memphis Tigers 99-97. This was an unexpected and disappointing loss.

Game 2, UConn vs CU Boulder. After the surprising loss the day prior, I think most fans assumed it was a one-time thing. The Huskies had traveled far and got into too much foul trouble, that’s why they had lost the game. Unfortunately, the loss against Memphis would continue bad momentum for the Huskies. At the half, UConn was up 40-32. After CU had a strong start to the second half they took the lead. The game was back and forth from there. However, with 1 minute to go, the Huskies were up by three. Sadly, CU got back-to-back baskets leaving the game at 73-72. Another heartbreaking close loss for UConn.

Game 3, UConn vs Dayton. At this point, I had stopped watching the Maui games. Despite their past poor performance, I was still shocked when I saw they had lost yet another game, making them the last-place team in the invitational. The game was the same story as the others in the tournament. The Huskies had good moments like Alex Karaban making 3 three-pointers in less than a minute, gaining a slight lead, and then they lost it. The final score was 85-67. Not only is the final score scary but also the fact that during the game Alex Karaban suffered a head injury, which ended up putting him on the bench for the Huskies’ next two games.

bouncing back against Baylor

Thankfully, there is hope and this recap ends on a happy note. After the terrible performance in Maui UConn barely held onto a spot in the rankings, now being ranked 25. Many argued that after those games UConn should not have even been ranked. They then played against MD Eastern and won 99-45. However, they still had to prove themselves against a strong-ranked opponent. Their next game was against Baylor, ranked 15, at Gampel. After it was revealed that Alex Karaban would not be playing this game due to his head injury many students were worried. This was a must-win game for the Huskies.

The younger and newer members of the team needed to step up this game and they did. Baylor had a strong first half, leading 37-36. However, the Huskies then went on an 8-0 run. Later Aidan Muhaney got his third three-pointer of the night. This breakthrough comes after the transfer had a very slow start to the season, prompting many fans to reminisce on the better times of Cam Spencer. Liam Mcneeley had a career-high of three blocks, especially important in Karaban’s absence. In the last few minutes, Jaylin Stewart had a steal and Solo Ball made free throws that ensured the Huskies lead and victory. The Huskies won 76-72.

UConn has already shown some early struggles and there is work to be done. But it is clear that they can bounce back. It’s a long season and there are still so many games to be played. This is a different team from last year, but they have so much potential. Go Huskies!