Billie Eilish’s Wall Street Journal Acceptance Speech

On Oct. 29, 2025, the beloved Billie Eilish accepted the Music Innovator Award from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Magazine at the MoMA for her groundbreaking contributions to the music industry. In 2020, she humbly took home six Grammys. She was named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year in 2024, and in 2025, she won the American Music Award. There’s no doubt Eilish has earned the platform she’s gained in the music industry, and she is highly respected for her use of her well-known status. Unlike many others in the industry, Eilish uses her platform to spread awareness and promote what she believes in. Bringing light to the devastating overturn of Roe v. Wade during one of her concerts, her ongoing media posts showing her concern about injustice and ethics, and this WSJ speech are all reasons Eilish is one of ‘the greatest’.

The WSJ. Magazine is a popular journal, but is known by some for its “conservative” editorial board, which induces conflict within the journal due to varying political views. The magazines feature luxurious consumer products and advertising. Eilish has a featured magazine from the WSJ. directed towards her success as an artist and how she’s promoting sustainability. Her speech may have a lasting impact on the WSJ. Magazine’s reputation due to her ideologies being accepted by the journal.

During her acceptance speech, Eilish specifically stated, “We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of ever, especially in our country. And I’d say, if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, and maybe give it to some people that need it. Um. And love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. And uh. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah. Give your money away, shorties. Love you guys. Thank you so much.”

“This is extraordinary.” Stephen Colbert said. “Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, client justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis. That donation, ladies and gentlemen, is $11.5 million.” Colbert presented Eilish with the Music Innovator Award, and following her speech, announced Eilish’s generous donation of $11.5 million. This money was raised during her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft‘ tour, and the proceeds will support various projects through Eilish’s Changemaker Program. Eilish’s net worth is an estimated $50 million, and donating $11.5 million puts her single donation at 23% of her net worth. Before this speech, Eilish hadn’t been purposely publicizing her donations, although it wasn’t secret. Eilish doesn’t plan on stopping her support anytime in the near future.

The video of Eilish’s speech is very important to watch fully through, and not just clips or quotes of it. It is important not to exclude Eilish’s tone, manner, and emotions from her speech, as they are some of the most important parts of her message, showing just how strong she is through her uncomfortably direct message to those of high status in attendance and the public as a whole. Although Eilish seemed nervous to call out those who aren’t giving away their money to those who need it, she persisted. Her character is truly astounding, as it’s not easy to confront others publicly with their wrongdoings, but with a shaky voice and a ton of courage, she was heard by all, aside from her distinguished presence in the music industry.

It has come to the attention of the public that Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, had been in attendance at the WSJ speech where Eilish “called him out”, as stated by various news sources. Zuckerberg’s net worth is an estimated $213.3 million, making him the third richest person on the planet. To put Eilish’s donation into perspective in comparison to Zuckerberg, if 23% of his net worth were donated, it would be a sum of almost $50 billion. Zuckerberg is not the only billionaire Billie had called out, but he has been targeted by the media due to his immense wealth and has singlehandedly faced backlash and shame in regard to Eilish’s speech. What may not be common knowledge is Zuckerberg and Chan’s pledge to give away 99% of their lifetime net worth through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Although this is a generous initiative, the donations go to what the couple supports, which has sparked controversy. Meta donated $1 million to an inauguration fund for Donald Trump. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative directs its donations towards scientific funding and education.

Eilish stated, “If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things“, and she had expressed her stance on what “… for good things” implied preceding the statement. Eilish was evidently trying to urge the billionaires to “give away their money” to causes that will benefit our communities, such as those she supports. Both causes may be believed to be of equal importance, but Eilish’s is focused more on aiding crises and society as a whole instead of bringing learning science into the tools used by students and teachers in an educational setting. Currently, Eilish’s support is seemingly more dire in the political, economic, social, and environmental climate today, but opinions vary.

According to People magazine, after Eilish’s speech, Zuckerberg did not clap along with the audience. Zuckerberg will seemingly keep his and his wife’s donations directed towards health care and education.

Many have seen the speech by Eilish, or clips of it, and if people are in support of her stance, an increasing social pressure may be put on wealthy figures, possibly taking off pressure or burdens that those in the lower and middle classes are facing more commonly at this time. Eilish is a figure who is representing and fighting for “the people” when the government seemingly cannot. The political climate today is taking a toll on everyone but the wealthiest, as evidenced by the recent government shutdown and controversy over SNAP benefits being taken away by the Trump Administration, leaving millions without food. Eilish is reaching out for support from wealthy figures in order to aid those who need it most, but the message has been poorly received as an attack on wealthy individuals, including Zuckerberg.

Eilish has continuously been setting high ethical standards in the music industry through her personal goals of sustainability in her merchandising and tours. Her “eco-friendly” reduction of waste in merchandising -by using recycled materials- and the policies implemented during Eilish’s tours -to optimize plant-based meals and utilize more eco-friendly production systems during concerts- reveal her true devotion to reducing waste to benefit the environment. In contrast to various other artists, including Taylor Swift, who is receiving backlash for her carbon footprint due to her private jet usage, and various other companies that promote and benefit financially from over-consumption.