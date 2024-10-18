Behind The Scenes: 10 Movies That Changed My Perspective On Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Imagine waking up one day and finding out that your ex-partner had erased all memories of you. Imagine the slow realization that your whole life, every aspect of it, was just a reality TV show. Imagine thinking you met your soulmate but, for some reason beyond your control, you couldn’t be together. These are the stories that make us think about life, beauty, and pain. Movies have a way of revealing the depth of human experience to us, filling us with emotions and thoughts that make us feel alive. It’s safe to say that the magic of a good film is absolutely unmatched. They can teach you lessons that you never even thought you needed. This is why, time and time again, I’ll find myself settled with the urge to sit down and pull out a screen, hoping to find a beautiful film that will leave me feeling something. I have experimented with many brain chemistry-altering movies; some good, some bad, but all unique in their own way. When considering all the movies I’ve watched, I realized I have collected quite a few favorite films that have spoken to me on a fathomless level. These are the films that truly made me think about the vastness of human experience and how aspects of it might apply to life as I know it.

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a unique, romantic, sci-fi movie that tells the story of Joel and Clementine, ex-partners who choose to erase memories of each other through a procedure. The film delves into themes of love, loss, and the significance of memories, prompting viewers to ponder whether getting rid of emotional pain truly leads to healing. It highlights the complexities of human relationships and the enduring presence of love amid the heartache it relates to. When I first watched this movie, I went into it thinking I was going to experience a cool sci-fi concept that would leave me semi-interested and mildly entertained. Instead, I was completely blown away by the depth of the emotions portrayed on screen and the rawness of Joel and Clementine's relationship. I finished the movie with a new outlook on the idea of memories and a certain understanding that sometimes erasing the pain can also erase the joy.

good will hunting

Good Will Hunting follows Will, a brilliant, mathematically talented, but troubled janitor at MIT who is emotionally scarred from a difficult childhood, fearing intimacy and vulnerability. When he assaults a police officer, he faces jail time but strikes a deal to undergo therapy instead. Enter Sean, a compassionate therapist who challenges Will to confront his trauma and emotional barriers. Through their sessions, Will begins to grapple with the importance of human connection, embracing his true potential, and the possibility of a better life. The film beautifully explores themes of friendship, love, and self-acceptance, highlighting the importance of vulnerability and the support of others in growth. I can write as much as I want about this movie but it will never fully capture the sheer beauty and genius of it. There are genuinely so many life-changing messages within it that had me staring at a wall, feeling everything and nothing after I watched it. Overall, a major 10/10.

dead poets society

Dead Poets Society is a must-watch movie that follows English teacher, John Keating, at a conservative all-boys prep school as he teaches them to embrace poetry and pursue their passions. Through his unconventional teaching methods, he encourages them to think independently and seize the day, challenging societal expectations. The boys explore their identities and dreams while facing immense pressure from their families and the school's rigid structure. Dead Poets Society explores themes of individuality, the pursuit of dreams, and the consequences of conformity. Although it can be a tragic watch, It highlights the transformative power of art and the importance of embracing life fully. It definitely left me with a powerful message about the fragility of youth and the courage to follow one's heart.

The Truman show

The Truman Show, another must-watch according to me, follows Truman Burbank, a man whose entire life has been unknowingly broadcast as a reality television show. Raised in a constructed world, every aspect of his life is manipulated. As Truman begins to notice inconsistencies and strange occurrences, he grapples with feelings of doubt and a yearning for the truth. Driven by an innate desire for authenticity, Truman embarks on a quest to discover what reality is beyond the confines of his artificial existence. His journey is a deep exploration of free will, identity, and a search for something genuine. With themes surrounding autonomy, the impact of media on perception, and the struggle for self-discovery, The Truman Show is such a significant piece of art that will leave you reflecting on the nature of reality and the importance of living authentically. I remember first watching this movie with my family and every single one of us were completely stunned by the concept of the film and the important lesson that it teaches. It applies so well to the world we are living in today.

la la land

Anyone who knows me well probably knows that La La Land is my favorite movie of all time. I could write pages and pages about the sheer genius behind this movie; all the symbolism within it, the soundtrack, the story, and the emotional roller coaster that it takes you on. But, to keep it short, La La Land tells the story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a passionate jazz musician, who fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. Their relationship grows in a world of vibrant music and dance, embodying the struggle between ambition and romance. As they navigate the highs and lows of their careers, they both face challenges that test their commitment to their dreams and their commitment to each other. Mia and Sebastian's love is vibrant yet fragile. This film beautifully explores the bittersweet nature of dreams, love, and sacrifice. And, oh my goodness, the final scene will have you questioning the world. Ultimately, La La Land celebrates the beauty of both dreams achieved and love lost. It captures the magic of striving for greatness and the melancholy of cherishing the moments that shape our lives. If you have not seen La La Land yet, you're missing out! It's a magnificent, gorgeous, and spectacular film to say the very least.

fight club

Fight Club follows an unnamed narrator who is disillusioned with his mundane, consumer-driven life. Struggling with a sense of emptiness, his life changes dramatically when he meets Tyler Durden, a charismatic soap salesman with a radical philosophy about rejecting societal norms. Together, they form an underground fight club as a way to reclaim their identities. As the club evolves, the narrator grapples with his own sense of self and the darker aspects of his psyche. With themes of identity, masculinity, and the consequences of alienation in modern society, Fight Club is a raw examination of the search for meaning and the struggle to break free from societal expectations. I absolutely love this movie and will never stop recommending it. Although it is a bit disturbing, it will really get you to think about human consumerism, human aggression, and human nature. There is a significant twist at the end, so make sure to watch the whole thing through.

juno

Juno is an amazing movie about teen pregnancy. It follows the journey of a witty and determined teenager, Juno MacGuff, who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant. Faced with the realities of her situation, Juno decides to keep the baby and put it up for adoption. Throughout her pregnancy, Juno navigates complex relationships with her supportive father, the boy who got her pregnant, and the prospective adoptive parents, Vanessa and Mark. One of the reasons why I love Juno so much is because it perfectly balances humor and emotion; it highlights themes of love, responsibility, and the struggles of adolescence while also being clever and funny. Juno is such a unique main character and her spunk is both inspiring and refreshing to have on screen. This movie had me thinking hard about the relationships that we establish in unique situations and the complexity of teen pregnancy.

Beautiful boy

Never in my life have I seen a better movie about addiction. Beautiful Boy does such a beautiful job at capturing the rawness of it. This film tells the story of David Sheff and his son, Nic, as they navigate the devastating impact of addiction. David, a loving father, watches helplessly as Nic struggles with methamphetamine abuse, a battle that leads to cycles of hope and despair. Capturing the deep bond between father and son, Beautiful Boy illustrates David's unwavering love and the emotional toll of witnessing Nic's struggles. Through flashbacks, the viewer sees the significance of their relationship and the beauty of it. With themes of love, loss, and resilience, this movie serves as a raw and honest depiction of the complexities of addiction and leaves viewers with a profound understanding of the power of love, struggle, and enduring hope. I cried so much watching Beautiful Boy and sometimes I'll find myself thinking about it and the way it so passionately portrayed such a harrowing topic. The way I saw the issue of addiction was shaped by this film, and I realized just how broad addiction's impact could spread.

500 days of summer

500 Days of Summer is absolutely genius. It’s a tale that follows characters Tom and Summer, offering an honest exploration of love and heartbreak. Tom, an aspiring architect, falls deeply for Summer who, to say the least, is more hesitant about commitment. The film unfolds through a series of scenes that capture their relationship’s highs — joyful moments filled with laughter and connection — as well as its lows, marked by misunderstandings and emotional distance. I can try as hard as I can to describe this film but it will not compare to actually watching it. The way that Tom and Summer’s story is told on screen is so unique and so genius; it’s an absolute must-watch. The film examines themes of expectation vs reality, the nature of love, and the process of healing after a breakup. It illustrates how love can be both beautiful and painful. This movie reminded me that not all relationships are meant to last, but each one can teach us valuable lessons about ourselves and what we truly seek in love. It also awoke a certain love for The Smiths in me.

WHIPLASH