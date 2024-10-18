BookTok: Causing A Monopoly In The Publishing Industry?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Ever since lockdown, if you are a reader you know of or have interacted with BookTok. This TikTok subcommunity allows readers to have a community to interact with other readers. You get to share opinions on books and get recommendations from others (what’s not to love). However, the site has one stark issue: the same white authors continue to get platformed while other authors, especially P.O.C authors, are ignored. What causes this problem and how can it be fixed so that all readers can truly have an inclusive and safe space?

Algorithm and Biases

What exactly has led to this platforming of mostly the same authors? A part of this is the algorithmic foundation of TikTok. When you have an algorithm base, it has the tendency to create bubbles and promote videos that will profit the most. This means that videos with popular authors will get the most attention and, therefore, be more likely to make it on people’s for-you pages. In addition, a bubble becomes formed when a viewer interacts with certain videos and then will only get promoted videos similar to that. Therefore, the same authors such as Colleen Hoover, Sarah J. Mass, Brandon Sanderson, and more get platformed over and over again on people’s pages because they are popular and get pushed. Then, once the videos with them are interacted with viewers will only get videos with similar authors.

There is, of course, the issue of biases. With biases influencing what videos one interacts with and the algorithm further creating a bubble of content, when one only interacts with videos from the same authors, they become further trapped with the same cycle of books and authors being recommended. Often times this means white, straight authors. This, therefore, leads to BookTok becoming a narrow space for the book community rather than a place where all readers can go to see the latest books and voice their opinions.

Fixing the Issue

How can this problem be fixed? One of the ways is simply having awareness about the algorithm when interacting with BookTok. Recognize that you are only getting a limited scope of book options and content creators on your for-you page. This pushes people to dive deeper into BookTok to find more diverse recommendations, leading to a more diverse for-you page. Which, let’s be honest, who wants to read books by the same cycle of authors anyway?

Supporting smaller authors or those more “hidden” on BookTok also helps boost this change. When you make a video and highlight an author who is not given as much attention on BookTok, it allows for a new audience to be reached and a way for them to get a platform instead of the same couple of authors. More people will get to see and be recommended a new book and author to look into and, therefore, may recommend them themselves.

In the end

Though it may seem like a small issue, the same couple of authors being highlighted on BookTok is a severe issue. Fewer authors are being platformed and given attention. This gives a monopoly to mostly white, straight authors with little regard and love on the same level for other authors especially those who are P.O.C and/or LGBTQ+. Who wants a TBR that is full of the same authors? That simply takes the fun of reading away: where everyone can find content that they relate to and see themselves in. So, being aware of the power at play with BookTok allows your for-you page to not only build a more extensive and fun TBR but also platform authors who deserve it.