Artists You Should See In Concert, Since I Can’t

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This fall and winter, many of my favorite artists are touring starting as soon as October. As much I would love to see them, my job and tight budget with off-campus living does not allow me to. These artists are gaining larger audiences and as I have been a fan for a minute, I find it my duty to share their artistry.

1. Khamari

Khamari goes on tour starting Nov. 2, with a stop in Boston on Nov. 9. I was first introduced to Khamari from one of those taste breaker TikToks: “if you like this artist, you’ll love this.” It was the song ” Doctor, My Eyes” and outside of his voice sounding similar to Frank Ocean, the lyrics resonated with me deeply. Freshmen year, dealing with a lot of big emotions and changes, the phrase “ain’t these supposed to be my glory days” and ” most of the time I feel too much. So I try not to feel at all,” helped me feel seen. I was very excited when I found out about Khamari’s latest album, To Dry A Tear, and even more geeked when I found out about the tour. My favorite songs on the album are “Sycamore Tree,” ” I Love Lucy” and ” It’s a Mad World.” If you love smooth vocals with an R&B infused melody, Khamari is for you.

2. DiJon

Dijon’s tour starts in two weeks on Oct. 25 in San Diego California. He will be closest to Storrs, Connecticut on Nov. 29 in Boston at the House of Blues or Dec. 1-2 in Brooklyn. I was first introduced to this artist through a Spotify Dominic Fike playlist in 2019. Similar to Fike, Dijon plays around with vocal effects and distortion of instrumentals in his work. Dijon’s Absolutely was the soundtrack of my senior year of high school and an album that I regularly jam out or cry to. Some of you may have heard of Dijon for the first time on Justin Bieber’s song ” Devotion.” Dijon’s new album Baby was a grower for me just because it was a little less singing than I was used to, but now I have found my favorites and I think they would be insane to hear live. The 80’s keyboard and drums or synth along with textured riffs and runs make ” Yamaha,” ” FIRE!” and “my man” my top three off the record.

3. Amelia Moore

This next artist doesn’t start tour until next year, but I could not exclude her from this list. Amelia Moore started to go viral in 2021 for posting clips of her songs. Last year, she went viral with her songs “see-through”, “push-up bra” and “back to him” off her EP he’s just not that into you. Lyrics like ” You remind me of my push up bra, only hold me up when I put you on. Feel so much better, better, better every time I take you off,” and “If he ain’t got the money for a bed frame. He’s too broke to take up any headspace,” captured the attention of many. I loved the EP and I think I loved the deluxe even more. My top three from the whole project are ” emily,” “underwater” and ” naked.” Moore’s work can be characterized by her riffs and runs, trap/R&B infused beats and catchy hooks. Moore will be the opener for Zara Larsson’s 2026 tour and will be in Boston on March 28.

New artists, even better music

Whether I was able to help you add a new artist to your playlist or put a dent your concert fund, I hope you enjoyed learning about some of my favorite artists. Please go see these artists in concert, and tell them I sent you!