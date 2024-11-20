‘Arcane’ Season 2 Is Bringing Back Animation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Saturday, Arcane Season 2 Part 2 dropped on Netflix. Season 1 of the show got an immense amount of hype in 2021 for its beautiful animation and great storytelling. It brought in a whole new wave of fans for animation and got more people invested and looking into animated shows. The show is a refreshing prequel to the fighting and sparring videogame League of Legends. The show focuses on the political turmoil between the Zaun or the Undercity and Piltover a.k.a Topside. The people of Zaun are almost all living in poverty and unemployment leaving them to turn to an enhancing drug called Shimmer while people in Piltover live lush and comfortable lives and heavily police the Undercity because it is “dangerous.” Thus, a resistance begins to form in Zaun at the hands of a man named Silco who will do whatever it takes to gain independence from Piltover. This involves a girl he took in when she was orphaned and then abandoned by her sister, Jinx, and his right-hand woman, Savika. Thus, this show has always stood out in examining politics in a realistic way and the thin line between doing what is right and what is wrong. However, Season 2 has taken it to the next level.

First, I cannot discuss the show without talking about the insane animation. It is extremely smooth and the art in this show is stunning. This season, there have been a thousand great fight shots and emotional moments sketched with immense detail. The color palettes of white and gold create a “clean and proper” look for Piltover while the people of Zaun have more grungy looks as a reflection of how the world sees them. This truly adds to the political turmoil and storytelling as well. The animation truly brings you into the story and paints a vivid picture in your mind.

Then, there is of course the heartwarming and heartbreaking family dynamics in this show. In Part 2 of Season 2, Jinx finds her father figure, Vander, alive after believing he has been dead for years. Seeing Jinx finally get to have a part of the family she thought she lost and gain back a sense of her humanity is a huge moment for the show. Not only that but we get to see Jinx reach back out to her sister Vi after their breaking apart in Season 1 and fighting in Season 2 Part 1. They come back together to help Vander, their father figure. Seeing the fact that despite fighting and being torn apart at every turn they can come together to support each other when they need it because at the end of the day, their family is something truly heartwarming to see on screen.

Then, of course, there is the sibling dynamic present between Jinx and Isha. Isha is a little girl who follows Jinx’s every move after having been saved by her. Seeing the fact Jinx was able to heal her inner child by being an older sister figure to Isha when hers left her behind was so adorable to watch. However, Isha’s sacrifice to save Jinx at the end of episode six is also a harsh reminder of the fact that in times of war, children are almost always caught in the crossfire, and families are impacted. However, through part 2 it is clear that the family dynamics are one of the show’s strongest suits.

Finally, there is the political commentary and plots. For Part 2, this meant following Viktor, the scientist who was melded with an unstable and questionable magic called the Hex core to escape death by his partner Jayce. Viktor then went off curing people in Zaun facing addiction and health issues from living in Zaun, creating a cult-like following. At first, this seems like only a positive thing that will benefit society. However, he becomes more emotionless as do the people he heals. When Jayce returns after investigating and becoming trapped in a part of the Hex core he found, he realizes that Viktor and the people he is healing are no longer human, being controlled in part by the magic itself. So, in part 2 he goes on a mission to destroy it as Viktor asked him to do before meddling with the magic, killing Viktor in the process.

Then there is the character of Mel, daughter of Warlord Ambessa, turmoiling with the expectations of her mother and leading the people to peace. However, due to her mother’s mysterious past, she is taken by a secret society called the Black Rose. Though she has always known her mother to be brutal, she also learns about an affair her mother had out of love. This shifts the balance and leaves questions as she must learn how to face the threat of this group to protect the people. The plotline of the consequences of messing with things you do not understand, especially when it pertains to people and their humanity has such a striking message.

Overall, I could not recommend this show enough. Not only is it visually appealing but it also has such great messages. All the characters are not wholly right or wrong. They are grey characters with justifications or reasonings behind their actions, making them real and human. If that is not enough there is a great soundtrack to the show. Overall, Part 2 of Season 2 of Arcane has proven that animation is back and needs more love and attention.