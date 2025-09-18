Ariana Grande Fans Have ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ After Ticket Chaos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ariana Grande has finally ended her six-year touring drought with the announcement of her upcoming 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour. Fans are desperate to see her live again, but with just 27 shows in 10 cities over three months, the fight for tickets was always going to be intense.

She Told Us to Just Keep Breathin’, and She’s Back

For a while, many had begun to lose hope that Ariana would ever return to the stage. Between filming Wicked, signing onto projects like Meet the Parents 4 and Oh, the Places You’ll Go! and running her successful r.e.m. beauty line since 2021, she seemed booked and busy everywhere except music.

Of course, Ariana has a history of taking breaks between eras. There was a four-year gap between her Positions album in 2020 and her 2024 project eternal sunshine. She addressed fan concerns about possibly stepping away from music this summer, writing on Instagram: “Very silly of you to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing and music.” Her reassurance sparked tour rumors that were officially confirmed on August 28, 2025.

Thank U, NExt In Queue

When presale signups opened, the demand was massive, with over six million fans registered in the U.S. alone, and nearly 10 million signed up in the U.K. But when tickets actually dropped, the experience was far from smooth. Fans battled endless queues, glitchy screens and “sold out” messages before they even had a chance to pick a seat. And for those lucky enough to find a seat, prices were anything but a “sweetener.” Dynamic pricing pushed some tickets into the thousands, while resale prices soared within hours. Should Arianators just “sit this one out and wait for the next life?”

We Can’t Be Friends with Ticketmaster

The chaos around Ariana’s tickets isn’t new, as Ticketmaster has faced major backlash in recent years after chaotic sales for tours of artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Ariana’s tour has only reignited the conversation about how one company can hold so much power over live music experiences. For fans, the frustration is real; after this chaos, it feels like Ticketmaster and Arianators just can’t be friends.

For those still on the hunt for Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets, there are several official and resale options to check out. Fans can try Ticketmaster for primary ticket sales, or explore resale platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek and TickPick to see what’s available. While prices on resale sites can be high, these platforms sometimes offer last-minute chances to grab a seat. Make sure to confirm your tickets before buying, and don’t let a “greedy” reseller ruin your night.

One Less Problem: Ariana Steps In

After attending the VMAs this month, Ariana finally addressed her fans through an Instagram story. She acknowledged the frustration around secondary resellers and promised she was working on a way to get tickets into fans’ hands at more reasonable prices. Many fans have pointed out that Ariana’s star power is simply too big for just 10 arena stops: the demand for this tour is undeniably stadium-sized.

Award-Winning, Record-Breaking, Unstoppable… Yes, And?

Ariana’s eternal sunshine era has been nothing short of iconic. The 2024 album quickly became a fan favorite, combining heartfelt ballads and upbeat pop tracks that dominated charts. A full year after the initial release, Ariana gifted her fans with an extended edition that included six new songs, which only built more excitement for a potential tour.

The album has also received significant recognition. Ariana won Video of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for Brighter Days Ahead and earned Best Cinematography at the VMAs for “we can’t be friends (Wait for Your Love).” She also received three Grammy nominations, including Best Pop Vocal Album for eternal sunshine and nods for singles “yes, and?” and “the boy is mine.” With its critical acclaim, commercial success and award recognition, eternal sunshine continues to cement Ariana’s place as one of pop’s leading artists.

Eternal Sunshine, Eternal FOMO

For fans looking to stay up to date on all things Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana’s official website is the go-to hub. Here, you can find tour dates, ticket links and VIP packages. Social media also plays a big role in keeping fans informed, with TikTok accounts like @arianatournews and Ari’s official Instagram @arianagrande providing real-time updates, presale reminders and tips for navigating the ticketing chaos. Whether you’ve already planned your concert outfit or still just trying to find a seat, these resources are essential for staying in the loop.

Even with all these resources, the demand hasn’t slowed down. Social feeds are filled with outfit inspiration, resale survival tips, and hopeful fans manifesting more dates. Whether you scored a seat or will be experiencing the tour through TikTok clips, Ariana’s comeback will be the pop moment of the year, Ticketmaster chaos and all. One thing’s certain: it’s never going to be an ordinary tour with Ari.