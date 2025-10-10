Bad Bunny’s $713M Economic Impact For Puerto Rico

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yeah, I’m on my bunny hop… he’s on tour again. BAD BUNNY’S ON TOUR AGAIN?!

Bad Bunny’s latest album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” was released on Jan 5, 2025, and has since become a national sensation. Exactly eight days later, he formally revealed in an Instagram video that he would be going on tour at his first-ever residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and again four months later, revealed an extension of the tour across the Caribbean, South America, Europe, Australia and even the United Kingdom.

But wait… what about the United States? According to an article by we are mitú, the Reggaeton artist stated that it’s “unnecessary,” as the US has had plenty of opportunities to see him live and enjoy his music. With the album surrounding themes of culture and pride in songs like “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” “LA MuDANZA” and the self-titled song “DtMF,” Bad Bunny puts an emphasis on his desire to perform for his fans and give back to the Puerto Rican community. By performing in other countries around the world, he also offers a chance for those who have never experienced his music to create “real, emotional memories.”

Although Bad Bunny will not be visiting the U.S. this has not prevented his fans from traveling to the island with eager ears. As the 31-show concert series in Puerto Rico recently ended, according to The New York Times, the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” was expected to generate over $200 million for Puerto Rico’s economy by attracting over 600,000 guests, which would put a rapid increase on tourism. It was also estimated that with total spending on travel expenses, hotels, food and more, purchases that are not only related to the show would gain over $400 million. However, according to the sensational DJ Akademiks, following the end of the artist’s tour in Puerto Rico, the residency created over a $713 million impact on the island, which is more than FOUR TIMES what was expected. The numbers alone are all we need to see powerful “DtMF” has been on fans worldwide.

Now, if that isn’t astonishing, I don’t know what is.

Having gone to two of Bad Bunny’s concerts myself—first to El Último Tour del Mundo and later to the Most Wanted Tour, I can confidently say that the energy elsewhere is unmatched. The glowing wristbands, the beat of the music in my chest, and a space for people to come together and appreciate the sole thing that brings us comfort don’t even begin to describe THE experience. Simply watching TikToks of fans attending this tour not only makes me wish I was there but also provokes joy in knowing that it’s giving everything the artist wanted it to and more in terms of not only the island’s economic impact but the cultural awareness and musical appreciation.

Original photo by Emily Rodriguez

TikTok influencer Jessica Judith became increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing music-focused content on Latin artists, such as Bad Bunny. In a recent video, she shared her experience at one of his concerts with her brother while the artist performed the self-titled song “DtMF,” and let me say, her reaction is one of the truest depictions of the emotional connection his fans experience with his lyrics. With tears in her and her brother’s eyes, ecstatically jumping up and down and hugging each other tightly, it illustrates exactly why the tour is so impactful.

Growing up with my grandparents and mom in Puerto Rico, I have always had a strong connection to the island, and this album did not fail to remind me of the culture and music that I am forever bonded to. From the first stream, every follicle of hair stood up and reminded me of that feeling when the plane lands and I see my mom, give her a tight squeeze, and make plans to go to the beach the next day. Similar to Judith’s and those roughly 600,000 fans’ experiences, I get this indescribable feeling that makes my eyes well up with tears of happiness, nostalgia, and great love for my family and friends, no matter how many times I hear this album.

So really, it’s no surprise that the 31-day tour on the island managed to generate over $700 million.

If you haven’t had a chance to listen to the album, whether you understand the lyrics or not, hearing the songs alone and watching videos of people coming together is enough to capture the emotional wonders that Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio has brought into the lives of those all across the globe.