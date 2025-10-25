Best Books To Read As A College Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, books can take over your life. I can’t consume any media casually—once I’m interested in something, it becomes my whole world. Every conversation, every social media post, somehow ties back to it. With reading, the books I love become part of me. In a way, reading is a way to transport into different universes, having a new adventure with every page. That being said, it’s essential to learn from these unique adventures, taking away aspects of these fictional worlds that you can now apply to your real life. From my “expert” reading advice, I can read a full 400-page book in one day, so I’d consider myself amongst the scholars (though I’m not sure if this is a flex or a cry for help…). Here are some of the best books to read as a young woman.

Original photo by Adriana Villacis

Everything I Know About Love

Starting with a “BookTok” classic, an amazing memoir to read about living as a woman in your 20s is Everything I Know About Love, by Dolly Alderton. As a girl about to turn 20, I relate deeply. We all experience feelings of doubt and confusion as we leave our teenage years behind and approach adulthood. I feel as though I need to be ahead in life now, thinking all those pesky thoughts like, “I need to find my husband now or I’ll die alone”, or “I need an internship this summer or I’ll end up serving at Chili’s forever.” Let Dolly Alderton be the one to tell you that’s not true. Your college years are for discovering YOURSELF!! Finding career goals and genuine relationships (romantic or platonic). We all go through it. We all get it. Dolly Alderton gets it. “Nearly everything I know about love, I’ve learnt from my long-term friendships with women.” Love is so important in life, but trust me when I say love is everywhere, not just with boyfriends/girlfriends. “More often than not the love that someone gives you will be a reflection of the love you give yourself. If you can’t treat yourself with kindness, care and patience, chances are someone else won’t either.” Love yourself first, and love will follow. Please read this book!!!

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Next is my favorite book of all time. Every time I have a second to myself, I swear my mind goes straight to this book. If you’re looking for a powerful historical fiction to change your perspective, this is the one. A Thousand Splendid Suns, by Khalid Hosseini, is such a good book that deals with the injustices of women in Afghanistan during the late 1900s, while also developing a tragically beautiful love story between two childhood friends.“Just like a compass needle points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman. Always.” This book brought me so many tears – enough to cry a whole river. It’s peak feminism, describing how women, despite unimaginable adversity during war, still found hope and strength. “Marriage can wait, education cannot. Because a society has no chance of success if its women are uneducated Laila. No chance.”

Tuesdays with Morrie

Now onto the number one self-help book ever!! Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom. It’s a beautifully written story about a man surviving but lost in life, and his former professor, who may be dying but still knows how to live. Every Tuesday, the professor shares insight on staying positive, even while facing the end. “The way you get meaning into your life is to devote yourself to loving others, devote yourself to your community around you, and devote yourself to creating something that gives you purpose and meaning.” When I say this book changed my life, people laugh. They think I’m just a dramatic, obsessive reader—which is fair. I am pretty dramatic. But it truly shifted my perspective. I read it senior year of high school, and before that, I saw life through a negative lens, a glass-half-empty person. Mitch Albom changed that. This book taught me about love, kindness, and how material things don’t matter. It showed me how to live in a way that brings meaning and positivity. Honestly, it felt like therapy, a free version!! “You can’t substitute material things for love or for gentleness or for tenderness or for a sense of comradeship.” In college, it’s easy to lose your sense of self. External pressures pile up. This book helps you focus on what really matters. It’s worth a try, trust me.

Honorable Mentions

A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

I hope you consider my recommendations for books that will change your mindset of life for the better. Being a woman in our 20s is such a hard thing. So many unattainable expectations are placed upon us, so much drama takes place. I know some days I just want to lock myself in my doll-sized dorm room and never leave. I wish that were socially acceptable. These books helped me, and hopefully they will help you too!