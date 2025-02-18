Beauty Buys Under $25: My Holy Grail Picks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I get it — makeup isn’t cheap, and no one wants to splurge every time they restock their routine. That’s why I’m sharing my favorite beauty products under $25 — because you can score fabulous finds without breaking the bank. Let’s dive into affordable picks that truly deliver.

e.l.f. power grip primer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skincare (@elfcosmetics) e.l.f. Power Grip Primer At only $10, the e.l.f. Hydro Grip Primer is a fantastic and affordable pick to kick off your makeup routine. It’s not just a dupe for the Milk Makeup primer — it’s a dupe that actually performs. I used it before a long night out, and when I got home, my makeup still looked fresh! This primer keeps your makeup intact from early mornings to late-night adventures—whether you’re powering through long school days, busy shifts, or fun nights out. Truly, it’s a budget-friendly essential that punches above its price tag.

e.l.f. halo glow Liquid filter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skincare (@elfcosmetics) e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter E.l.f. does it again with another great and affordable dupe. The e.l.f. Halo Glow is my go-to when I want something lightweight that still offers coverage. The best part is how versatile this product is: wear it alone, under or over makeup, mixed with your favorite foundation, or even as a highlighter. I’ve used it on busy mornings for a quick, glowy look and layered it under foundation for a soft, luminous finish at events. Personally, I adore a dewy makeup look, so I often wear it on its own for a fresh, radiant finish. It blends effortlessly and feels hydrating without being greasy — perfect for an everyday glow or a night out. At just $14, it’s definitely a steal!

nars mini radiant creamy concealer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NARS Cosmetics (@narsissist) Nars radiant creamy concealer (full and mini) This might be cheating since it’s the mini version, but there is no way I could leave this one off my list. The NARS Mini Radiant Creamy Concealer has been a staple in my makeup routine for years, and at only $15, it’s a high-end favorite that fits the budget. With its medium coverage, it strikes the perfect balance — covering my dark circles without making my makeup look cakey. Even though I’ve only ever had the mini version, it has lasted me a surprisingly long time, proving that great things come in small packages. Don’t overlook minis — they’re a budget-friendly way to enjoy high-end products without breaking the bank!

Saie Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saie (@saiebeauty) Saie Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer Nothing warms up my face during rough winter months like the Saie Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer. This newer addition quickly earned a spot on my favorites list. Sitting right at $25, it blends effortlessly and delivers the perfect sunkissed glow. Whether I use it for soft definition or to bronze up my complexion, this product delivers warmth without streaking — a great pick for winter or year-round radiance.

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saie (@saiebeauty) Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush If there’s one product I’m truly passionate about, it’s the Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush — especially in the shade Chilly. I’ve used this blush nearly every day for months because it’s that good. It lasts all day and is the perfect shade for every season. Similar to the bronzer, it blends effortlessly, gliding seamlessly into the rest of my makeup. It has quickly become one of my all-time favorites, and I’m proud to say I’ve converted all my friends into fans. Trust me — this $25 gem is worth the hype.

Rare beauty mini Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty) Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight (full size) Another mini, buuuuut this product is so pigmented that you won’t even need the full size — this tiny gem lasts forever. The Rare Beauty highlighters are one of my favorites because of their stunning, luminous finish that gives your makeup a perfect glow-up. A little goes a long way, and it blends seamlessly over makeup without disturbing your base. I love using it on my cheekbones, the bridge of my nose, and even my eyelids for a soft, dewy sheen. Plus, for just $17, it’s an affordable splurge that delivers high-end performance. Trust me — you’ll be obsessed from the first swipe.

e.l.f. brow lift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skincare (@elfcosmetics) e.l.f. Brow Lift If you are looking for something that will keep your eyebrows in place all day, this one is IT! The e.l.f. Brow Lift is a fantastic and affordable option at just $6. This clear gel holds every hair in place and delivers that sleek, lifted brow look without feeling stiff or flaky. I’ve repurchased this product many times — not only because of how affordable it is but because it truly delivers results. For long-lasting, flawless brows on a budget, this one is a no-brainer.

NYX Slim lip pencil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKEUP,PERFUMES,SKINCARE ETC (@_beauty.must.haves) NYX Slim Lip Pencil shade Ever I’ve been using the NYX Slim Lip Pencil since my freshman year of high school, and it has remained a staple in my routine. At just $5, I never feel guilty about grabbing multiple shades. It glides on so smoothly with a creamy texture, stays put all day, and has incredible color payoff. I love how it sharpens easily for precise lines and works well under any lipstick or gloss without feathering. It’s also perfect for overlining for a fuller lip effect. Whether I’m using it to define my lips, fill them in entirely, or pair it with my favorite gloss, it’s a reliable essential that proves quality doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Kiko milano 3d hydra lipgloss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIKO Milano Official (@kikomilano) Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss I’d like to thank my time abroad in Italy for introducing me to this gem. This Kiko lip gloss hits every point that makes a perfect gloss — glossy, non-sticky, and long-lasting. On top of that, it smells amazing! I especially love how versatile it is — whether worn alone for a fresh, natural look or layered over lipstick for extra dimension. With a variety of shades to choose from, this $13 pick is a definite must-have. It gives your lips a luminous finish and has earned a permanent spot in my collection.

Ulta Beauty Dewy Glaze Setting Spray