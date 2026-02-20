‘Are You Happy Now, That I’m On My Knees?’: My Predictions For The ‘Tell Me Lies’ Finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Tell Me Lies season finale, “Are You Happy Now, That I’m on My Knees” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Online, fans are divided: Some are convinced that this cannot possibly be the last episode of the season, while others are bracing themselves for a finale that simply won’t have enough time to tie up every loose end. What happens with Bree and Wrigley? Does Stephen finally face real consequences (God, please)? And what exactly were Diana and Pippa plotting at the wedding? While it’s unlikely that every question will be answered in just over an hour, here are my predictions for what the one hour, seven-minute finale might actually reveal.

This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Tell Me Lies.

Prediction No. 1: Bree Releases the Tape

If anyone is going to detonate this friend group before the credits roll, it will be Bree.

After Lucy told Bree where the “item” she received from Stephen was hidden in the last episode, it felt like a ticking clock. And in the final minutes of the last episode, when Bree finds that photo of Evan and Lucy together at the party from last semester (Evan, let’s talk about digital footprints for a second), the realization is pretty much immediate. Lucy was the one that Evan cheated on Bree with.

Now, Bree has both motive and leverage, which is a very dangerous combination in this show.

If Bree were to release the tape of Lucy admitting she lied about Chris sexually assaulting her, the fallout would be pretty much catastrophic. Lucy’s credibility collapses instantly. Pippa’s protection narrative unravels. And Stephen will somehow, again, benefit from the chaos that he didn’t create this time. The most unfortunate part? Lucy did not lie out of malice; she just doesn’t know when to stop running her mouth.

Tell Me Lies has shown time and time again that they’re not interested in intentions, but rather the consequences. And if Bree truly meant it when she said, “Trust me, I’m the worst person you know,” then releasing that tape would be the kind of irreversible move that reshapes every dynamic within the group.

Prediction No. 2: Pippa Turns on Lucy

While Bree releasing the tape feels explosive, there is another possibility that is quieter but just as damaging. What if Pippa is the one who exposes Lucy?

Pippa has been increasingly frustrated with Lucy this season, particularly in relation to the assault allegation. Although Lucy lied to protect her, the situation has repeatedly spiraled beyond anyone’s control. What began as protection quickly became collateral damage.

At the same time, Pippa has positioned herself as the most self-aware voice in the room, calling out Lucy and Diana for allowing Stephen to manipulate them. But that criticism carries its own blind spot. Pippa has not experienced first-hand Stephen’s psychological control in the same way that Lucy and Diana have, and that difference matters.

If Pippa were to release the tape, it would likely not come from cruelty. It would come from exhaustion or frustration. Or even a belief that the truth, no matter how messy, is better than continuing to live inside a lie.

Prediction No. 3: Lucy’s Version of Events Isn’t the Full Story

This season has quietly reinforced something that we’ve known since the beginning of the show: Lucy is not a reliable narrator.

But in the past few episodes, that unreliability has felt less metaphorical and more literal. She repeats the same conversation with Tegan twice, not realizing that they’ve already discussed it until Tegan points it out. That detail feels deliberate. The show doesn’t waste moments like that — and personally, when I was watching, I felt just as confused as Lucy probably was.

Oh, and it doesn’t just stop there. Lucy quite literally knocks on Stephen’s door without realizing it’s his, only to awkwardly stumble away once he opens his door. That is not just emotional confusion; that is disorientation. The show is visually emphasizing that Lucy is not grounded in her own reality right now.

Over the course of the season, she has made increasingly unpredictable decisions, inserting herself into situations she cannot control, lying with good intentions that spiral into something else entirely, and circling back to Stephen even when you’d think she knows better by now. At this point, though, it feels less like impulsivity and more like instability. And that is genuinely concerning.

If the finale leans into this, it may not reveal that Lucy imagined everything, but it could suggest that her perception has been fractured in ways we haven’t accounted for. Trauma, manipulation, and emotional dependency can distort memory and cloud judgment. The story we are watching may not be completely inaccurate, but it may not be complete. And if that’s the case, the most unsettling twist would not be a dramatic confession or explosive reveal. It would be the realization that Lucy has been unraveling in plain sight, and that we as viewers have only just started to notice.

Prediction No. 4: Diana has been building a case

One detail that still feels unresolved is Diana’s curiosity about whether Stephen and Lydia attended the engagement party, and explicitly asking Pippa whether or not they were there. The moment didn’t feel casual; it felt strategic.

What if Diana has been building something quietly this entire time?

Unlike the rest of the group, Diana does not act impulsively, she calculates. If anyone were capable of gathering information, documenting inconsistencies, and finding a legal pathway to accountability for what happened to Macy, it would be her.

This would also explain why she seemed less emotionally reactive in the flashforwards. Maybe she was just positioning herself.

If Diana finds a way to legally tie Stephen back to Macy’s death and initiate real consequences for him, the finale would not just be explosive, it would be poetic. Everything would boil down to one moment from the beginning of the show. Stephen has spent years manipulating narratives and evading responsibility for his actions. Watching someone outmaneuver him intellectually, rather than emotionally, would be the ultimate shift in power.

And perhaps that’s why Diana and Pippa were watching so closely at the wedding. Not out of curiosity, but because they were waiting.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of which theory proves true, the Season 3 finale does not need to answer every single question to be effective. Tell Me Lies has never been about neat resolutions. It’s about power, perception, and the consequences of choices made in emotionally volatile moments.

Whether the tape gets released, whether Lucy’s instability is further exposed, or whether Stephen finally loses control of the narrative he has spent years manipulating, the finale needs to do only one thing: shift the balance. Someone’s power needs to crack!

If Episode 8 leaves viewers unsettled rather than satisfied, then I fear that may actually be the point. Closure has never been guaranteed at Baird College. But accountability, in some form, feels very overdue. And if nothing else, fans will be watching closely to see who walks away with the control and who is finally left on their knees.

(P.S. If Bree and Wrigley aren’t endgame, I’m gonna be so mad.)